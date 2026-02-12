Spoilers for the first 6 episodes of Love Is Blind season 10 ahead. Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey haven’t been shy about their desire for their romance reality series to produce a few babies, and, in season 10, Ohio’s Brittany Wicker and Devonta Anderson seem up for that challenge. In the pods, the pair align on their desire to start a family—even joking that they will be the first couple to arrive at the reunion with a baby in tow—but the road to the altar is proving to be more difficult than either of them imagined, as their emotional connection hasn’t yet translated to a physical one. Ahead, we break down Brittany and Devonta’s journey on Love Is Blind season 10, and whether they might still be together today.

Brittany during a pod date on Love Is Blind season 10. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

What happens between Brittany and Devonta in the pods on 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

33-year-old registered nurse Brittany and 32-year-old loan officer Devonta, A.K.A. Devo, begin their love story on the third episode of the Ohio-set season of Love Is Blind. (The only glimpse we get before that is a quick soundbite of Brittany announcing that she spends her Saturdays and Sundays watching football, which Devonta says is “music to his ears.”)

The couple initially hit it off by showing their nerdy sides to each other—Devonta says he’s into audio and video equipment, while Brittany geeks out about her job working in labor and delivery. She also shows her goofy side, telling him that the “Wobble” and “Electric Slide” will get her onto the dance floor, while he is a little bit more reserved. Brittany concocts a phrase, “tingly wingleys,” to describe the heart flutters and butterflies she feels when talking to him, and it soon becomes part of their secret shared language.

Their relationship grows deeper as they discuss what they want in life and in their partners. Devonta says he’s excited to be a husband and a father, especially because he didn’t have a relationship with his father. Now that he’s established in his career and feels he knows himself, Devonta says he’s ready for that next step. Brittany echoes his sentiments and expresses her desire to be a mother, too.

Devonta and Brittany get engaged in episode 4. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Do Brittany and Devonta get engaged on 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

Devonta’s journey on the reality show hits a bump when the producers tell him that his grandfather died during filming. After speaking with both his brother and his grandmother, he decides to stay in the experiment, as they told him that this is something his grandfather would want for him. Brittany is touched that he opened up, while also understanding if he changed his mind and wanted to go home. But he takes his brother and grandma’s advice, doubling down on his relationship with Brittany—proposing in the fourth episode. Brittany says she prays for a lifetime of love and a lot of babies, while he reiterates how excited he is about their future.

But the in-person reveal is the first of a few relationship hiccups for the duo. Brittany is initially nervous about his reaction to her Hispanic heritage, and he later reveals that he’s never dated a woman of color before. After the doors open and they walk towards each other, they immediately kiss and hug for a long time, but she dishes in the confessional that he’s shorter than she thought he’d be and commented on his “very sticky” sweat. He’s not someone she’d go for in the real world, she continues, but notes she doesn’t care about that and that she’s drawn to his eyes. Devonta and Brittany are really excited to be parents, and they joke about coming to the Love Is Blind reunion with a baby.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tensions start to rise between Devonta and Brittany in Cabo due to intimacy issues. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

In Cabo, things don’t suddenly become blissful. Brittany doesn’t want to have sex immediately, as she wants the next person she has sex with to be her “forever person,” and they’re the only couple that doesn’t consummate their love in Cabo. While Devonta doesn’t say anything about it to her, he seems to pull away from her emotionally. Brittany says that she feels lonely and that Devonta seems disengaged from her.

When she brings it up, he explains that he sometimes gets quiet when he’s trying to calm down, and with his grandfather’s death on his mind, on top of the craziness of this experiment, he has a lot to process. Brittany is understanding, though she fears their ways of working through things are very different and incompatible (for example, her love language is physical touch, while touch isn’t always what he wants). Devonta waves away all of Brittany’s fears and seems to shut down emotionally, leaving her in “pure shock” as she expects they’d want to be in each other’s spaces if they plan to get married.

By the end of the first batch of episodes, the couple’s in-person compatibility issues are exacerbated by a potential new suitor. Alex Henderson , who is engaged to Ashley Carpenter , pulls Brittany aside for a one-on-one conversation, and they discuss how their current partners are not their usual types (without voicing that they are each other’s usual type). Neither of them makes a move, but it could spell trouble for the partners they came to Cabo with.

In Cabo, it's soon revealed that Devonta and Brittany have different love languages and ways of coping. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Are Brittany and Devonta from 'Love Is Blind' season 10 still together?

Signing up for Love Is Blind means keeping the fate of your relationship a secret until the episodes air, and details like whether a couple follows each other on Instagram have previously proven to be red herrings (though, for the record, Brittany and Devonta don’t currently follow each other). So that means we don’t have any concrete evidence about Devonta and Brittany’s future. But after the events of the first six episodes of season 10, this couple has a lot to discuss before they can get to the altar.