On Netflix's latest reality TV hit Temptation Island, several couples are put to a dramatic test: Will their relationship last three weeks spent apart, living in separate villas filled with over a dozen hot singles? Each of the eight pairs on the classic TV reboot receives the chance at personal growth throughout the show's challenges, before deciding to leave with their original partner, alone...or maybe with someone new.

By Temptation Island's season finale, it's clear that 28-year-old accountant Ashley Moore would not ultimately choose to return to her then-boyfriend, 28-year-old business owner Grant Larsen. However, she did have other connections to explore, including with 23-year-old solar sales worker Danny Spongberg. With all 10 episodes out on Netflix now, read on to learn more about Ashley and Danny's time on Temptation Island, including any clues of whether they're still together.

What happened between Ashley and Danny on 'Temptation Island?'

Florida-based couple Ashley and Grant arrived on Temptation Island after dating on and off for a year and a half. However, the relationship had challenges from the start: Grant cheated on Ashley within a month of being exclusive. At the time, the single father got her back by chasing her to Greece, but she still held a lot of "mistrust and resentment." Inevitably, they decided to get over it by testing whether Grant would cheat again on none other than the world's biggest streaming platform.

After a few days apart, Ashley reveals more about the couple's dynamic. She says that Grant only "gets his ass in gear and puts in effort...when he's losing [her]," and that he "over-promises and under-delivers all the time." Meanwhile, Grant tells the female tempters that he isn't entirely sure whether Ashley has the "motherly, nurturing...patient qualities" that his daughter needs, and whether they're meant to be together. Besides this, the soul-searching is pretty limited on Grant's end, before he's distracted by 23-year-old model Natalie.

Grant and Natalie have quick chemistry, as is evident by how he spends the evening after the first bonfire—ceremonies when the coupled cast members see recorded clips of what their significant others have been up to in the other villas—cuddling with her and nearly kissing. (In the other villa, Ashley cries after seeing the clip where Grant says he isn't sure whether they should be together.) They go on an acrobatic yoga date in episode 3, and by the end of it, Grant alludes that he's pretty much done with Ashley after what she said at the bonfire about not being able to trust him. He also kisses her, making him the first contestant to kiss a tempter. By the end of episode 4, he showers with Natalie and possibly goes even further, as alluded to by the Titanic foggy-glass handprint.

Ashley and Grant at the final bonfire. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The kiss and shower session are shown to Ashley at the next bonfire. Instead of crying, Ashley says that she feels "relief" at seeing the "proof" of who Grant is, adding, "He had a beautiful fiancée that is the mother of his child. He didn't deserve her, and he definitely doesn't deserve me." When she returns to the villa, where she's greeted with flowers, Ashley decides that "things are over" between her and Grant. From then on, Ashley focuses on making the most out of the experience (and the tempters).

Besides a brief flirtation with candy maker Erik before he's eliminated, Ashley spends most of Temptation Island with two of the male tempters: 23-year-olds Danny and Logan. They're the two youngest men, they both work in solar sales, and they're both Ashley's "sugar babies," as Danny deems them in a confessional. Ashley refers to them as "her [two] boyfriends" throughout the show (and even after), and thanks them both for helping her get through the stressful experience.

Danny and Ashley enjoy a date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Still, Ashley starts to gravitate more towards Danny. After their first date in episode 3, she says it was the first time she truly took her mind off Grant during the show. Danny is the one who gives her flowers after the shower-sex bonfire. After they have a sensual embodiment class, Ashley tells Danny that he makes her feel safe for the first time in a long time, and Danny says that he enjoys being around her and her "presence, humor, [and] sarcasm."

Ashley and Danny also get closer physically. They go into the temptation hut twice, once just to set off the alarm at the boyfriends' villa, and then for some privacy. (By coincidence, Grant and Natalie go into their villa's hut right after Ashley and Danny.) They also have a sleepover in the villa, which is a rarity among the girlfriends (and not among the boyfriends *cough* Tyler and Kay *cough*). It's no surprise that Ashley eventually chooses Danny for the final overnight date, which Logan takes well. Danny is clear about how he wants to be with Ashley, but she explains that she's still figuring out her post-Island life, and they'll see how it goes.

Did Ashley and Danny leave 'Temptation Island' together?

Ashley and Grant officially break up during their final bonfire, where she seems rightfully angry from minute one. Grant says that he "hates that [he's] the one that has hurt her so much," but that he now understands how "disrespected and belittled" he's felt throughout their relationship. He also repeats the same line about forgiveness that he said in his video message in episode 7. (Ashley didn't send him one.)

In response, Ashley points out he's a "super cheater" who fell to temptation within three days. "I have truly don't know what goes through your head," she says. "I cannot believe I held on to someone like you for that long."

They both agree that their relationship ended in spirit when they went to the separate villas on day one, and their fight eventually breaks down to tears as Grant says he wants Ashley to be happy. In a nice twist of self-awareness, Grant decides to leave the island alone, recognizing that he needs to "figure out how to be alone for a bit."

Danny and Ashley on their final date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ashley chooses to leave the island with the new connection she made, a.k.a. Danny! When he arrives at the bonfire, she tells him, "I don't know what the feasibility of our relationship looks like outside of this, but I wasn't ready to say bye, so I chose to leave with you." Danny responds that he'd "love to leave with [her]," and says he feels a lot of excitement before they kiss.

Are Ashley and Danny still together after 'Temptation Island?'

Neither Ashley nor Danny have given an official update on their relationship since Temptation Island's release, but things are looking quite sunny between the pair! Not only do they still follow each other on Instagram, but they have also shared flirty comments on each other's posts since the premiere, per Elite Daily. On March 18, Ashley even shared some behind-the-scenes couple pics of herself and Danny. So either they've become very good friends, or there's still something there...