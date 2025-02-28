Are 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Stars Meg Fink and Mason Horacek Still Together?
This season's pod love quadrangle ended in a surprise relationship between the oncology nurse and the cinematographer.
Spoilers for Love Is Blind season 8 episodes 1-12 ahead. Love Is Blind's pod love triangles often end similarly: light-to-medium cattiness in the women's lounge, the person torn between two people choosing the one who's more likely to walk away, and tension and maybe jealousy once the exes meet in person. However, the season 8 cast includes a wild card within the standard deck of drama, courtesy of Meg Fink and Mason Horacek.
31-year-old oncology nurse Meg and 33-year-old cinematographer Mason were part of season 8's biggest entanglement in the pods, where Mason was also dating Madison Errichiello (and Madison was also dating Alex Brown.) Even though none of the four left the pods engaged, Meg and Mason's romance continued off-camera.
If you're looking for more info on what happened between Mason and Meg between the pods and episode 11, read on for everything to know about Mason and Meg from Love Is Blind season 8, including whether they're still together today.
Did Mason and Meg get engaged on 'Love Is Blind' season 8?
Meg and Mason click quickly in the pods, thanks to their mutual belief in "energies" and conspiracy theories. There is also a cute moment in which both named Her as one of their favorite movies, showing how they're on the same nerdy wavelength.
However, while Meg is all in on Mason, Mason also dates Madison, and they have a very flirty, sexually charged energy. After a few days of dating, Mason decides he wants to commit to Madison. Madison makes a face (that Mason can't see but the audience can) when he says it, and on her next date with Alex, the pair become boyfriend and girlfriend. However, when Madison breaks the news to Mason, he claims that he knew he had made a mistake immediately after he said he would commit to Madison. Mason sticks to this in the men's lounge, while in the women's lounge, Madison explains the whole situation to Meg, believing that Mason could be backtracking so he doesn't ruin things with Meg.
On their final date, Meg confronts Mason about the love triangle. Meg tells Mason that she can't move forward like this, not knowing whether Mason truly chose her or whether he's just going with her because Madison is done. So Meg ends things before the proposal, and each walks away from the pods single. (For now.)
In an interview with Glamour released after the first batch of episodes, Meg recalled learning more about Madison and Mason's connection offscreen, saying that it "hit me like a Mack truck" and "was the lowest point" for her.
"I made a promise to myself prior to this experience that if I had a feeling I was someone’s number two or default pick I would walk away," she said about leaving the pods. "If I was looking for a boyfriend I could have possibly stayed, but I was looking for a husband. I could never enter a marriage knowing I was an option to that person."
When did Meg and Mason start dating after the pods?
During the pod reunion party in episode 11—when Netflix gathers as many cast members as possible in one bar and records what unfolds—there is a surprising twist. Mason and Meg walk in holding hands(!) and when they go off to talk to their respective genders, Mason confirms that they’re "hanging out" and it’s going "really good."
Meg further explains in a confessional how their relationship developed. She says, "I was like, 'I'm never talking to that guy again.' And then the second I got my phone back, just started talking and never stopped talking." As it turns out, Meg reached out to Mason; when she asked how he was, he responded, "I'm doing a lot worse now that I know you're gorgeous."
The pair even took it upon themselves to have their own reveal, with Meg wearing her reveal dress and all. They filmed it, and we see (via a phone screen) they hug very tightly and look happy. As Meg says, their ethos at the time was, "Let's just be friends and take it slow," and now they're "really good friends."
And that's it. The pair don't discuss their relationship further during their brief appearance in episode 11, nor do they talk to their exes. (Ultimatley, it's probably for the best that they didn't get pulled into Madison-Alex-Mason-Meg 2.0.)
Are Meg and Mason still together after 'Love Is Blind' season 8?
Neither Mason nor Meg have commented on their relationship status since season 8 was filmed almost a year ago. However, eagle-eyed fans have found clues that the pair's romance could have lasted a long while after their final appearance on Love Is Blind.
Fellow cast member Brittany Dodson posted photos of the season 8 cast on Instagram, filled with pics taken of the group off-camera. In a large group photo, Mason and Meg are posing off to the left, with Mason's arms wrapped around Meg in a couple-like pose. Brittany didn't include a timeline of the photos, but could they have taken the pic recently?
Some other clues come from the pair's post-show interviews. While speaking to Glamour, Meg revealed that she is "very happy with how life has transpired since the show ended." She added, "I have met some of the most incredible humans and have built friendships that will undoubtedly last a lifetime."
Meanwhile, in an interview with Vulture, Mason said that Meg was the "clear person" for him, and that "looking back, it was painfully obvious that we were super, super compatible." When asked what movie he would describe Meg as, he said, "Meg is Moulin Rouge. Just like the perfect love story that should have been, but ends in tragedy."
Is the tragedy he's referring to their ending in the pods, or did their later romance not work out? We'll hopefully find out during season 8's March 9 reunion.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
