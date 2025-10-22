Despite its controversies over the past five years, Love Is Blind remains Netflix's biggest reality franchise. Every season since late 2023, the reality show's critics (and increasingly more fans) have questioned whether the "social experiment" has fully broken—and yet, each installment sits firmly in the streaming giant's Top 10.

Love Is Blind season 9 ran throughout October 2025, and it was arguably a depressing first for the franchise, capping off a season of entanglements, rejection, and drama with no marriages. The disappointing finale left fans wondering whether the reality show had reached its natural end. However, season 10 has already been guaranteed for months, and there are even rumors that filming has already wrapped. Below, read on for everything we know about Love Is Blind season 10 and the future of the reality hit so far.

Kalybriah and Edmond at the altar in the season 9 finale. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Has 'Love Is Blind' been renewed for season 10?

Yes. In January 2025, ahead of the season 8 premiere, Netflix marked the franchise's fifth anniversary by announcing a two-season renewal, as reported by Variety. As of the season 9 finale, season 10 is the only confirmed season that's yet to come out.

When will 'Love Is Blind' season 10 come out?

Netflix has not yet announced a release window for season 10. However, we can make a guess based on the show's history. The series typically airs two seasons a year, one in February or March and the other in September or October. If this schedule continues, we can expect Love Is Blind season 10 to debut sometime close to Valentine's Day 2026.

Kacie and Patrick during their breakup in season 9. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Where will 'Love Is Blind' season 10 be set?

Netflix hasn't revealed which metropolitan dating scene will be put under its microscope next, but fans are already speculating that Love Is Blind season 10 is headed to Boston. Seven months ago, an eagle-eyed Redditor claimed that they'd spotted the show filming at the New England Aquarium. (Reddit spottings have spoiled past seasons, including Charlotte, D.C., and Denver.) The location has yet to be confirmed, but it's also worth noting that multiple casting notices for New England-area singles were also posted in July and September 2024.

New England isn't the only area the show's production company, Kinetic Connect, has released in recent years. It's also put out calls for Atlanta, Georgia (apparently getting a round two after being featured in season 1); Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Miami and Tampa, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; and Phoenix, Arizona. And just last July, the production company broadened its scope to include Philadelphia, Austin, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Charleston, South Carolina.

Season 9's Jordan and Megan have a serious talk. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Will season 10 be 'Love Is Blind's final season?

Spoilers for the Love Is Blind season 9 finale ahead. Love Is Blind season 9 ended its run this October with a franchise first: Zero out of six couples left the show married. (This installment came on the heels of season 2 of Love Is Blind: UK, which featured two of the couples who tied the knot but split by the reunion.) Though season 9 ended just a few days after season 1 fan-favorites Lauren and Cameron welcomed their first child, the distance between the original couple's sweet romance and the emotional trainwrecks of the current series feels insurmountable.

Still, based on the unhinged montage that stood in for a post-"I do" celebration in the finale's final moments, Netflix and the show's team believe that Love Is Blind is still worth the watch without a "happily ever after." Speaking to Tudum about the matrimony-less season, creator Chris Coelen said that each of season 9's couples made the best decision for themselves, and that "the [show's] experiment is working better than ever."

"I think we’ll see many happy couples continue to come out of the Love Is Blind experiment in the future, who have fallen in love with who they are," he told the outlet. "We’ll also see couples decide that their love is not enough. Whatever the outcome, the journeys along the way, which reflect our society and some of the amazing people who inhabit it, will continue to be at turns joyful, frustrating, and awe-inspiring—in a word, human."

Based on Coelen's comments, Love Is Blind may continue as long as it finds willing participants. Before tuning into future seasons, viewers will have to decide whether to keep watching a show that leans towards the frustrating more than the joyful.