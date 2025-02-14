Get ready, reality TV fans: Love is Blind season 8 is here to deliver a hearty helping of "Midwest nice." Netflix's flagship dating show is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, after seven seasons of jaw-dropping drama, emotional weddings, and a disastrous live finale that fans won't let them forget. (As well as a fair amount of lawsuits.)

For its eighth season, the "social experiment" headed to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where it gathered its largest cast yet of 32 people ready to walk down the aisle, as stated by Netflix's Tudum. As always, the show's first batch of episodes reveals which couples make it out of the pods together, leaving fans to guess whether they'll make it to the altar and ultimately say, "I do."

Below, read on to meet the singles looking for love in the Love is Blind season 8 cast.

Adam, 33

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @adambevis5

Occupation: Fashion director / co-owner

Astrological Sign: Leo

Looking For: Someone who can "make even trips to the grocery store feel like an adventure."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gets Engaged?: No.

Alex, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @iamalexbrown

Occupation: Commercial real estate broker

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Special Skills: guitar, piano, bass, drums, violin, clarinet, riding a unicycle

Looking For: "An adventurous and slightly nerdy woman" who can overlook his snoring

Gets Engaged?: No.

Amanda, 43

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @burkea32

Occupation: District retail manager

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Biggest Ick: "Somebdy who can’t communicate."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Andrew, 27

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: N/A

Occupation: Realtor

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Looking For: Someone who, like him, is "constantly searching for answers to not always the simplest questions."

Deal-Breaker: "A potential partner who asks him to sacrifice his faith."

Gets Engaged?: No

Ashley, 28

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @aesuter

Occupation: Client success manager

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Looking For: "A secure man...You’ve got to be confident with what you got. I don’t care if you are shorter than me or anything, just do it with confidence."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Ben, 28

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @benmezzenga

Occupation: Developer

Astrological Sign: Libra

Looking For: A woman who "can match his energy and lead with vulnerability in the pods."

Special Skill: He can always sense when someone’s feeling left out. "I have kind of a sixth sense for that and love to just bring people in and make them feel included," he says.

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Sara.

Benji, 26

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @benjaminjbsmith

Occupation: Entrepreneur/realtor

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Looking For: "Someone who’s spontaneous…but can also plan, and someone who pushes him out of his comfort zone…but also makes him feel comfortable."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Brad, 35

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @dr_minneapolis

Occupation: Dentist

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Looking For: "A best friend, someone who’s easy to talk to and nice to me...There have been some mean [women] over the years, and I’d like to try to avoid that.”

Gets Engaged?: No.

Brian, 30

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @brian_sumption

Occupation: Wine bar owner

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Looking For: "A partner with whom he can share a bottle of his favorite vintage and help him nail down a better work-life balance."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Brittany, 35

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @coachbdot

Occupation: Partnership executive

Astrological Sign: Aries

Background: She's "a successful businesswoman who’s worked with the NBA, NFL, and MLB, in addition to playing and coaching Division I college basketball."

Looking For: “'A very confident man...I want them to kind of have their own little thing and be able to teach me some things."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Casandra, 30

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @casandraann_

Occupation: Hairstylist

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Greenest Flag: "A good sense of humor, which should come as no surprise as she was named after a character in Wayne’s World."

Biggest Ick: "When you see the top of a guy’s butt crack."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Daniel, 30

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @danielhastings_

Occupation: Sales account executive

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Background: Former Gerber baby model

Looking For: "A woman who will love him—and his tendency to put his foot in his mouth—unconditionally."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Taylor.

David, 33

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @davidbettenburg

Occupation: Medical device sales

Astrological Sign: Aries

Biggest Turn-off: "Superficiality."

Looking For: "A partner who shares his social stamina, but has a different enough personality to keep him curious...[and] who can deck the halls with all 40 of his cousins every Christmas Eve."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Lauren.

Devin, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @devbuck3

Occupation: Youth director/coach

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Looking For: "A woman who supports him from the sidelines during big games and in the kitchen every night as his sous chef."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Virginia.

Hugo, 30

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @hugo_orieny

Occupation: Marketing

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Looking For: "A down-to-earth woman with a spontaneous spirit," who understands that he needs space every now and then.

Gets Engaged?: No.

