Just when you think that you've seen every relationship dynamic that could result from the Love Is Blind (opens in new tab) social experiment—including dramatic love triangles (opens in new tab), big real-world challenges (opens in new tab), and heartwarming meant-to-be couples (opens in new tab)—season 4 delivers the Netflix hit's first re-coupling. Zack Goytowski falls for both Bliss Poureetezadi and Irina Solomanova in the pods, but when after he chooses Irina, their Mexico getaway is not the romantic honeymoon they wanted. The pair doesn't make it past Mexico, and when Zack gets back to Seattle, he and Bliss agree to give their love a second chance.

Read on for our breakdown of what happens between Zack and Bliss as the season goes on, and whether the couple are still together past filming.

What happens between Zack and Bliss on 'Love is Blind' season 4?

Zack and Bliss quickly hit it off in the pods, and the 31-year-old criminal defense attorney and the 33-year-old senior program manager seem like a destined match. Both of their mom's favorite songs were Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance," and they both say owls are their favorite animals, so they stick out in each other's minds. There's also a sweet moment where Bliss is understanding and supportive when Zack tells her about growing up poor with his mother.

However, Zack has also connected with business owner Irina, and it gets a bit awkward in the women's living quarters when it becomes clear that both Irina and Bliss are all in on Zack. When Bliss takes over the kitchen to bake cupcakes for Zack's birthday, Irina asks to take one of her candles, before admitting to Zack that she forgot his birthday. Bliss makes it clear to Zack that she doesn't like Irina, but also that she understands that he may be seeing a different side to her. In the end Zack chooses Irina, saying that he feels he can trust her, and he breaks Bliss's heart when he ends things.

One musical proposal later, Zack and Irina meet each other for the first time and Irina immediately isn't feeling it. They get through the rest of the Mexico trip on very awkward ground, with Zack's attempts to make Irina open up all failing. By the last night, Zack and Irina break up, with even Irina telling Zack that he made the wrong choice choosing her over Bliss.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

When Zack and Bliss meet again in a Seattle restaurant, he immediately admits that he messed up. "I made the wrong choice. You know I did, and I do, too. You were the girl I was looking for," he tells Bliss. Even though Bliss was skeptical and hesitant to give Zack a second chance, she eventually gives him a second chance, saying in a confessional that their chemistry is "bringing all the feels back." Eventually, two weeks before the Love Is Blind wedding days, Zack proposes to Bliss on a boat date, and she says yes.

The pair quickly continues the LIB process, moving in together even though Bliss was still dealing with her worries that she was Zack’s second choice. The pair are able to talk through it, and they made their debut as a couple at Chelsea’s birthday party. That's where the show's second drop leaves the couple, but teasers for the rest of the season show that Bliss and Zack at least make it to the altar, though we'll have to wait and see whether they both say "I do."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Zack and Bliss still together?

As with the other season 4 couples, Zack and Bliss's Instagrams don't offer many hints. There is one fun detail: While Bliss only has a handful of posts for all of 2022, she did share several pics from a trip to Cabo (opens in new tab) in February 2023. Since she missed out on the LIB vacation, the getaway could have been Zack making it up to her.

Bliss also hinted in a recent Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) interview that she and Zack are still on good terms today, while sharing her thoughts after watching his and Irina's scenes in Mexico. "Even though Zack and I had ended things in the pods, I still believe he’s such a good person and seeing [his and Irina’s breakup] just was really heartbreaking and it made me feel really bad for him," she told the outlet. "No matter what, people don’t deserve to be treated so poorly. . . . That wasn't easy for me to see him being treated that way.”

She also gushed over Zack later in the interview, saying that her respect for him is part of the reason she continued the experiment with him. "I really, really respect him as a person, and he is such a brilliant person and he also is extremely forgiving and full of grace, even more to the point where I am on some levels," she added. "I think through our pod experience, I even learned that from him. I would not have continued on going through with this process that became very challenging at the end if I didn't respect his [judgement] of character and if I didn't respect him as a person."

As for her feelings about the Irina of it all, Bliss told People (opens in new tab) that she has no bad blood with her castmate, adding that that she stands by the final conversation that she and Irina had in the pods.

"For me, this was a year ago," she told the outlet. "This is one small little blip in my life ... that was just one part of me and Zack's story. So it's something that I feel like I've really moved on from, and I just hope the best for everyone."