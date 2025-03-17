Netflix's new reality TV series Temptation Island is a dating show that gets 10 episodes of jaw-dropping drama out of the thematic question: Is the grass really greener on the other side? A new reboot of the classic TV show turned international franchise, Temptation Island follows four couples as they split up to live in gender-separated Hawaiian villas, populated by gorgeous singles. Each couple arrives determined to resist temptation and prove their love, but it's no surprise when tempters quickly sway some contestants.

One of the men, 27-year-old model Tyler Breshears, arrived on the island with his then-girlfriend of over two years, 30-year-old personal trainer Tayler Byrd. However, once they were separated, it became clear that the couple would eventually part ways, as Tyler fell head over heels for 26-year-old fitness influencer Kay Carlson. Now that all 10 episodes are available to stream on Netflix, read on to learn more about Tyler and Kay's time on Temptation Island, including any clues of whether they're still together today.

What happened between Tyler and Kay on 'Temptation Island?'

Before arriving on Temptation Island, Nashville-based couple Tyler and Tayler had been dating for two-and-a-half years. The pair met when Tyler was still married to his ex-wife and began dating four months after his separation. They tell host Mark L. Walberg in the premiere thatTemptation Island is a chance for Tyler to date around and learn more about himself, since he has been in serious relationships since he was 18. However, the pair was also facing some serious problems: Tyler had been unfaithful a month into their relationship, and Tayler also wanted more financial security after Tyler left a career in medical device sales to pursue modeling.

Meanwhile, Kay and Tyler grab each other's attention when they first meet, as the singles are paraded in front of the couples in the premiere. When Tayler asks Tyler which of the women is his "favorite," he chooses Kay, who Tayler dubs "Little Bo-Peep" because of her red gingham bikini. Kay then gives her first-impression bracelet to Tyler. In her brief intro, Kay says, "I'm a really good girlfriend. I'm a super happy and positive person. Super loyal. I've never cheated before. Exactly what you're looking for, right here. There's no need to look anywhere else."

Tayler and Tyler arrive on Temptation Island. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Though Tyler chooses Courtney for the first group date—seemingly to prove Tayler wrong—he picks Kay for his first solo date (and then for every other date throughout the show). Tyler says that he appreciates Kay's positive vibes and their banter, after feeling undervalued by Tayler. Later that night, Kay grinds on Tyler—keep in mind that he tells her, "You're trouble"—and gets a G-rated tour of his room.

As for Tayler and Tyler, their relationship quickly devolves after the first bonfire, the dramatic events where each coupled cast member watches recorded clips of what their significant others have been up to in the other villas. Tyler gets a clip of Tayler complaining that she has financially supported him since he left his job, in which she says, "Maybe the level of relationship that I am wanting, he's not necessarily able to give." He reacts by saying he's "done" with her using the "tiny stuff" as "ammunition" against him. Then, after she sees the grinding clip, Tayler reveals, "You're trouble," is the same thing Tyler said to her the first time they kissed. When Tayler heads back to the house after the bonfire, she tells one of the male tempters that Tyler has "bitch tendencies."

Kay at the tempter reveal. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Kay and Tyler continue bonding throughout the show, having deep pre-bedtime conversations and going on a fun, "blissful" date. In episode 4, they have a PG sleepover; the morning after, Tyler says in a confessional, "There was a moment this morning where I realized I was getting very comfortable with Kay, and I was like, 'Oh shit. My relationship is over. And I'm okay with that.'" This clip about "cuddling with Kay" is the one that Tayler sees at the next bonfire, and Tayler, who has abandonment issues, treats this as the end of their relationship. It takes a couple more episodes for Tyler to admit that he and Tayler want different things, but when Tyler returns to his villa, it seems pretty much over as he enters the camera-less Temptation Haven tent with Kay, where they have their first kiss.

Kay and Tyler spend the rest of the season attached at the hip. Tyler seems to recognize that he and Kay are on closer stages of life than him and Tayler. He says that Kay inspires him to "take even more risks and steps in pursuing the life that [he] wants," a.k.a. his modeling career. Meanwhile, Kay says Tyler makes her feel secure and she's never questioned where she stands with him. Kay also reveals in an emotional confessional that she took things slow with Tyler because she "had the rug pulled out from under [her]" in her past relationship. By their final date, Kay and Tyler seem ready to ride off into the sunset... once he actually breaks up with his girlfriend.

Tyler and Kay on a beach date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Did Tyler and Kay leave 'Temptation Island' together?

When they reunite in the Temptation Island finale, Tayler immediately sets a boundary with Tyler, refusing to give him a hug. She tells her ex that he hurt her with his "nonchalant, jokey attitude" throughout the show, and that he's helped her realize what she really wants and deserves. He responds that he felt "clowned" when she used his "vulnerability over the years" to push her own "agenda" during the bonfires, and that he's found someone who "sees [his] value." He also points out that he didn't have sex with Kay (which seems like a moot point), and brings up the "bitch tendencies" phrase again, which just ensures that he'll be best known as "bitch tendencies guy" for the near future. After a good amount of defensive sniping, they do both genuinely express the crux of their feelings, that Tayler makes Tyler feel "worthless" and Tyler makes Tayler feel "hopeless." (To the show's credit, it's one of those genuine moments of growth that makes you wonder if they'd reach that point without going on an emotionally-brutal reality show.)

When asked the big question by Walberg, Tayler decides to leave Temptation Island alone, having found a new confidence. Tyler goes second, telling her, "Tay, I'd like to leave here with Kay." So Tyler decides to go from a five-year marriage to a two-plus year relationship to riding off into the sunset with Kay, just like Tayler said. (She really does know him.) Tyler says of his choice, "Maybe it's just island fever and a honeymoon situation, but it's just how I feel." When Kay is summoned, and Tyler asks her to leave the island with him, she says yes.

Tyler and Kay at the villa. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Tyler and Kay still together after 'Temptation Island'?

Neither Kay nor Tyler have directly addressed their relationship status since Temptation Island was released on March 12, but there are a number of clues to find on social media. First off, the pair do follow each other on Instagram, so there's a good chance they're at least still cordial several months after filming.

However, Kay's TikTok hints that their relationship may not have lasted post-filming. Last January, the fitness influencer posted an update that read, "leaving bc he deserves less and my dog deserves better." Then, earlier this month, she shared a clip of herself dancing in an empty loft, with the graphic, "an apartment he's never been in." Though several fans have been asking whether the TikToks were hinting that she and Tyler were done, Kay has been tight-lipped, writing to one commenter, "i’m sworn to secrecy rn. reunion hopefully."