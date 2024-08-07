Meet the Cast of 'Love Is Blind: UK'
The Netflix reality hit moved across the pond and struck gold with its latest contestants.
Spoilers for Love Is Blind: UK episodes 1-4 ahead. There's nothing like a fresh season of Love Is Blind. Back in 2020, Netflix created a social phenomenon with the premiere season of its hit dating reality show, with six(!) couples getting engaged sight unseen after dating in the show's trademark pods. By now, the U.S. version of LIB has a lot of baggage, from multiple ruinous breakups to an array of legal challenges brought by former cast members. However, there are still international versions of the series that have brought romance and found dedicated fan bases worldwide. (Raise your hand if you're still hoping for Love Is Blind: Japan season 2.)
The inaugural season of Love Is Blind: UK arrived on Netflix on August 7, 2024, debuting four initial episodes that may be the best the franchise has seen since the original flagship's fourth season. Rather than being based in one city, the cast has been recruited from all across the U.K., and there are already some standouts approaching the experiment with truly open hearts. (We'll see how this statement ages as the full 12-episode season drops over the next few weeks.) For now, time to meet the swoon-worthy cast of Love Is Blind: UK season 1.
Aaron, 33
Instagram: @amurrell1
Location: Milton Keynes, England
Occupation: Chicken restauranteur
Romantic Inspiration: "His parents, who’ve been together for the past 34 years."
Gets Engaged? No.
Benaiah, 33
Instagram: @benaiahgb
Location: Preston, England
Occupation: Structural landscaper
Looking For: "A partner with whom he can totally let his guard down."
Gets Engaged?:TBA (We don't see whether he and Nicole rekindle things after she breaks up with Sam.)
Bobby, 33
Instagram: @bobbyj4k
Location: Staffordshire, England
Occupation: Luxury shopping guide, rapper
Why He Joined LIB: "After traveling the world, he’s now ready to be in perfect harmony with the woman of his dreams."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jasmine
Catherine, 29
Instagram: @catrichards94
Location: Jersey, England
Occupation: Dental nurse
Looking For: "A compassionate guy who understands how being adopted as a baby has shaped the course of her life."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Freddie.
Charlie, 34
Instagram: @charlie.mawson08
Location: Hertfordshire, England
Occupation: Gym general manager
Dating History: "When it comes to relationships, Charlie has been through it all—serial dating, giving his mom control of his apps, and dodging more than a few catfishes along the way."
Gets Engaged? No.
Conor, 31
Instagram: @griffindoor92
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Occupation: Health food business owner
Dating History: "Long distance was to blame for the demise of Conor’s last relationship, but seven years later he’s more than healed from the heartbreak."
Gets Engaged? No.
Demi, 30
Instagram: @demisantanabrown
Location: London, England
Occupation: Safeguarding and attendance manager
Why She Joined LIB: "Sporty Demi is ready to break out of the friend zone after some men find her competitive instincts intimidating."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ollie.
Ella, 27
Instagram: @ellalilianaa
Location: Derbyshire, England
Occupation: Social worker
Looking For: "A life-changing connection with a man who will match her energy and give 100% to the relationship... Bonus points if he’s a music and food lover."
Gets Engaged? No.
Elle, 27
Occupation: Graphic designer
Describes Herself As: "A total Daddy’s girl, and dreams of the day she’ll meet someone who shares his values, as her dad is ‘husband goals.’"
Gets Engaged? No.
Freddie, 32
Instagram: @freddieppowell
Location: Bolton, England
Occupation: Funeral director
Biggest Strength: "A deep sense of empathy, thanks to his career as a full-time funeral director and his tight bond with brother Jack, who has Down syndrome."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Catherine.
Jake, 32
Instagram: @jake.shill
Location: Leicestershire, England
Occupation: Civil engineer
Dating History: "Falling in love quickly and being 'a bit of a melt' in past relationships."
Gets Engaged? No.
Jasmine, 29
Instagram: @thejaycee_
Location: London, England
Occupation: Mental health nurse
Why She Joined LIB: "She’s ready to start the next chapter of her life with a guy who’s able to communicate how he feels and speak her love language: words of affirmation."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Bobby.
Joanes, 31
Instagram: @joanes11
Location: Luton, England
Occupation: Resident service manager
Describes Himself As: An "old-school romantic who’s searching for something extremely rare in his future wife."
Gets Engaged? No.
