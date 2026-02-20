Spoilers for the first nine episodes of Love Is Blind season 10 ahead. Netflix's Love Is Blind should go down in history for its bi-annual collective resurgence of the question, "Where do men get the audacity?" There's been no shortage of male foolishness in the reality TV juggernaut's run, from early standouts like Shake, Bartise, and JP, to Jeramey and Stephen's cheating scandals.

In the second week of episodes for LIB season 10, Ohio's Chris Fusco joins this legacy of villains, in a display that has left fans reeling at the swiftness of his downfall. Despite the early promise of his engagement to Jessica Barrett, Chris ended episode 9 with no fiancée, few friends among the female cast, and a pre-show ex-girlfriend bringing embarrassing allegations to social media.

Read on for everything to know about Chris Fusco's Love Is Blind tenure so far, including what he and Jessica (and that ex) have been saying online.

Did Chris Fusco get engaged on 'Love is Blind' season 10?

Chris Fusco, a 33-year-old account executive and military veteran, seemed like one of the more inconspicuous men on season 10 at first. (At least, compared to others.) Early in the pods, he striked up romances with both 38-year-old infectious-disease doctor Jessica Barrett, and 34-year-old senior merchant Bri McNees.

In the LIB tradition, Bri and Chris's connection seemed more light and flirty, while he and Jessica started having difficult discussions from the start. Jessica opened up about her traumatic time working during the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to her divorce from her ex-husband. Chris recognized how kind and compassionate Jessica is, but in episode 3, he admitted that Bri was his number one. He seemed to appreciate that they were on the same page about what they wanted from a relationship. (Bri: someone to bring out her feminine energy; Chris: someone to do cold plunges with him).

However, when Jess confessed that she can only see herself with Chris, he said that she's his "favorite person that [he] could possibly ever even consider in his entire life." (In the scene immediately preceding this, he'd implied that Bri was his top choice.) He also noted how they were on the same page regarding not wanting kids. After their loved-up date, later in the episode, Chris had an amicable break-up with Bri since they both wanted to focus on their other connections. (For anyone keeping track, Bri was the one to initiate the split.)

Chris proposed to Jess early in episode 4, noting that she had changed her perspective on "a lot of things." Their in-person reveal also went pretty well; they were visibly nervous but seemed genuinely happy with each other. Chris, who isn't the tallest, expressed his relief that he's taller than her, after her talk of six-inch heels in the pods. Sure, they weren't like Vic and Christine levels of meant-to-be, but leaving the pods they seemed pretty solid.

Did Chris and Jessica stay together after the pods on 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

Jessica and Chris also had a fairly smooth time on their post-pod Cabo honeymoon. He made sure to tell her how perfect and beautiful she was, and how he was "obviously" attracted to her. But the getaway also showed their different approaches to fitness. He did regular ten-mile runs; she couldn't get through two. Her motto (which I'm definitely stealing) is, "I only think of running as punishment." But they're able to laugh it off, even when she says that if she met him outside the pods, she'd think that he "only dated gymrats."

The first real cracks start to show when he and Bri reunite after the pods. They have a quite flirty conversation at the episode 6 pool party, where Bri says they're still going to do their ice plunges one day. It did seem like more of a Bri-and-Connor issue, since Bri seemed to obviously be comparing Chris to Connor, and Connor implied being insecure about them in a confessional interview. But hindsight's 20/20 when you hold that conversation against what's to come.

Fast-forward to the end of episode 8—Jessica and Chris have returned to Ohio, seen each other's places, and reiterated that they're so in love and happy. As the couple sits down for a conversation, we learn that Chris had gone out the previous night and stayed at his place. Jessica's upset that he hasn't talked to her since he left, besides a quick text, but he says that he doesn't need constant communication.

Then he steers the conversation toward their physical connection, and admits that he's used to dating women who work out all the time. He doesn't want to sound like a "dickhead," but he isn't attracted to her and doesn't want to "fake something." The talk goes into episode 9, and he adds that he's been thinking about what it would have been like if he was with his number two. (So, Bri.)

Once it got into him saying how what he felt (past tense) for Jessica was real, her tears started. He added that he wanted to keep going through the "experiment" and make it work, but Jess said that she wasn't going to beg him to love her if he didn't find her attractive. In a confessional, where her packed suitcase is in frame, Jess says, "I'm extremely disappointed [and] hurt, but I know I'll be okay....I have a wonderful life, and I don't wanna be with somebody unless they're just gonna make it better."

What happens between Chris and Bri on 'Love is Blind' season 10?

Chris and Jess's break-up does not mark the end of his time on season 10. Episode 9 ends with the pod reunion party, where all the women miss Jess and think Chris is "delusional." Bri reveals that after the break-up, Chris followed Bri on Instagram and sent her a DM at 11:30 at night. Emma chimes in accusing Chris of buying his followers; Bri adds that Chris "told Connor he goes for 21- to 25-year-olds."

Also, according to them, Chris went to a strip club on his "first night single" and posted an Instagram story where he had a dancer on his lap. When Jessica arrives at the party later, she adds that he already slipped into another girl's DMs. (If you haven't, watch these scenes for yourself just to hear Amber Morrison's reactions.)

Of course, Chris also attends the reunion, where the tension's high between him and the LIB women after the break-up. While Amber completely shuts him down with, "You think you're gonna get another hot doctor?"—icon, legend, hall of fame—Bri, Ashley Carpenter, and Priyanka Grandhi are willing to hear him out. He rehashes the break-up and says that he's been okay dating girls who don't work out, but they're usually 5'11'' ballet dancers. He also says at one point that the three of them should hang out; this is when Ashley and Priyanka excuse themselves.

After that display of drunken obnoxiousness, the now two-person conversation drifts to Bri and Connor. Chris tells Bri that Connor is "very submissive," and that Chris could've won Bri over in the pods if he wanted. "I feel a regret, because [when I saw you], I was like, 'That is the girl I would literally propose to.'" According to the teaser at the end of episode 9, we'll see Bri's response to this in next week's drop.

What have Chris Fusco's exes said about him since 'Love is Blind' season 10?

Over the past few seasons, Love is Blind's most dramatic arcs have played out concurrently on Netflix and on social media, and Chris is no exception. In a series of TikToks posted following the season 10 premiere, content creator Marta Stelmaszyk claimed that she casually dated Chris in prior to the show's filming. In addition to alleging that he was a poor communicator with secret credit-card debt, she claimed that he told her he was going on a work trip to San Francisco before ghosting her the night before the trip.

In another video, Marta compared pictures she alleged were from the beginning of their time together—which seemed to be taken during a beach date—to an alleged recording of their breakup. In the clip, the voice says, "Yeah, you’re going to meet somebody? I hope they’re a doctor. I hope they make a lot of money because that’s your only hope in life, I'd [sic] be honest with you."

As of the time of writing, Chris has not responded to these claims.