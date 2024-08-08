Spoilers for Love Is Blind: UK episodes 1-4. Love is Blind has given fans of reality TV shows some truly dramatic love triangles, whether they've ended in puddles of tears, explosive fights, or even a baby. (Congrats, Bliss and Zack!). The inaugural season of Love Is Blind: UK has more complicated three-way romances than non-conflicted couplings, but none are more chaotic than the fire between Nicole Stevens, Sam Klein, and Benaiah. Nicole had to decide between the two men but found herself making an admitted mistake when she became engaged to Sam over Benaiah. The first batch of episodes (which were released on August 6) left viewers wondering whether Nicole would get a second chance. As we await the rest of the season, here's everything we know about Nicole and Benaiah's relationship, including whether she still has any unfinished business with Sam.

What happened between Nicole and Sam on 'Love is Blind: UK?'

Nicole, a 29-year-old head of brand and marketing, arrived on Love Is Blind: UK looking for a second chance at love. Per her Netflix bio, she focused on her career (and getting her MBA) after her first marriage ended, but she arrived on the show ready to find love again. She quickly made two strong connections in the pods, with 31-year-old product design manager Sam and 33-year-old structural landscaper Benaiah.

Sam is maybe the most intentional of all the men of this season: He wants to get married. In his first testimonial, he admits that he's spent a lot of time on his appearance ahead of his dream wedding, including months in the gym, a skincare routine, and a nose job. (Therapy is not mentioned.) He clicks the most with two women, Nicole, and 29-year-old mental health nurse Jasmine. In one telling moment early on with Jasmine, he admits that he feels people often only assume he wants a hook-up instead of a real relationship. Jasmine counters if that means he has "fuckboy energy," and he quickly responds, "No!"

At one point during the pods, both Nicole and Jasmine say that Sam tends to say the things they want to hear. Both of them hint that that's a red flag, especially since they're taking part in a process where vulnerability could lead to emotional manipulation. Jasmine even pushes back on this, and Sam's immediate response is to get defensive and shut down. Meanwhile, Nicole thinks that Sam is fun and she could see them "kicking it;" she also appreciates how consistent he is about how he feels.

In episode 2, Jasmine dumps Sam to prioritize her connection with her eventual fiancé Bobby. Sam does not react well—was that the first time a golden goblet has been thrown in the pods?—and the way he brings up Nicole when he returns to the men's quarters is another red flag. "I whittled it down to two amazing girls, and one’s gone," he says, before continuing. "So beggars can’t be choosers, eh?" From this moment, he is set on winning Nicole, though he does know that she also has another connection.

As we've seen throughout the first four episodes, Sam's behavior on Love Is Blind: UK is best described as determined and consistent. While Nicole isn't entirely sure how Benaiah feels about marriage (we'll break down their relationship shortly), Sam gives her his lucky bracelet and says he only wants to be with her. As proposal day approaches, it seems that Nicole values his consistency a lot. Even though Benaiah warns her that Sam may not have "genuine reasons" for coming on the show, she chooses to speak with Sam first on proposal day (if we can trust the editing). When she voices her concern in the pod, Sam assures her he's genuinely there for love, telling her to "trust him" over and over and eventually asking her to marry him. Nicole says yes, and in her tearful testimonial after, she says, "He said all the right things. I'm just going to have to trust that."

Sam and Nicole's in-person reveal is awkward. Like, not Irina-and-Zack awkward, but like, maybe one direct-to-camera glance away from Jimmy-and-Chelsea awkward. He keeps repeating the "trust me" thing over and over, and she appears to be a bit in shock. (She even tells him, "I'm in disbelief.") The ring gets a bit stuck in the box so Nicole takes it out herself and puts it on the left ring finger instead of the right. And then, Sam says, "I love you," and Nicole doesn't say it back. Nicole says in the confessional immediately after that she'll have to see what happens "in the real world," but as a crew member fixes her mic, she says to the crew, "I don't know what I've let myself into here. This is so dangerous territory."

The next time we see Nicole and Sam, they're not at a Corfu, Greece resort with the rest of the engaged couples. Instead, they're giving separate interviews in their apartments, explaining that they broke up offscreen. Sam only mentions her connection with another man, but Nicole points out that the ring kerfuffle was a sign in hindsight. “I’m clear about my emotions and we’re not flying to Greece," she says of herself and Sam, in a moment that would make Natalie and Deepti proud. And that's the end of Nicole and Sam, for now.

What happened between Nicole and Benaiah on 'Love is Blind: UK?'

Nicole's connection with Benaiah got very spiritual very quickly. The two nature lovers bonded over their values involving "conscious living" and "mind-body-spirit." Nicole admires that Benaiah has been traveling the world for a decade, couch-surfing, and cultivating his freelance career wherever he takes it. (Benaiah admits he's technically "homeless," although it seems as though he's more of a nomad.) Benaiah's also very open about where he's at mentally; he mentions his difficult childhood and the fact that he hasn't dated since 2012, but he says that he's done a lot of work to love himself. (Therapy also isn't mentioned, but it's heavily alluded that mental health is important to him.)

Nicole admits that her connection with Benaiah is more about deep understanding, while Benaiah says that Nicole fills his heart with happiness and positivity. However, Benaiah isn't the one to move too quickly. When she asks where he's at with the possibility of marriage, he admits that he's imagined a future with her, but he's not at the stage of giving "assurances" at that time. This, compared with Sam and the lucky bracelet, makes her confused about the strength of these relationships.

Based on the edit, Benaiah becomes concerned about Nicole and Sam's connection when he hears Sam chatting about Nicole's possible physical appearance with some of the other men. (Honestly, I'm still a bit confused by the whole exchange, but it's very Shake-coded.) Benaiah chats with his buddy Steven about feeling conflicted, saying that there have been "question marks" about Sam's "authenticity and genuine reasons" for being there (none of which we see in the first four episodes). Benaiah decides to warn Nicole and uses the exact "genuine reasons" verbiage, but he seems conflicted the entire time because he doesn't want to "sabotage" another one of her connections.

Nicole is rocked by this information, but, per the edit, she decides to question Sam about it before talking to Benaiah again. This is also the conversation where she and Sam get engaged, so by the time Benaiah is speaking to her on proposal day, ready to make that commitment, she's already said yes to Sam. Benaiah is gutted, and he mentions that he thought their relationship was building to a really good place. We'll have to see what it means in the coming episodes—due out on August 14 and 21—now that the connection has been interrupted.

Are Nicole and Benaiah still together after 'Love is Blind UK?'

The final moments of Love Is Blind: UK episode 4 show Nicole waiting in a restaurant in England as Benaiah makes his way to their reunion spot. "I made a mistake, and there’s someone I need to talk to, and I owe them a huge apology because I really want to make things right with them," Nicole says. While viewers won't know what happens between the two until the next episodes drop on Wednesday, August 14, we do see Benaiah say to her in the teaser, "It’s so difficult for me, but the right thing has happened."

Another clue that Nicole and Benaiah's love story isn't over? Benaiah and Sam will also both appear again this season, in a confrontation that was shown at both the start and the end of the first four episodes. In the chat, which may take place at a pod reunion, Sam tells Benaiah, "You’re aware, when she stayed at mine, she wanted to sleep with me?"

If Sam is goading Benaiah about Nicole (because what else could this be), then there's a good chance that Nicole and Benaiah were together at the time, unless Sam is just stirring up drama for no reason. In that case, when was the night question? Was it before or after she reunited with Benaiah? And would we really take Sam's word about such an incident? These are some of the overthinking questions we'll keep in mind until the next batch of episodes drops.