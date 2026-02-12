Spoilers for episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind season 10 ahead. Valentine's Week means one thing for reality TV fans: Love Is Blind is back for another season. Netflix's hit dating show has reached its 10th season, with another set of hopeful singles ready to "find love sight unseen" and begin a monthlong race to the altar. This season, the cast of 32 men and women live throughout Ohio, from Cleveland to Columbus to Cincinnati.

According to Tudum, season 10's cohort skews more mature, with ages ranging from 28 to 39. The new cast also over-indexes on Aries women, Pisces men, nurses, marketing managers, and self-proclaimed optimists. After the first week of episodes, season 10 can also boast seven engaged couples who continue through the "experiment," the most in Love Is Blind history. (We'll see how many make it to the altar in the March 4 finale.)

Read on to meet the singles looking for love in the Love is Blind season 10 cast.

The Women of 'Love Is Blind' Season 10

Amber, 34

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @amber_catherine9

Occupation: Nurse practitioner

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: "Amber has always been hardworking and ambitious—obtaining a master’s degree while raising a toddler is no small feat—and believes in giving it your best no matter what."

Looking For: "With a 7-year-old daughter at home, Amber is looking for a supportive and loyal man to join their family."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jordan.

Ashley, 34

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @_ashcarpenter

Occupation: Claims manager

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Background: "Fiercely loyal—'almost to a fault'—Ashley always strives to make the people in her life feel supported. But that, she says, is just the 'Ohio way.'"

Biggest Ick: "Ashley is aware of her tendency to ignore red flags. However, one she’s definitely not willing to overlook is bad hygiene."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Alex H.

Bri, 34

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @breezy_mcneezy

Occupation: Senior merchant

Astrological Sign: Leo

Looking For: "Between her demanding job and new side hustle of flipping investment properties across the country, Bri tends to 'maximize' every minute of her day. 'I operate at 100 miles an hour and I’m looking for someone to help mellow me out,' she says."

Biggest Ick: "The biggest red flag to me is someone with a lack of direction in life," she says. "If he can’t show up as strong and confident to me, I find that really unattractive, especially when you’re in your thirties."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Connor.

Brittany S., 37

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @brittlavon8

Occupation: Flight attendant

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Background: "Not to sound too cavalier, but Brittany is a very gifted dancer—in fact, she previously danced for the Cleveland Cavs, even bringing home a National Championship ring as co-captain of the team."

Gets Engaged? No.

Brittany W., 33

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @brittany_elena

Occupation: Registered nurse

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Background: "Brittany has spent the past year 'becoming whole' after her last relationship—and has taken a vow of celibacy that she plans to keep until her wedding day."

Looking For: "Brittany is proud to say she’s paid off her nursing school debt and is ready to meet someone who is just as hardworking."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Devonta.

Bry, 30

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @bryannathomas

Occupation: Commercial real estate agent

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: "Bry lost her mom, who was incarcerated, to cancer, and then dealt with her grandma’s death less than a year later. For Bry, keeping herself together in her twenties has been a 'huge accomplishment.'"

Looking For: "Her perfect match won’t be too sensitive and will accept her tough love language. 'If I bully you, I really do love you.'"

Gets Engaged? No.

Christine, 31

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @christinelham

Occupation: Speech language pathologist

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Looking For: "I don’t just want a husband. I want a partner to do life with," she says. "I’ve gone 30 years without him, and I’m ready for him now."

Dating Credo: "'I keep track of all the marriage advice I’ve received from couples that have been together for a long time,' she says. Her favorite? 'Pray for your husband before you even meet him.'"

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Vic.

Dynasty, 33

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @dynastyballard

Occupation: Senior marketing manager

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: "According to her mom, Dynasty has been brave ever since she was a little girl; her proudest achievement was living in England for over two years while she got her master’s degree."

Gets Engaged? No.

Elissa, 39

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @elisssa_e

Occupation: Nurse

Astrological Sign: Leo

Deal Breaker: "To have a shot with Elissa, you better be able to hang with her two cats and dog. 'If he’s allergic, he’s going to have to get a shot,' she says. 'They were here first.'"

