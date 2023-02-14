Just when you think that Netflix has reached the peak of reality-dating-show chaos (*cough* The Ultimatum *cough*), here comes Perfect Match (opens in new tab). As a Valentine's Day treat, the streaming giant has gathered dozens of contestants from its slate of reality programs and given them all the chance to find their twin flame (at least among their fellow Netflix alums). The first four episodes landed on the platform early this morning, and there has already been enough drama to fit at least half a season of Too Hot to Handle and maybe a full season of The Circle.

The gameplay for this show takes a page from the aforementioned THTH and its predecessor Love Island: put several conventionally-hot singles into one villa and make them match up immediately. The day after a matching, the pairs go through a compatibility test to determine who's the best couple at the time. That duo then gets ultimate power: they get to go to the Control Room to choose two new people to go on dates with other contestants (or themselves), no matter how taken or happy in their current pairs the chosen are. After the newcomers test those connections, there's another matching, and anyone who doesn't match up is immediately dumped from the villa.

It's been a while since Netflix has dropped a dating competition that seems genuinely fun, rather than a "social experiment" that makes viewers feel conflicted about whether love is real. Perfect Match is that breezier, but still drama-filled watch that becomes an immediate can't-miss, thanks largely to its cast of familiar faces (including host Nick Lachey, because of course he's there). Read on to learn which faces from the streamer's most infamous shows have returned for a chance at more followers—I mean, love.

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere

Previous Shows: Selling Tampa

Best Known For: Selling luxury real estate

Bartise Bowden

Previous Shows: Love Is Blind season 3

Previous Connections: Leaving his fiancée Nancy at the altar

Calvin Crooks

Previous Shows: The Circle season 3

Best Known For: His bromance with Nick

Chase DeMoor

Previous Shows: Too Hot to Handle season 2

Best Known For: Becoming a finalist (opens in new tab), and his connections with Carly and Tabitha

Damian Powers

Previous Shows: Love Is Blind season 1

Best Known For: Leaving his fiancée Giannina at the altar, bringing Francesca to the After the Altar special's party

Previous Connections: Friends with Francesca

Dom Gabriel

Previous Shows: The Mole season 1

Best Known For: Being super-sincere

Francesca Farago

Previous Shows: Too Hot to Handle season 1, Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 1

Best Known For: Breaking tons of rules with Harry and tying for first place on THTH; going with Damian to the AtA party

Previous Connections: Friends with Damian, hooked up with Joey

Georgia Hassarati

Previous Shows: Too Hot to Handle season 3

Best Known For: Coming in third place as a solo finalist (opens in new tab)

Ines Tazi

Previous Shows: The Circle: France season 1

Best Known For: Playing as single, though she was in a relationship at the time

Izzy Fairthorne

Previous Shows: Too Hot To Handle season 3

Best Known For: Being an unrepentant rule breaker

Joey Sasso

Previous Shows: The Circle season 1

Best Known For: Winning the first-ever Circle

Previous Connections: Hooked up with Francesca, dated Kariselle

Kariselle Snow

Previous Shows: Sexy Beasts season 1

Best Known For: Flirting in a panda costume

Previous Connections: Dated Joey

Nick Uhlenhuth

Previous Shows: The Circle season 3

Best Known For: Becoming a finalist (opens in new tab); the moniker "Daddy Nick"

Savannah Palacio

Previous Shows: The Circle season 2

Best Known For: Becoming an influencer in her season's premiere, and getting blocked immediately after

Shayne Jansen

Previous Shows: Love Is Blind season 2

Best Known For: Being left at the altar by his fiancée Natalie

Zay Wilson

Previous Shows: The Ultimatum season 1

Best Known For: Splitting with his ex-girlfriend Rae