Joey, 35

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @joeykid34

Occupation: Physician associate

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Background: "Always a groomsman, but never the groom, Joey was in 11 weddings last year...[and] he ripped his pants on the dance floor at six of those 11 weddings."

Pet Peeve: Wet willies

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Monica.

Kylie, 28

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @kylieschuelke

Occupation: Medical student

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Looking For: "I am a very religious person, so I’m looking for somebody who [also] has those traditions and is willing to share them with me and raise a family."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Lauren, 31

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @laurenmariaobrien

Occupation: Educational sales

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Background: "Coming from a big Irish Catholic family with 80 first cousins, Lauren has always wanted to start one of her own."

Deal-breaker: "If any of her suitors are too invested in their personal appearance—or hers for that matter."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to David.

Madison, 28

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @mads.err

Occupation: Artist

Astrological Sign: Leo

Looking For: "A guy who matches her 'goofy girl' energy— bonus points if he can roll up his sleeves and join her in the studio."

Biggest Icks: Men with "long fingernails and mommy issues who cheat and don’t like spicy foods."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Mason, 33

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @masonhoracek

Occupation: Cinematographer

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Looking For: A partner with "passion and drive." Bonus points if she's a "skater girl."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Meg, 31

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @meggofueggo

Occupation: Oncology nurse

Astrological Sign: Libra

Looking For: Someone who "values humor and heart in equal measure (and doesn’t mind taking charge in the kitchen)."

Biggest Ick: "Somebody who doesn’t ask questions back."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Mo, 35

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @mondiaye08

Occupation: Property manager

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Background: "Born in the Bronx before moving to Senegal and returning to the United States before he turned 10, Mo learned English as his third language."

Looking For: "Someone trustworthy, who embraces his big heart and resilient spirit."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Molly, 30

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @mollyrosemullaney

Occupation: Executive assistant

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Background: "The former Minnesota Timberwolves cheerleader paid for a portion of her college tuition with funds won from lip sync battles she competed in throughout her childhood."

Biggest Ick: "Boys who are embarrassed easily."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Monica, 28

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @the.monicadanus

Occupation: Digital marketing

Astrological Sign: Aries

Looking For: "'I want my partner to feel like another family member...I am my most authentic self with my mom, dad, and sister, so finding someone who adds to that dynamic is more than I could ask for.'"

Biggest Ick: "Shoes...If you have dirty New Balances that are bright blue, I’m sorry, but we got to work on it."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Joey.

Sara, 29

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @saracarton_

Occupation: Oncology nurse

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Looking For: "A goal-oriented guy who looks on the sunny side of life—and if he happens to laugh at her jokes from time to time, that wouldn’t hurt either."

Dating Pet Peeve: "The 'small town vibe' of Minneapolis hasn't exactly helped Sara’s hunt for a life partner because it feels like everyone already knows (or has dated) everyone else."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Ben.

Scott, 34

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @scottie_111

Occupation: Project manager

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Looking For: "A stimulating conversation with a 'girl that’s well-read.'"

Gets Engaged?: No.

Taylor, 32

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @t.haags

Occupation: Colonoscopy nurse

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Looking For: "A "genuine, loyal, caring, adventurous, and funny man." She says, "If you can make me laugh, the rest is history."

Biggest Couple Goal: "The thing I’m most excited to do with my partner is decorating our Christmas tree together," she says. "I could cry just thinking about it."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Daniel.

Tiera, 34

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @tierashavone

Occupation: Marketing strategist

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Most Proud Of: "Going back to school to get my MBA at my dream university...It took me five years to make it a reality and I just didn’t give up."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Tom, 38

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @tomdann

Occupation: Management consultant

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Biggest Ick: "Someone who’s always 'glued to their phone.'"

Gets Engaged?: No.

Vanessa, 31

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @nessa.kala

Occupation: Media planner

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Looking For: "A guy who embraces all of her passions—from dancing and horseback riding to camping and spontaneous road tripping."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Virginia, 34

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @theevirginiamiller

Occupation: Healthcare recruiter

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Looking For: "A patient and faith-driven guy who 'wants to go the long haul.'"

Biggest Ick: "Really arrogant and self-centered men."

Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Devin.

Yemi, 30

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Instagram: @yeminemi

Occupation: Product sales manager

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Looking For: An "ambitious guy who allows [her] to feel comfortable and helps [her] grow."

Gets Engaged?: No.