Gets Engaged? Yes, she and Miguel got engaged offscreen (and broke up the next day).

Emma, 28

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @emmabetsinger

Occupation: Retail merchandising

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: "Having moved to Ohio for her job, Emma is proud of the community she’s created. Through a 200-hour yoga teacher training and the launch of her own food Instagram account, Emma has connected with plenty of new friends."

Looking For: "She’s looking forward to sharing her favorite pastimes, like morning yoga and cooking a hearty meal on Sunday nights, with a soulmate. 'Food is my love language,' she says."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Mike.

Jennifer, 32

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @jenniferrrr2012

Occupation: Financial professional

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Looking For: "Never afraid to be honest, Jennifer is looking for a strong communicator—one who doesn’t mind her constant 'that’s what she said' jokes."

Gets Engaged? No.

Jessica, 39

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @jessicaleighbarrett

Occupation: Infectious disease physician

Astrological Sign: Libra

Looking For: "Jessica is looking for someone patient and understanding—even when it comes to the constant one-sided conversations she has with her pets."

Biggest Ick: "'I have misophonia, so I will get the ick if you don’t chew with your mouth closed.' So if that’s your bad habit, maybe skip the dinner date."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Chris.

Keya, 31

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @lovelykeyab

Occupation: Marketing director

Astrological Sign: Leo

Background: "Nothing revs her engine more than 'a man about his business,' especially because she knows how to handle hers. Keya counts among her biggest accomplishments being a guest at Harvard Business School, where she spoke at a conference about the cannabis industry."

Gets Engaged? No, but she dates Kevan in the pods.

Priyanka, 34

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @bonpripri

Occupation: Recruiter

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Background: “I’m a firm believer that bringing someone into my life is an added value and doesn’t complete me,” she says.

Gets Engaged? No.

Rosalyn, 31

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @rosalynraelyn

Occupation: Marketing manager

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Looking For: "In her free time, she writes fiction—from children’s literature to romance novels—and wants a partner she can bounce ideas off of while deep in a draft."

Gets Engaged? No.

Tyler L., 33

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @thiswomantyler

Occupation: Sales leader

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Background: "A proud 'girl’s girl,' Tyler started a nonprofit in college to support other women and was the first in her family to graduate with a bachelor’s degree."

Gets Engaged? No, but she dates Kevan in the pods.

The Men of 'Love Is Blind' Season 10

Alex H., 31

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @spruce0wayne

Occupation: Financial sales

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Background: "Drafted by Minnesota United, the former Division 1 goalkeeper never expected his time in professional sports to be cut short. 'I’m proud of being able to come back mentally after four knee surgeries took away my athletic career,' he says."

Looking For: "A spontaneous woman who’ll embrace his inner nomad. Fingers crossed, she’ll accept Alex’s worst habit: taking a sip from a water bottle in the fridge, putting it back, and then grabbing a new one."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ashley.

Alex L., 33

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @lowrie.alex

Occupation: Assistant controller

Astrological Sign: Libra

Background: "This 'lovable smart-ass' has yet to find his match in the Ohio dating scene. "I don’t listen to country music and I’m not religious, so that cuts out about 60 percent of the population," Alex says.

Gets Engaged? No.

Brennan, 30

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @brennan_oc

Occupation: Accounting and finance manager

Astrological Sign: Libra

Looking For: "As for the qualities his future children will inherit from their mother, kindness is top of mind. 'I want to meet someone who’s soft-spoken, caring, and thoughtful—whether they’re with me or a stranger in a coffee shop.'"

Gets Engaged? No.

Chris, 33

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @fusc0

Occupation: Account executive

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Background: "Whether he’s crushing an Ironman triathlon or dominating his opponent on the jiu-jitsu mat, Chris likes to work up a sweat. This military veteran is looking for someone to match his pace on the treadmill and his positive outlook on life."

Looking For: "If all goes according to plan, Chris’ two pets, an adopted stray cat named Chalupa and his dog, Cookie, will have a new mom in no time—as long as she can put up with his habit of singing to them every morning."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jessica.

