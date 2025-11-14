The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives became an instant reality TV phenomenon when it debuted in September 2024—and since then, the Hulu hit has been on a bullet train that doesn’t show signs of stopping. Seasons 2 and 3 both premiered in 2025, but even before the release of the third installment on November 13, 2025, stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck competed on Dancing With the Stars, Mayci Neeley published a memoir , and #MomTok leader Taylor Frankie Paul was announced as the next Bachelorette . The casting move wove a reality TV Multiverse of Madness—and cemented the Mormon Wives in the pop culture canon.

The drama truly never stops with the Mormon Wives, and not just because they blast it all over TikTok. Because so much has been happening on- and off-screen (especially since season 3 was filmed in spring 2025 before it premiered in November), fans have been wondering if their show will return for more and what might be captured on camera. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4.

Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3. (Image credit: Disney/Natalie Cass)

Has ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ been renewed for season 4?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has yet to be renewed for season 4—but a renewal seems imminent. In a report from PEOPLE about star Jen Affleck ’s appearance on Dancing With the Stars, the TV personality/influencer let it slip that she was filming SLOMW while simultaneously competing on the ABC show. With that in mind, it sounds like season 4 has been in production for some time, and Hulu just needs to make an announcement.

When season 3 premiered, Deadline also reported that the streamer is eyeing spinoffs and suggested that Hulu may be waiting to announce a double renewal for both seasons 4 and 5. (Seasons 2 and 3 were ordered at the same time and filmed back-to-back.) Series producer Jeff Jenkins spoke to the outlet about the show’s plans, alluding to a renewal by teasing, “I anticipate we’re going to be shooting through most of 2026.”

That’s not to mention what a runaway success the show’s viewership has been; it’s Hulu’s most-watched unscripted show, surpassing The Kardashians. We suspect we can pour out our dirty sodas soon enough!

Among the topics explored in season 2 were Jessi Ngatikaura's infidelity rumors, marriage struggles, and ongoing feud with Demi Engemann. (Image credit: Disney/Natalie Crass)

When would ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 4 be released?

Without an official renewal, it’s unclear when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 will premiere. However, if the show has been filming during fall 2025, as Jen revealed, it seems the earliest that new episodes could arrive in spring 2026. We can also consider the show’s previous release schedule to get an idea: Season 1 debuted in September 2024, season 2 followed in May 2025, a reunion hit Hulu in July, and season 3 arrived in November 2025. So, if Hulu continues to fast-track production, spring could be feasible.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast, from left: Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Wayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda McWhorter, Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Taylor Frankie Paul. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

Who in ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast would return for season 4?

We should see more of the entire core cast if The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns for season 4. So, it’s likely Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter will all return.

When Taylor was announced as the next lead in ABC’s Bachelorette franchise, some fans were concerned that meant they would see less of her on SLOMW. When she revealed the casting on a September episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, however, she said she would pull double duty on both shows. Based on the production schedules or what the producers decide to show on and off-screen, she could be in less of the Hulu series.

We’ll also have to wait and see how much Demi and Whitney are featured in a potential season 4. Demi, for instance, wasn’t featured prominently in season 3, following an attempt to negotiate for higher pay (which ultimately contributed to her feud with Jessi). And Whitney admitted to the cameras that she only returned for season 3 so she could audition for Dancing With the Stars. Still, it’s hard to imagine anyone will exit the series at this time.

Zac Affleck and Jen Affleck at a #MomTok event in season 3. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

What would The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 be about?

When it comes to fueling the flames of drama on and off camera, no one does it better than the Mormon Wives. And if production is already in the works on season 4, we can get a sense of what it will be about based on what has been happening in the stars’s lives.

Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck have spent the last few months competing on Dancing With the Stars season 34. Things seemingly heated up on the dance floor, and a feud between the two of them may be something to unpack in season 4. Jen, who was eliminated from the show the week of October 28, told E! News she and Whitney were “not on good terms.”

“There is no relationship,” Jen said of Whitney. “Because being on Dancing With the Stars was a dream of both of ours, we—at least for me—just wanted to make that experience only positive and leave the drama for our other show. Unfortunately, there [were] moments where it was hard [for it to not] bleed into Dancing With the Stars.”

Their Dancing With the Stars journey may not be the only other reality show outside of SLOMW featured next season. With Taylor on The Bachelorette, season 4 could show the behind-the-scenes of how she was cast, a glimpse into her preparation for the show, her family’s reaction, or even the filming process. The season, set to premiere on March 22, 2026 , is in the midst of filming and began shooting in the fall .

Outside of SLOMW, Taylor Frankie Paul will soon appear on The Bachelorette. (Image credit: Disney/Natalie Cass)

Taylor’s ex, Dakota Mortensen , remains an active member of #DadTok—the coalition of #MomTok partners currently making their own social media content—and was featured heavily in season 3, which could mean SLOMW will continue to document any drama between the exes. His infidelity, unveiled at the end of season 3, may have been what sent Taylor running into ABC’s arms, and audiences might expect to hear his reaction to the news in the next season or see how it affects their coparenting.