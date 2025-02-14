Meet the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 8
The Netflix hit's largest ensemble ever hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Get ready, reality TV fans: Love is Blind season 8 is here to deliver a hearty helping of "Midwest nice." Netflix's flagship dating show is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, after seven seasons of jaw-dropping drama, emotional weddings, and a disastrous live finale that fans won't let them forget. (As well as a fair amount of lawsuits.)
For its eighth season, the "social experiment" headed to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where it gathered its largest cast yet of 32 people ready to walk down the aisle, as stated by Netflix's Tudum. As always, the show's first batch of episodes reveals which couples make it out of the pods together, leaving fans to guess whether they'll make it to the altar and ultimately say, "I do."
Below, read on to meet the singles looking for love in the Love is Blind season 8 cast.
Adam, 33
Instagram: @adambevis5
Occupation: Fashion director / co-owner
Astrological Sign: Leo
Looking For: Someone who can "make even trips to the grocery store feel like an adventure."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Alex, 29
Instagram: @iamalexbrown
Occupation: Commercial real estate broker
Astrological Sign: Taurus
Special Skills: guitar, piano, bass, drums, violin, clarinet, riding a unicycle
Looking For: "An adventurous and slightly nerdy woman" who can overlook his snoring
Gets Engaged?: No.
Amanda, 43
Instagram: @burkea32
Occupation: District retail manager
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Biggest Ick: "Somebdy who can’t communicate."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Andrew, 27
Instagram: N/A
Occupation: Realtor
Astrological Sign: Cancer
Looking For: Someone who, like him, is "constantly searching for answers to not always the simplest questions."
Deal-Breaker: "A potential partner who asks him to sacrifice his faith."
Gets Engaged?: No
Ashley, 28
Instagram: @aesuter
Occupation: Client success manager
Astrological Sign: Virgo
Looking For: "A secure man...You’ve got to be confident with what you got. I don’t care if you are shorter than me or anything, just do it with confidence."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Ben, 28
Instagram: @benmezzenga
Occupation: Developer
Astrological Sign: Libra
Looking For: A woman who "can match his energy and lead with vulnerability in the pods."
Special Skill: He can always sense when someone’s feeling left out. "I have kind of a sixth sense for that and love to just bring people in and make them feel included," he says.
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Sara.
Benji, 26
Instagram: @benjaminjbsmith
Occupation: Entrepreneur/realtor
Astrological Sign: Aquarius
Looking For: "Someone who’s spontaneous…but can also plan, and someone who pushes him out of his comfort zone…but also makes him feel comfortable."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Brad, 35
Instagram: @dr_minneapolis
Occupation: Dentist
Astrological Sign: Sagittarius
Looking For: "A best friend, someone who’s easy to talk to and nice to me...There have been some mean [women] over the years, and I’d like to try to avoid that.”
Gets Engaged?: No.
Brian, 30
Instagram: @brian_sumption
Occupation: Wine bar owner
Astrological Sign: Cancer
Looking For: "A partner with whom he can share a bottle of his favorite vintage and help him nail down a better work-life balance."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Brittany, 35
Instagram: @coachbdot
Occupation: Partnership executive
Astrological Sign: Aries
Background: She's "a successful businesswoman who’s worked with the NBA, NFL, and MLB, in addition to playing and coaching Division I college basketball."
Looking For: “'A very confident man...I want them to kind of have their own little thing and be able to teach me some things."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Casandra, 30
Instagram: @casandraann_
Occupation: Hairstylist
Astrological Sign: Taurus
Greenest Flag: "A good sense of humor, which should come as no surprise as she was named after a character in Wayne’s World."
Biggest Ick: "When you see the top of a guy’s butt crack."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Daniel, 30
Instagram: @danielhastings_
Occupation: Sales account executive
Astrological Sign: Taurus
Background: Former Gerber baby model
Looking For: "A woman who will love him—and his tendency to put his foot in his mouth—unconditionally."
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Taylor.
David, 33
Instagram: @davidbettenburg
Occupation: Medical device sales
Astrological Sign: Aries
Biggest Turn-off: "Superficiality."
Looking For: "A partner who shares his social stamina, but has a different enough personality to keep him curious...[and] who can deck the halls with all 40 of his cousins every Christmas Eve."
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Lauren.
Devin, 29
Instagram: @devbuck3
Occupation: Youth director/coach
Astrological Sign: Pisces
Looking For: "A woman who supports him from the sidelines during big games and in the kitchen every night as his sous chef."
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Virginia.
Hugo, 30
Instagram: @hugo_orieny
Occupation: Marketing
Astrological Sign: Pisces
Looking For: "A down-to-earth woman with a spontaneous spirit," who understands that he needs space every now and then.
Gets Engaged?: No.
