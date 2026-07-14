Sharing the same stylist as Ariana Grande certainly has its perks: On July 13, Zendaya and image architect Law Roach scored VIP seats to Grande's Eternal Sunshine show in New York City. For her concert outfit, the actress traded Grecian-inspired Odyssey gowns for the easiest pants trend of the summer.

Roach brought all of Grande's Eternal Sunshine costumes to life, but it seems Zendaya gave him the evening off. She sang along to hits like "Thank U, Next" and "Dangerous Woman" in a chocolate brown baby tee (one of her go-to 2026 color trends) with matching Maison Margiela loafers and white pants from The Row's Spring 2026 collection.

For Grande's first tour in seven years, some Arianators recreate the Grammy winner's most iconic fashion moments from music videos, Wicked red carpets, or award shows. Zendaya, on the other hand, put comfort first in barrel-leg bottoms, crafted from a cotton-and-silk blend.

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Zendaya kept a low profile before Ariana Grande's show in white pants from The Row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Zendaya is in method dressing mode, we rarely see her wearing anything this laid-back (at least in public). Since the Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey press tours began in tandem last month, she's been living in impressive vintage looks and Christian Louboutin stilettos.

On the off chance she does dress down, she'll often source her beloved collection of split-toe Maison Margiela shoes. Earlier this month, the Emmy winner dashed to her sprinter van in a white tank top, cuffed jeans, a Louis Vuitton City Steamer Bag, and velvet Tabi ballet flats.

Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats $1,250 at Farfetch

Before Zendaya proved how perfect relaxed cotton pants are for concert styling, Jennifer Lawrence gave them the tomato-red treatment; Anne Hathaway's cerulean blue bottoms kept her pregnancy a secret; and Gigi Hadid's date-night linen drawers endorsed the butter yellow color trend.

The last time Z stepped out in such effortless pants was four months ago when, during her collaboration with Swiss sportswear brand On, she debuted a parachute pair from the brand. The easy pants trend is made for frequent flyers like Zendaya—or anyone with a festival or concert on their summer calendar.

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