Spoilers for Love is Blind season 7 episodes 1-6 ahead. For years viewers of Love is Blind have been calling for Netflix's reality TV juggernaut to cast older participants, and we seem to have gotten our wish. Most engaged couples in Love is Blind season 7's cast are 30-somethings (a possible echo of the recent Love is Blind: UK). But, of course, the most dramatic couple of the season so far consists of the youngest man and the youngest woman from the pods: 27-year-old Hannah Jiles and 29-year-old Nick Dorka.

Nick, a smooth-talking former football player, quickly falls for Hannah, a self-described country girl who worked in medical device sales before quitting her job to go on LIB. However, the pods' biggest love triangle and lingering doubts get in the way early on. As season 7's October 23 finale gets closer, fans wonder whether Hannah and Nick will say, "I do," at the altar (or even make it to the wedding). Below, we're breaking down Hannah and Nick from Love is Blind season 7's relationship timeline, and whether they're still together after the show.

What happened between Hannah and Nick on 'Love is Blind' season 7?

Nick's intro on season 7 can be summed up in two works: smooth talker. (Or, if you like the nickname Hannah gives him a bit later, Mr. Suavé.) He's admittedly flirty and leads with the fact that he was a kicker and a punter in college. Meanwhile, Hannah can match the banter and describes herself as a small-town West Virginia girl who was a cheerleader dating the quarterback in high school. Based on the show's editing, Nick is all in on Hannah pretty quick, but Hannah forms connections with both him and art dealer Leo.

Even outside of the Leo of it all, Hannah has reservations about Nick. She points out that Nick always says the right thing, an orange flag that has quickly turned red in previous Love is Blind seasons. She says at one point, "Yeah, he's sultry, but he'll probably ruin my life," and the other women get the same vibe. After Nick and Hannah have another superficial date (where they discuss celeb crushes and Nick says he looks like a less-buff Henry Cavill), Hannah's doubts start to come through. She worries that his rizz might be masking a manipulative side, and she voices concern about him being "naturally flirtatious." She says she would not want to go to sleep without makeup on around him, and one of the women she's talking to calls that a "walking red flag."

On their next date, Hannah voices her concerns and asks Nick why he's in the pods, and he says that he wants something genuine. She seems to have a wall up while she's talking, until finally she tells him that she's nervous he only likes her because he thinks she's hot. She has admitted that weight is a big insecurity for her, and now she has enough of a "gut feeling" against Nick to break things off, even though he says that she feels like "his best friend but also his wife."

And then, right after she breaks up with Nick, Hannah accidentally learns that her other connection, Leo, is also serious with esthetician Brittany. At the start of episode 2 (yep, all of that was just one episode), Hannah chalks up her instant regret and all her conflicting feelings to confusion, and she requests another date with Nick. When they do talk again, they're both better at getting to the deep stuff. Nick admits that he was hurt when she broke things off, and she says that she let other people's opinion of him sway hers, and that she hurt him before he could potentially hurt her. From there, they talk about Nick adjusting to the future once he realized he wouldn't make the NFL, and Hannah opens up about her history with weight and why his bikini jokes affected her so much. A bit later, they trade "I love you"s and get all giggly and everything seems set for an engagement... minus some drama when Hannah tries to break things off with Leo. (We go deeper into all that in our Leo and Brittany explainer.)

Did Hannah and Nick get engaged on 'Love is Blind' season 7?

After everything is settled with Leo and Hannah, Nick and Hannah have a sweet yet nervous proposal and toast to the Dorkas. But their in-person reveal is much more awkward. It turns out that Hannah had her own idea of how Nick looked (whether it was the football talk or the Cavill comparison is unknown) and he's not what she expected. He's not "really tiny," like she frets in her confessional, but he's definitely a tad shorter than her in heels. After they meet, she says in the testimonial that Nick's description of himself in the pods "wasn't really truthful."

A bit of context: Earlier, another cast member, David, had revealed to Leo in the men's lounge that David and Hannah had been dating pretty seriously, and she'd even been his no. 1, but she'd "cut him out" after learning he was only 5'8''. (She's 5'9''.) As a big and tall girl myself, I understand Hannah's concerns about her man's height and feeling like she's bigger than him. That man-big-women-tiny socialization is hard to overcome. (Also, she says that men can get emasculated due to height, which is true!) But it's definitely rough to see her body language towards him during the reveal, and how he looks back at her when they're leaving, but she doesn't look back at him.

And then there's the now-infamous duck incident. After Nick and Hannah's first night in Mexico goes well—the most-memorable moment is them discussing a possible boob job after Hannah has kids—Hannah gets the ick from Nick riding a plastic duck. Ok, more explanation: While hanging out by the pool, Nick wants to ride a like life-sized duck toy, and when he goes by himself, a random woman goes up to him to race him. The woman is being arguably flirty, and when Hannah calls Nick back, the woman jokingly yells, "Don't be jealous!" and Nick laughs and races with her anyway. And then he goes back for another round by himself. When Nick says Hannah still loves him after the duck, Hannah says, "Maybe."

They joke about the duck, but it's not about the duck. Remember how Hannah was nervous before about marrying a guy who's naturally flirty? Nick even brings up the possibility that she was jealous of the random woman, but Hannah plays it cool. Fast-forward to the party where they meet the other couple, and the pair seem fine; they joke together about keeping the sex talk low-key on camera. But when Hannah's just talking to the women, she admits that the duck thing pissed her off (while also exaggerating the interaction with the woman a little bit). Meanwhile, Nick tells the men that he found a list Hannah made of 8-10 of his red flags, which included, "Too into his feelings? Maturity? Dedicated to this? Self-confidence vs. cocky? Delulu?"

By the time they finally talk about the list (still during the party), both of them are busy trying to make the other understand why they're hurt. Hannah admits she felt bad when the woman was "talking shit" and he was giggling, but Nick says it was "pointless and meaningless." Hannah says she sees his point of view, but she still says that the moment felt disrespectful. We also don't see her answer (if she gave one) when Nick asks if she really thinks he's delusional. Once they get back to their suite, they pull the list out of the trash and they rehash the duck incident once again. Still, it doesn't seem that they entirely resolve this, and they definitely don't resolve the list itself, as their last scene of episode 6 ends with Nick saying to Hannah, "I'm not the only one delusional."

Are Hannah and Nick still together after 'Love is Blind' season 7?

It's pretty safe to say that the Love is Blind viewers (at least all the ones on the Internet) aren't sure of whether Taylor and Nick will make it past the altar. The season preview shows Nick telling Hannah's parents that he wants to take care of her and marry her, but there's a big blow-up at what appears to be the pod squad's reunion party. Nick is shown chatting and getting close with fellow cast member Katie, who tells him that he's "such a beautiful and deep person." Then, him and Hannah are arguing at home, and after Nick tries to ask, "Are we mature enough to–," Hannah interjects, "Are you mature enough, Nick? Because I've taught you everything that you f**king know; I've turned you from a boy into a f**king man."

So yeah, the odds aren't looking great. As for social media clues, Nick and Hannah do follow each other on Instagram as of the season 7 premiere. There aren't any hints of a stealth joint vacation, which makes sense since Nick's Instagram is pretty dedicated to his real estate career. Also, their respective behind-the-scenes pics from season 7 are sticking to boys pics for Nick and girls pics for Hannah. We'll have to wait for the Oct 23 finale to see just what happened between them.