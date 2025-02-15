Spoilers for Love Is Blind season 8 episodes 1-6 ahead. After five years of pop-cultural dominance, Love Is Blind still finds ways to go against fan expectations. The first six episodes of season 8 premiered on Netflix on Valentine's Day 2025, introducing viewers to the Minneapolis-based cast. While the show's largest cast ever provides several different strands of pod drama, a significant chuck of time was spent on the love life of Madison Errichiello, a 28-year-old artist and instant standout who ended the pods...not engaged?!

After the significant buzz around season 7's Leo and Brittany saga, Love Is Blind seems to have gotten more comfortable dedicating airtime to cast members who don't even make it to the post-pod honeymoon, let alone the altar. After finishing the first six episodes, fans have a lot of questions about Madison, including her place in the season's love square and what she has to say about how things went with Alex Brown. Read on for everything to know about Madison from Love Is Blind season 8, including her take on the breakup.

Madison is a free-spirited artist who survived a rough childhood.

Madison Errichiello, 28, is a visual artist who also works as a social media manager, per her LinkedIn. The Leo is also a devoted dog mom to her French bulldog Henri, who has his own Instagram page.

On Love Is Blind, Madison opens up about her childhood growing up with parents living with addiction. Her parents had her when they were teenagers, and her stepfather died of an overdose when she was in eight grade. Madison says that she has "a lot of generational curses [she's] trying to break," and that she wants to be a source of support for her brother and sister.

Madison on day one in the pods. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Madison is part of season 8's love square, comprised of her, Alex, Mason, and Meg.

Early in the pods, Madison becomes interested in Alex, a 29-year-old real-estate broker, as they bond over their traumatic childhoods. Both have experience with bullying, and Alex's family kicked him out after he failed high school. At the same time, she's also dating Mason Horacek, a 33-year-old cinematographer and former skater bro, and their energy is more flirty. Meanwhile, Mason is also dating Meg Fink, a 31-year-old oncology nurse who believes in conspiracy theories and loves the movie Her as much as he does.

Though Alex and Madison have a deep connection, their relationship takes a turn when they reveal their attachment styles. Alex has a history of dating avoidant partners, and when Madison says she's avoidant, he seems to pull away a bit. This makes Madison realize how much she likes him, and she lends him her teddy bear as a form of assurance, but it's easier to say they won't let their past traumas affect new relationships than to actually do it.

Meanwhile, after Mason tells Madison that he's committed to her, Madison realizes that she has stronger feelings for Alex. When Madison breaks up with Mason, Mason takes back his confession, and claims that he knew he had committed to the wrong girl immediately after he said he would commit to Madison (so way before Madison broke up with him). Madison thinks that the way Mason handles things isn't fair to her nor Meg, so she's hurt when Alex comes into their next date defending Mason's waffling feelings, and saying that he "appreciates Mason's perspective" when that perspective is that Madison screwed Mason over with Meg. (Madison had been upfront with Meg about the whole Mason-committing-then-taking-it-back thing, and Meg decided to dump Mason because she would never be sure whether she was his first choice.)

Madison cries during her breakup with Alex. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

They eventually move past that disagreement (though Madison sheds a few tears), but when the conversation moves to a possible proposal, Alex confesses that his only hesitation is with how they communicate. He can't handle another relationship with miscommunication and fighting, and Madison points out that she can't promise that they're never going to misunderstand each other. In the end, Alex decides that they're not ready for an engagement. In a confessional, Madison admits, "Although it's sad, I feel like it is the right choice."

Madison says that Alex's "toxic positivity" wasn't what she wanted in a relationship.

Madison gave an interview to PEOPLE on the same day that the first season 8 episodes dropped, where she spoke out on her breakup with Alex. She told the outlet that, though she was disappointed, she had no regrets for how her time on the show went.

She also addressed the final argument with Alex, saying that his "almost this toxic positivity" wasn't something she wanted in a partner.

"He's on Mason's side almost," she said of the disagreement. "And that just made me feel so invalidated. I think Mason was the real time example, but I started thinking to the future of, 'Okay, if I come home from a really bad day, do I want to be told to look on the bright side? Or if I get in an argument with a friend, do I want to be told that they're a good person?' No. Because I can get there on my own. What I'm looking for in a partner is someone who's able to sit in those heavy emotions and not feel uncomfortable by it and not feel like they have to push it away with positivity."

"And I think I saw that Alex did that often," she added. "Like whenever he was uncomfortable, he would just push it away and he wasn't really good at sitting in those heavy emotions," Madison adds. "And so I think for me that was a non-negotiable. I need someone who's able to be there with me because I'm going to do the same for them."

Madison in the pods. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Madison's ex Alex says he didn't propose because they were on "very different pages."

Speaking with TODAY about Love Is Blind's premiere, Alex revealed that he was still "50/50, not knowing if I was going to propose or end things" when he went into that final date with Madison. He also confirmed that their different attachment styles became too much of a hurdle, since he usually tries to date people who "match my attachment style or is as secure as possible."

"I think she has different ways of dealing with conflict than I do, and again, that’s totally fine," he told the outlet. "There’s nothing right or wrong with either way, but I think we just realized that we are both on very different pages and that communication wasn’t going to be easy."

He added of his dating habits, "I think I just look for those signs that they’re not gonna fight me or run away or all the things that I used to do and that people that I’ve been with have done in the past. I just want to be in a healthy relationship as much as possible."

Alex in the pods. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Madison is set to return in later 'Love is Blind' season 8 episodes.

Despite leaving the pods single, episode 6 wasn't viewers' last time seeing Madison on season 8. In the preview at the end of the first episode drop, we learn that Madison will be in attendance at the requisite pod-reunion party. The short clip shows her sporting a new, bright-magenta hairstyle and calling Mason a "huge liar" before she hears Alex's voice. Alex then tells someone that, "There has been so much drama since you left," so this love square may not be over yet.