Connor, 32

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @connor9spies

Occupation: Account management

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Background: "Fancy a trip to Grandpa’s Cheesebarn? Well, then Connor might be the guy for you. 'It’s exactly how it sounds,' Connor says about his family’s summer tradition to visit the iconic Ohio establishment."

Top Priority: "One day, he plans to bring his own kids along, as starting a family is a top priority for Connor. 'I know I’m gonna be a good father,' he says. 'I want little me’s running around and to teach them soccer.'"

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Bri.

Devonta, 32

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @dvo_anderson

Occupation: Loan officer

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Background: "On the rebound after his last relationship, Devo is going full-court press to find his dream teammate for life."

Looking For: "This marriage-minded guy is done dating just to date—he’s searching for a goal-driven woman who’s prepared to fully commit and build a loving family."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Brittany W.

Haramol, 36

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @dr.harmello

Occupation: E.R. doctor

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Background: "'I’ve gone to college. I’m a doctor. I’m a professor. But that’s not who I am.' Outside of work, Haramol loves to do 'little romantic things' for his friends, go to the dog park with his beloved husky, Bronny, and listen to six hours of music every day."

Gets Engaged? No.

Jordan, 34

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @jordanfaeth

Occupation: Account executive

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Looking For: "For the right person, Jordan will open up to develop a 'pure connection' with someone who shares his values (and sense of humor)."

Deal Breaker: "'If you don’t like dogs, sorry he was here first,' Jordan warns to any potential suitor, adding that he brought a photo album of the pup into the pods for when he gets lonely."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Amber.

Kevan, 32

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @kevanjones_

Occupation: Realtor

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Background: Kevan has recently been on a journey to focus on his health and start his real estate career and the last piece of the puzzle is having a 'lovely lady' by his side.

Gets Engaged? No, but he dates Keya and Tyler L. in the pods.

Kevin, 35

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @kevin.verhoef

Occupation: Certified public accountant

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Biggest Passion: "For Kevin, that looks like working with a local nonprofit raising money for cancer research. Every year, Kevin participates in the annual bike ride fundraiser after losing his father to the disease."

Gets Engaged? No.

Miguel, 32

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @migslopez_

Occupation: Software engineer

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Background: "Born in Puerto Rico, Miguel is proud to have built a life in the US after landing a basketball scholarship and then a job in Cincinnati."

Why He Joined LIB: "After ending a four-year relationship, he’s found the local scene to be far too insular to make a match. Instead, Miguel drives hours out of his way for a dinner date, but won’t waste his time if the vibe isn’t right."

Gets Engaged? Yes, he and Elissa got engaged offscreen (and broke up the next day).

Mike, 30

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @michaelgibney15

Occupation: Sales manager

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Background: "Seven months ago, Mike left New Jersey behind to seek new opportunities in Cleveland. 'I’m fresh to Ohio,' he says. 'I’m proud of myself for moving somewhere that I don’t know anyone.'"

Looking For: "A loyal and genuine connection with a woman who won’t mind a sink full of dirty dishes or his habit of biting his nails."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Emma.

Parker, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @imparkerknapp

Occupation: Business owner

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Background: "In the past, he admittedly struggled with an anxious attachment style—after learning what the heck that was—but is now 'happy, complete, and secure.'"

Gets Engaged? No.

Steven, 32

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @thehotfudgesunday

Occupation: Finance

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Background: "After nearly a year of being single, Steven wants to lock down a highly social and optimistic partner with a deep appreciation for family."

Biggest Ick: "Save the sibling drama, because Steven’s biggest ick is someone who speaks badly about their brother or sister."

Gets Engaged? No.

Tyler H., 32

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @t_hunt3

Occupation: Management consultant

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Looking For: "Rather than look for someone to grow old with, Tyler is searching for someone who makes him feel forever young. 'You can go to music festivals at 70 if you want. No one is stopping you,' he says."

Gets Engaged? No.

Vic, 34

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @dr.vicstjohn

Occupation: Professor

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Background: "Originally from Brooklyn and a newcomer to Columbus, Vic is holding out hope for a partner who values the 'transparency, consistency, and overall security' he can offer in a relationship."

Looking For: "If Vic meets a woman with a strong sense of purpose and even stronger connection to God, he’s more than ready to commit."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Christine.