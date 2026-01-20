Spoilers for Single's Inferno season 5 episodes 1-4 ahead. Netflix's hit dating show Single's Inferno has returned for its biggest season yet. For the uninitiated, the streamer's longest-running Korean reality show is the country's version of Love Island, where beautiful, anonymous singles gather on a deserted island called Inferno to fight for a chance at love. If couples pair up, they can escape to Paradise, A.K.A. date nights at luxury hotels, where they can reveal their ages and professions and get to know each other in private.

Ahead of the show's January 20th premiere, hosts Hanhae, Dex, Hong Jin-kyung , Lee Da-hee , and Kyuhyun teased that season 5's cast—the largest in the reality show's history—were "shockingly honest and expressive" during filming. Judging by the first four episodes, it seems that the new group of pageant queens, models, athletes, and artists will live up to the hype. Below, read on to learn more about Single's Inferno season 5, including how to follow them on Instagram, and their ages and professions...if they've been revealed on the show.

The Women of 'Single's Inferno' Season 5

Park Hee-sun

Park Hee-sun is a former cheerleader who loves dancing and describes herself as enthusiastic. Though she says that guys approach her every time she goes out, "until today, I've never really fallen head over heels for a guy."

Instagram: @heesunrose

Kim Go-eun

Kim Go-eun (not to be confused with the You and Everything Else actress of the same name) is a 26-year-old model for beauty and fashion brands. Like previous Single's Inferno contestants, Kim is best known as a beauty queen; she won the 66th Miss Korea pageant in 2022, per ChosunBiz. She's also well-known as the daughter of former national-team soccer player Kim Hyun-soo, as well as her previous dating rumors with BIGBANG member G-Dragon.

In her intro, Kim counts her cat-like eyes, nose, and mouth as her favorite features. However, she describes her personality as more puppy-like. "I may look cold on the outside, but once you get to know me, you'll see that I'm cute and warm-hearted," she says. She explains that she's not used to being single, and wants someone to steal her heart and "end this single life."

Instagram: @goxnniee

Ham Ye-jin

Ham Ye-jin, 30, is a freelance announcer who works for news stations and corporations, and also hosts events.

Ham says that once people get to know her, they find that she's "quirky and honest" with a cute side. Instead of flirting, she says, "I just look people in the eye when I talk to them, and everything just works out."

Instagram: @x_jinii__

Kim Min-gee

Kim Min-gee, 30, is a professional track-and-field athlete who specializes in the 400-meter race, with and without hurdles. She says her biggest achievement is winning Korea's National Sports Festival for four years in a row. Her nicknames include "Goddess of the Track" and "Karina of Track and Field."

As the hosts point out, Kim arrived on Single's Inferno already a public figure. She has previously appeared on variety shows, including King of Masked Singer, Shooting Stars, and King of Survival: Tribal War.

In her intro, she describes herself as someone who looks cold on the outside but is really "bubbly and cutesy." She also says that she "might even be better than most male contestants" when it comes to athletics, but she'll "try to hide that." She also admits that she's persistent when it comes to getting someone she likes to open up.

Instagram: @arb0r_day

Lee Joo-young

Lee Joo-young, 26, is a craft designer who started making home decor while studying furniture design in college. Her specialty is resin-made vases and pressed-flower resin pieces, and she also holds exhibitions of her work.

Lee is used to being popular with guys; in her intro, she says that she was dubbed her school's "goddess" as a teenager. She describes herself as a "smart cookie" who has a "bubbly personality."

Instagram: N/A

Choi Mina Sue

Choi Mina Sue is a 27-year-old communications student at the University of Illinois. At the time of Single's Inferno filming, she had returned to South Korea for summer break and was interning at a beauty startup working with international buyers. (She also runs an adorable Instagram for her dog, Summer.)

Born in Australia, Choi has lived in South Korea, Canada, and the U.S. In 2022, she became the first Korean woman to win one of the Big Four beauty pageants when she won the 22nd Miss Earth. She also appeared on the Korean competition show Battle for Tenancy: Penthouse in 2022.

She describes herself as a "ball of fire," who loves "high-energy sports" like scuba diving. She admits that she can be a bit self-centered and tends to prioritize herself, even in a relationship. She says that her ideal date is eating chicken feet.

Instagram: @minadori222

The Men of 'Single's Inferno' Season 5

Youn Hyun-jae

In his intro, Youn Hyun-jae says that he joined Single's Inferno because he hasn't "felt butterflies in [his] stomach" for a while. He's competitive in both sports in love; fans get a glimpse of his athletic side when he's shown practicing the Korean martial art kundo. He says that if he sees his ideal type, a woman with a "pure and innocent look," he'll "probably pursue her until the end."

Instagram: @presentuhee

Song Seung-il

Song Seung-il works at a fashion marketing company, where he's in charge of advertising and brand consultations. Despite his mature demeanor, the marketer is among the youngest of the cast at 25 years old.

Song is also an athlete, though jiujitsu seems to be his sport of choice. "I hate losing, and when I do, I can't even sleep at night," he admits in his intro. He adds that he doesn't fall for people easily, but when he does, he usually ends up dating them.

Instagram: @thdtmddlf

Shin Hyeon-woo

Shin Hyeon-woo is confident in himself, saying, "I never fall behind when it comes to my physique or aura." He also notes that older women call him cute, but they've never told him why. He adds, "I believe in fate, so I look forward to meeting someone I'm meant to be with here on Single's Inferno."

Instagram: @sh1nhyunwoo

Kim Jae-jin

Kim Jae-jin, 28, is a professional dancer and dance teacher who majored in modern dance in college.

The jokester introduces himself as a guy who's capable of being immature and mature at the same time. He describes his "surprising charm" as being how he's "sweet and funny," despite his cold looks. "I promise to spend every moment with honesty and sincerity here," he adds.

Instagram: @jae________jin

Woo Sung-min

Woo Sung-min, 30, is an optician who took over his family business, running an optical shop.

He says in his intro that, instead of fiery romance, he prefers "relaxed, easygoing relationships, like those between good friends." He explains that he wants to meet "someone [he] can banter with" and someone who "gives off the same vibe" as him.

Instagram: @tjd_min1230

Lim Su-been

24-year-old Lim Su-been is a model and former baseball player. He was a pitcher for 10 years, but he had to quit due to a shoulder injury.

Lim says that he joined the show looking for someone who would "steal [his] heart instantly. He says people describe him as "mature" with "golden retriever energy." He says his ideal type is a tall woman with the same allure as Single's Inferno host Lee Da-hee.

Instagram: N/A

Lee Sung-hun

Lee Sung-hun, A.K.A. Samuel Lee, currently lives in New York, and says that he can express himself more clearly in English. He shares that he attracts people with his "warmth, confidence, and hidden charm," and that his ideal type is someone with "cat-like" looks, who's very genuine and kind.

Instagram: N/A