Jordan, 32
Instagram: @jordybaker
Location: Surrey, England
Occupation: Fashion tech founder
Why He Joined LIB: "Jordan has watched his friends and family get married and have kids one by one, and now he’s ready to take the plunge."
Gets Engaged? No.
Lisa, 34
Instagram: @lisahendrie
Location: Edinburgh, Scotland
Occupation: Baby photographer
Dating History: "Falling in love is the easy part — sometimes it happens practically overnight — but she hasn’t quite figured out how to make it last."
Gets Engaged? No.
Maria, 30
Instagram: @mariabenkh
Locationb Southampton, England
Occupation: Makeup artist
Looking For: "An 'alpha male' type who’s seeking a traditional relationship... [and] a husband who has the same qualities as her dad, who passed away in 2020."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Tom.
Natasha, 32
Instagram: @tashwaters
Location: Cheshire, England
Occupation: Careers coordinator
Dating History: "She and her ex went their separate ways after five years during the COVID-19 lockdown, when they realized that they didn’t have much in common anymore."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Nicole, 29
Instagram: @theholisticnicole
Location: Surrey, England
Occupation: Head of brand and marketing
Why She Joined LIB: "After her first marriage came to an end, Nicole is 'ready to be vulnerable again and walk down the aisle.'"
Gets Engaged? TBA (She gets engaged to Sam but they break up off-camera.)
Olivia, 28
Instagram: @livlavelle
Location: London, England
Occupation: Creative project director
Looking For: "A potential lifelong partner who 'makes [her] better' as she enters the next stage of her life."
Gets Engaged? No.
Ollie, 33
Instagram: @ollie1sutherland
Location: London, England
Occupation: Software sales
Why He Joined LIB: "Going for 'Instagram-hot' girls hasn’t yielded the meaningful partnership Ollie has always desired deep down."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Demi.
Priya, 37
Instagram: @priyanka__grewal
Location: Berkshire, England
Occupation: Procurement manager
Dating History: "She was previously engaged for just 24 hours, but quickly ended things when she realized deep down they were on different paths."
Gets Engaged? No.
Ria, 34
Instagram: @reelouise31
Location: London, England
Occupation: Commercial contracts manager
Why She Joined LIB: "While she loves being the designated 'cool aunt' of the family, Ria is over showing up to events alone — and giving everyone updates on her non-existent love life."
Gets Engaged? No.
Richie, 30
Instagram: @trickyy
Location: Gloucestershire, England
Occupation: Sports turf maintenance director
Looking For: "A woman who’s future-oriented and who doesn’t mind giving him plenty of reassurance."
Gets Engaged? No.
Ryan, 31
Instagram: @thescottishkorean
Location: Edinburgh, Scotland
Occupation: Techno DJ and cellist
Biggest Dating Challenge: "Getting people on board with his demanding schedule, as he often works through the night and jets off around the world to perform."
Gets Engaged? No.
Sabrina, 35
Instagram: @sabrinavittoriaegerton
Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland
Occupation: Director of marketing and communications
Why She Joined LIB: "After doing a lot of work on herself, Sabrina’s heart and mind have never been more open heading into the experiment, where she hopes to go deep with men who’ve also sorted out their own issues."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Steven.
Sam, 31
Instagram: @sam_klein
Location: London, England
Occupation: Product design manager
Why He Joined LIB: "With two heartbreaks in his past, Sam wants to make his third shot at love the one that lasts a lifetime."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Nicole, but they break up off-camera.
Sharlotte, 35
Instagram: @sharlotteritchie
Location: London, England
Occupation: Global communications director
Ideal Type: "Any guy who wants to get serious with Sharlotte needs to respect her hustle, since she has no plans of changing the course of her very successful career for men who are easily intimidated."
Gets Engaged? No.
Shirley, 27
Instagram: @shirleybekker
Location: London, England
Occupation: Junior doctor
Worst Habit: She "enjoys 'winning the hearts of emotionally unavailable men.'"
Gets Engaged? No.
Steven, 37
Instagram: @stvnsmthy
Location: London, England
Occupation: Gym owner
Biggest Strength: "He goes above and beyond to pay attention to his partner’s needs in a relationship, making notes of their likes, dislikes, hopes, and dreams."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Sabrina.
Tom, 38
Instagram: @stroudtom
Location: London, England
Occupation: PR and advertising consultant
Describes Himself As: "A very proud 'mummy’s boy,' so anyone who makes it down the aisle must first get a green light from the No.1 woman in his life."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Maria.
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
