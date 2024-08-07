Spoilers for Love Is Blind: UK episodes 1-4 ahead. There's nothing like a fresh season of Love Is Blind. Back in 2020, Netflix created a social phenomenon with the premiere season of its hit dating reality show, with six(!) couples getting engaged sight unseen after dating in the show's trademark pods. By now, the U.S. version of LIB has a lot of baggage, from multiple ruinous breakups to an array of legal challenges brought by former cast members. However, there are still international versions of the series that have brought romance and found dedicated fan bases worldwide. (Raise your hand if you're still hoping for Love Is Blind: Japan season 2.)

The inaugural season of Love Is Blind: UK arrived on Netflix on August 7, 2024, debuting four initial episodes that may be the best the franchise has seen since the original flagship's fourth season. Rather than being based in one city, the cast has been recruited from all across the U.K., and there are already some standouts approaching the experiment with truly open hearts. (We'll see how this statement ages as the full 12-episode season drops over the next few weeks.) For now, time to meet the swoon-worthy cast of Love Is Blind: UK season 1.

Aaron, 33

Aaron in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @amurrell1

Location: Milton Keynes, England

Occupation: Chicken restauranteur

Romantic Inspiration: "His parents, who’ve been together for the past 34 years."

Gets Engaged? No.

Benaiah, 33

Benaiah in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @benaiahgb

Location: Preston, England

Occupation: Structural landscaper

Looking For: "A partner with whom he can totally let his guard down."

Gets Engaged?:TBA (We don't see whether he and Nicole rekindle things after she breaks up with Sam.)

Bobby, 33

Bobby in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @bobbyj4k

Location: Staffordshire, England

Occupation: Luxury shopping guide, rapper

Why He Joined LIB: "After traveling the world, he’s now ready to be in perfect harmony with the woman of his dreams."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jasmine

Catherine, 29

Catherine in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @catrichards94

Location: Jersey, England

Occupation: Dental nurse

Looking For: "A compassionate guy who understands how being adopted as a baby has shaped the course of her life."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Freddie.

Charlie, 34

Charlie in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @charlie.mawson08

Location: Hertfordshire, England

Occupation: Gym general manager

Dating History: "When it comes to relationships, Charlie has been through it all—serial dating, giving his mom control of his apps, and dodging more than a few catfishes along the way."

Gets Engaged? No.

Conor, 31

Conor in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @griffindoor92

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Occupation: Health food business owner

Dating History: "Long distance was to blame for the demise of Conor’s last relationship, but seven years later he’s more than healed from the heartbreak."

Gets Engaged? No.

Demi, 30

Demi in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @demisantanabrown

Location: London, England

Occupation: Safeguarding and attendance manager

Why She Joined LIB: "Sporty Demi is ready to break out of the friend zone after some men find her competitive instincts intimidating."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ollie.

Ella, 27

Ella in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @ellalilianaa

Location: Derbyshire, England

Occupation: Social worker

Looking For: "A life-changing connection with a man who will match her energy and give 100% to the relationship... Bonus points if he’s a music and food lover."

Gets Engaged? No.

Elle, 27

Elle in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Location: London, England

Occupation: Graphic designer

Describes Herself As: "A total Daddy’s girl, and dreams of the day she’ll meet someone who shares his values, as her dad is ‘husband goals.’"

Gets Engaged? No.

Freddie, 32

Freddie in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @freddieppowell

Location: Bolton, England

Occupation: Funeral director

Biggest Strength: "A deep sense of empathy, thanks to his career as a full-time funeral director and his tight bond with brother Jack, who has Down syndrome."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Catherine.

Jake, 32

Jake in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @jake.shill

Location: Leicestershire, England

Occupation: Civil engineer

Dating History: "Falling in love quickly and being 'a bit of a melt' in past relationships."

Gets Engaged? No.

Jasmine, 29

Jasmine in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @thejaycee_

Location: London, England

Occupation: Mental health nurse

Why She Joined LIB: "She’s ready to start the next chapter of her life with a guy who’s able to communicate how he feels and speak her love language: words of affirmation."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Bobby.

Joanes, 31

Joanes in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @joanes11

Location: Luton, England

Occupation: Resident service manager

Describes Himself As: An "old-school romantic who’s searching for something extremely rare in his future wife."

Gets Engaged? No.

