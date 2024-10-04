Spoilers for Love is Blind season 7 episodes 1-6 ahead. Netflix's reality TV juggernaut Love is Blind is designed so people can date someone they may have never pursued in the real world. The poster couple for that concept among the Love is Blind season 7 cast is Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson. Though they come from different walks of life, 37-year-old sales executive Monica and 34-year-old electrician Stephen quickly connect over their interesting conversations about race and curiosity in the pods.

However, early signs of discord once they reach Mexico have left fans wondering whether they will end up at the altar and saying "I do" by the season's Oct. 23 finale. Read on for a breakdown of Love is Blind season 7 stars Monica and Stephen's relationship, including any clues about whether they're still together after filming.

What happened between Monica and Stephen on 'Love is Blind' season 7?

From the start, Monica and Stephen's personalities quickly spark an attraction, even though their lifestyles hint that they're opposites. Monica admits in her confessionals throughout the season that she tends to go for physical connection first, and that she has tended to care about her past boyfriends' credentials and where they've traveled. However, she falls for Stephen as they speak on the importance of communication, not expecting perfection, and appreciating their partners' flaws in a relationship. Even when Stephen admits on one of their first dates that he "technically holds the title of being a cheater," after he emotionally cheated on an ex-girlfriend he felt he "didn't deserve," Monica gives him grace for being open with her. She even says he may be too hard on himself about his past; after this, he immediately asks her on another date.

It even goes smoothly as the pair begins discussing politics (in case you forgot this season is set in D.C.). Veteran Stephen describes himself as a centrist and admits that he voted for Trump in 2016 because he "didn't like Hillary." However, he says he "despised the way that Trump handled his time in office," and that he voted for Biden in 2020. He also "happily admits" that his first vote wasn't his most educated vote.

Monica in the pods, in Love is Blind season 7. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Then the conversation moves to race. While Stephen "for the most part" identifies as white, he previously discovered that—rather than being partly Italian as his family claimed growing up—at least half of his dad's DNA came from West Africa. Monica enjoys this story and how Stephen has since researched West African countries. Monica's mom is Honduran and her dad is African-American, so she appreciates Stephen's openness to experiencing new cultures. (There's also a moment where they both describe her as a mutt, which people are having a field day with on Twitter.) By the end of the day, they're already dropping hints about a possible future engagement.

By episode 3, the pair calls each other boyfriend and girlfriend in the gender-separated lounges, and Stephen tells the men he loves her and he's considering having kids. In the pods, they trade "I love you"s and promise to be weird together (which is just a good tagline for this couple). Their both crying after dropping those three words is a genuinely sweet moment, and so is their subsequent proposal, where Stephen's line is quite smooth: "Monica Jade Davis, if you're starting to get a little bored of that last name, I was wondering, will you marry me?" She said yes, and in her response speech, she said, "I love that you are so proud of the fact that you are barely that Black."

Stephen and Monica share a kiss during their reveal, in Love is Blind season 7. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ahead of the in-person reveal, Monica admits that she can get the ick easily, but the pair seem to get along, despite their nerves. The body language is good, and Stephen even gives her the "shirt off his back" he wore when he arrived at the pods.

Unfortunately, as the pair spend time together in Mexico, some cracks start showing in their love bubble. For one, Monica brings up Stephen's blue-collar job and two-year degree again in a testimonial, to say that she "doesn't give a fuck," but it's still a bit concerning whether that'll become an issue in the real world. Still, they spend their date time getting acupuncture, where they each help acupuncturist put needles in each other, and they start a whole extended conversation comparing the needles to Stephen's boners. (Give that attendant a raise.) They're also both pretty chill at the couples' beach party; a standout moment is Stephen calling quantum physicist Garrett a "middle class Chris Evans." Also, Stephen has a really wholesome response to the women's interrogation, saying that Monica makes him feel on cloud nine.

But later, when they're back in their suite, there's a vibe switch. They're recapping the party and Stephen's sharing his thoughts about their dynamic, but eventually Monica cuts in and says she cannot get a word in. It's clear that this isn't the first time she's called him out for being "chatty," but it's quite a 180 from what we saw in the pods. (On their proposal date, Monica had even said that she loved how he's chatty.) Monica seems quite annoyed when she tells him he has to "share the space," and that its "kind of not getting funny." They change the subject to another couple, Alex and Tim, but it isn't clear whether Monica was just tired or if there was a deeper issue they didn't resolve by the end of episode 6.

Stephen and Monica kiss in their suite the night after the couples' party, in Love is Blind season 7. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Monica and Stephen still together after 'Love is Blind' season 7?

The preview for the next batch of episodes teases a rough time for Monica and Stephen in the coming episodes, including a scene where Stephen tells a crying Monica that he "made a stupid f**king decision." We'll have to wait to see how the season unfurls, but it does appear that the pair makes it to the altar, based on a flash we see of their hands during the ceremony.

As for post-show clues, all we have is speculation based on social media snooping. As of the week of season 7's premiere, the pair follow each other on Instagram, but both of their feeds do seem to be giving single behavior. Monica has spent the last year posting bikini pics and travel snapshots from London to Mexico City to the Bahamas, while Stephen's is all about fun times with his friends and his fur baby, a dachshund called Clementine. Still, at this point, these two could go either way.