Joey, 35
Instagram: @joeykid34
Occupation: Physician associate
Astrological Sign: Taurus
Background: "Always a groomsman, but never the groom, Joey was in 11 weddings last year...[and] he ripped his pants on the dance floor at six of those 11 weddings."
Pet Peeve: Wet willies
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Monica.
Kylie, 28
Instagram: @kylieschuelke
Occupation: Medical student
Astrological Sign: Virgo
Looking For: "I am a very religious person, so I’m looking for somebody who [also] has those traditions and is willing to share them with me and raise a family."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Lauren, 31
Instagram: @laurenmariaobrien
Occupation: Educational sales
Astrological Sign: Sagittarius
Background: "Coming from a big Irish Catholic family with 80 first cousins, Lauren has always wanted to start one of her own."
Deal-breaker: "If any of her suitors are too invested in their personal appearance—or hers for that matter."
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to David.
Madison, 28
Instagram: @mads.err
Occupation: Artist
Astrological Sign: Leo
Looking For: "A guy who matches her 'goofy girl' energy— bonus points if he can roll up his sleeves and join her in the studio."
Biggest Icks: Men with "long fingernails and mommy issues who cheat and don’t like spicy foods."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Mason, 33
Instagram: @masonhoracek
Occupation: Cinematographer
Astrological Sign: Taurus
Looking For: A partner with "passion and drive." Bonus points if she's a "skater girl."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Meg, 31
Instagram: @meggofueggo
Occupation: Oncology nurse
Astrological Sign: Libra
Looking For: Someone who "values humor and heart in equal measure (and doesn’t mind taking charge in the kitchen)."
Biggest Ick: "Somebody who doesn’t ask questions back."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Mo, 35
Instagram: @mondiaye08
Occupation: Property manager
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Background: "Born in the Bronx before moving to Senegal and returning to the United States before he turned 10, Mo learned English as his third language."
Looking For: "Someone trustworthy, who embraces his big heart and resilient spirit."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Molly, 30
Instagram: @mollyrosemullaney
Occupation: Executive assistant
Astrological Sign: Sagittarius
Background: "The former Minnesota Timberwolves cheerleader paid for a portion of her college tuition with funds won from lip sync battles she competed in throughout her childhood."
Biggest Ick: "Boys who are embarrassed easily."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Monica, 28
Instagram: @the.monicadanus
Occupation: Digital marketing
Astrological Sign: Aries
Looking For: "'I want my partner to feel like another family member...I am my most authentic self with my mom, dad, and sister, so finding someone who adds to that dynamic is more than I could ask for.'"
Biggest Ick: "Shoes...If you have dirty New Balances that are bright blue, I’m sorry, but we got to work on it."
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Joey.
Sara, 29
Instagram: @saracarton_
Occupation: Oncology nurse
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Looking For: "A goal-oriented guy who looks on the sunny side of life—and if he happens to laugh at her jokes from time to time, that wouldn’t hurt either."
Dating Pet Peeve: "The 'small town vibe' of Minneapolis hasn't exactly helped Sara’s hunt for a life partner because it feels like everyone already knows (or has dated) everyone else."
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Ben.
Scott, 34
Instagram: @scottie_111
Occupation: Project manager
Astrological Sign: Sagittarius
Looking For: "A stimulating conversation with a 'girl that’s well-read.'"
Gets Engaged?: No.
Taylor, 32
Instagram: @t.haags
Occupation: Colonoscopy nurse
Astrological Sign: Pisces
Looking For: "A "genuine, loyal, caring, adventurous, and funny man." She says, "If you can make me laugh, the rest is history."
Biggest Couple Goal: "The thing I’m most excited to do with my partner is decorating our Christmas tree together," she says. "I could cry just thinking about it."
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Daniel.
Tiera, 34
Instagram: @tierashavone
Occupation: Marketing strategist
Astrological Sign: Gemini
Most Proud Of: "Going back to school to get my MBA at my dream university...It took me five years to make it a reality and I just didn’t give up."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Tom, 38
Instagram: @tomdann
Occupation: Management consultant
Astrological Sign: Scorpio
Biggest Ick: "Someone who’s always 'glued to their phone.'"
Gets Engaged?: No.
Vanessa, 31
Instagram: @nessa.kala
Occupation: Media planner
Astrological Sign: Sagittarius
Looking For: "A guy who embraces all of her passions—from dancing and horseback riding to camping and spontaneous road tripping."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Virginia, 34
Instagram: @theevirginiamiller
Occupation: Healthcare recruiter
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Looking For: "A patient and faith-driven guy who 'wants to go the long haul.'"
Biggest Ick: "Really arrogant and self-centered men."
Gets Engaged?: Yes, to Devin.
Yemi, 30
Instagram: @yeminemi
Occupation: Product sales manager
Astrological Sign: Sagittarius
Looking For: An "ambitious guy who allows [her] to feel comfortable and helps [her] grow."
Gets Engaged?: No.