Jordan, 32

Jordan in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @jordybaker

Location: Surrey, England

Occupation: Fashion tech founder

Why He Joined LIB: "Jordan has watched his friends and family get married and have kids one by one, and now he’s ready to take the plunge."

Gets Engaged? No.

Lisa, 34

Lisa in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @lisahendrie

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Occupation: Baby photographer

Dating History: "Falling in love is the easy part — sometimes it happens practically overnight — but she hasn’t quite figured out how to make it last."

Gets Engaged? No.

Maria, 30

Maria in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @mariabenkh

Locationb Southampton, England

Occupation: Makeup artist

Looking For: "An 'alpha male' type who’s seeking a traditional relationship... [and] a husband who has the same qualities as her dad, who passed away in 2020."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Tom.

Natasha, 32

Natasha in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @tashwaters

Location: Cheshire, England

Occupation: Careers coordinator

Dating History: "She and her ex went their separate ways after five years during the COVID-19 lockdown, when they realized that they didn’t have much in common anymore."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Nicole, 29

Nicole in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @theholisticnicole

Location: Surrey, England

Occupation: Head of brand and marketing

Why She Joined LIB: "After her first marriage came to an end, Nicole is 'ready to be vulnerable again and walk down the aisle.'"

Gets Engaged? TBA (She gets engaged to Sam but they break up off-camera.)

Olivia, 28

Olivia in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @livlavelle

Location: London, England

Occupation: Creative project director

Looking For: "A potential lifelong partner who 'makes [her] better' as she enters the next stage of her life."

Gets Engaged? No.

Ollie, 33

Ollie in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @ollie1sutherland

Location: London, England

Occupation: Software sales

Why He Joined LIB: "Going for 'Instagram-hot' girls hasn’t yielded the meaningful partnership Ollie has always desired deep down."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Demi.

Priya, 37

Priya in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @priyanka__grewal

Location: Berkshire, England

Occupation: Procurement manager

Dating History: "She was previously engaged for just 24 hours, but quickly ended things when she realized deep down they were on different paths."

Gets Engaged? No.

Ria, 34

Ria in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @reelouise31

Location: London, England

Occupation: Commercial contracts manager

Why She Joined LIB: "While she loves being the designated 'cool aunt' of the family, Ria is over showing up to events alone — and giving everyone updates on her non-existent love life."

Gets Engaged? No.

Richie, 30

Richie in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @trickyy

Location: Gloucestershire, England

Occupation: Sports turf maintenance director

Looking For: "A woman who’s future-oriented and who doesn’t mind giving him plenty of reassurance."

Gets Engaged? No.

Ryan, 31

Ryan in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @thescottishkorean

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Occupation: Techno DJ and cellist

Biggest Dating Challenge: "Getting people on board with his demanding schedule, as he often works through the night and jets off around the world to perform."

Gets Engaged? No.

Sabrina, 35

Sabrina in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @sabrinavittoriaegerton

Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland

Occupation: Director of marketing and communications

Why She Joined LIB: "After doing a lot of work on herself, Sabrina’s heart and mind have never been more open heading into the experiment, where she hopes to go deep with men who’ve also sorted out their own issues."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Steven.

Sam, 31

Sam in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @sam_klein

Location: London, England

Occupation: Product design manager

Why He Joined LIB: "With two heartbreaks in his past, Sam wants to make his third shot at love the one that lasts a lifetime."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Nicole, but they break up off-camera.

Sharlotte, 35

Sharlotte in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @sharlotteritchie

Location: London, England

Occupation: Global communications director

Ideal Type: "Any guy who wants to get serious with Sharlotte needs to respect her hustle, since she has no plans of changing the course of her very successful career for men who are easily intimidated."

Gets Engaged? No.

Shirley, 27

Shirley in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @shirleybekker

Location: London, England

Occupation: Junior doctor

Worst Habit: She "enjoys 'winning the hearts of emotionally unavailable men.'"

Gets Engaged? No.

Steven, 37

Steven in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @stvnsmthy

Location: London, England

Occupation: Gym owner

Biggest Strength: "He goes above and beyond to pay attention to his partner’s needs in a relationship, making notes of their likes, dislikes, hopes, and dreams."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Sabrina.

Tom, 38

Tom in Love is Blind: UK season 1. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @stroudtom

Location: London, England

Occupation: PR and advertising consultant

Describes Himself As: "A very proud 'mummy’s boy,' so anyone who makes it down the aisle must first get a green light from the No.1 woman in his life."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Maria.