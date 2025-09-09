Five years in, Hulu's murder-mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building has a trusted formula. Each season, unlikely besties and true-crime podcasters Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) investigate a murder that occurred in their historic N.Y.C. building, The Arconia. The inquiry leads them to an all-new cast of mysterious characters, played by a roster of Hollywood A-listers.

In season 5, which premieres on September 9, the unlucky victim is Lester, the beloved Arconia doorman who's mysteriously ensnared with the Italian mob and a trio of billionaires. While the cozy-mystery show's fans are familiar with its beloved recurring stars—the big three, plus their neighbors Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) and Uma (Jackie Hoffham), Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), and Charles's sweetheart Loretta (Meryl Streep)—it's time to get to know a new set of eccentric suspects. Below, read on for everything we know about the new cast of Only Murders in the Building season 5 so far. (If you need a refresher on season 4's finale, we've got you covered.)

Tony Coluca as Lester Coluca

Before his untimely death, Lester worked as a doorman at the Arconian for 32 years. Though he hasn't been a major player for the past four seasons, we did learn a bit of his background at season 2's Killer Reveal Party. When he was young, Lester graduated from Julliard and worked off-Broadway with his "rival" Tracy Letts, before alcohol issues and housing insecurity led to him taking the first job he could get.

Teddy Coluca made his film debut in the '90s and has appeared in over 70 projects, according to his IMDb. Some of the TV series where he held recurring roles include 30 Rock, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Blacklist.

Dianne Wiest as Lorraine Coluca

Lester's widow, Lorraine Coluca, is a former professional opera singer who met the young doorman outside of the Arconia. (As he said in the season 4 finale, the pair were married in the courtyard at night, under the stars.)

Dianne Wiest, 77, is a lauded Oscar winner, Emmy winner, and Tony nominee, who began her career as a stage actress and broke into Hollywood with her roles in '80s and '90s movies like Footloose, Parenthood, Edward Scissorhands, Hannah and Her Sisters, Bullets over Broadway, The Birdcage, and Practical Magic. Recently, she co-starred in the films I Care A Lot and Apartment 7A, as well as the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown.

Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio

In the season 4 finale, Charles and Mabel were approached by a woman named Sofia Caccimelio, who asked them to help find her missing husband Nicky. Though they initially said no, the podcasters reach back out to her when they learn of his connection to Lester. (Also, the trailer hints that a romantic connection will spark between her and Charles.)

Téa Leoni, 59, is a TV veteran who rose to fame starring in '90s network sitcoms and 2000s movies, including Spanglish and Fun with Dick and Jane. She's best known for starring in the political thriller series Madam Secretary from 2014 to 2019. She also recently appeared in the 2025 horror-comedy Death of a Unicorn.

Bobby Cannavale as Nicky Caccimelio

Sofia's missing husband is Nicky "The Neck" Caccimelio, the "Dry‑Cleaning King of Brooklyn" who has ties to the Caputo crime family and was one of the last people who saw Lester alive. As Sofia says in the season 4 finale, "What happened to Nicky has everything to do with this building."

Bobby Cannavale, 55, is a veteran TV actor and a two-time Emmy winner best known for his performances in shows such as Will and Grace, Nurse Jackie, Boardwalk Empire, Mr. Robot, Nine Perfect Strangers, and The Watcher. He's also a Tony nominee and has appeared in acclaimed movies including I, Tonya, The Irishman, and Blonde. (Fun fact: He and his partner, Bridesmaids actress Rose Byrne, share two kids.)

Renée Zellweger as Camila White

In episode 3, the podcasting threesome meets what they dub the "new mob of New York," a trio of influential billionaires. The lone woman of the group, Camila White, is an entrepreneurial designer and hotel magnate who owns half of N.Y.C.'s hotels. According to Charles, she is also "the human incarnation of a Nancy Meyers kitchen," and she may have gone to space with Gayle and Oprah.

Renée Zellweger, 56, is an acclaimed actress whose career has spanned over three decades. She rose to Hollywood's A-list in the Y2K era, when she starred in iconic '90s and 2000s movies like Jerry Maguire, Bridget Jones' Diary, Chicago, Down With Love, and Cold Mountain, for which she received her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. In 2020, she won the Oscar for Best Actress for starring in the biopic Judy, becoming the seventh actress to win an Academy Award in both acting categories.

Christoph Waltz as Bash Steed

Sebastian "Bash" Steed, a tech billionaire and longevity enthusiast who's the richest of the rich, is played by Christoph Waltz, 68. The Austrian-German actor rose to international fame with his Oscar-winning roles in the Quentin Tarantino films Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained. He also played supervillain Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the James Bond films Spectre and No Time to Die. Next up, he'll appear in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and Luc Besson's Dracula: A Love Tale.

Logan Lerman as Jay Pflug

Jay Pflug, a pharma nepo baby who rounds out the trio of billionaires, is played by Logan Lerman. The 33-year-old actor (and crowd-voted "White Boy of the Century") started as a child actor and rose to fame in the early 2010s, with lead roles in movies including the Percy Jackson series, Stuck in Love, and The Perks of Being a Wallpaper. Most recently, he starred in the Hulu adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones, as well as the 2025 anti-rom-com Oh Hi!. (Fun fact: He and Zelleweger previously played mother and son in the 2009 period piece My One and Only.)

Keegan Michael-Key as Mayor Tillman

Mayor Tillman is the current mayor of N.Y.C., a noted fan of the "Only Murders in the Building" podcast, and becomes involved in this season's investigation. (He also gives low-key Eric Adams vibes.) The politician is played by Keegan-Michael Key, 54, who got his start on Mad TV before co-creating the sketch series Key & Peele alongside Jordan Peele. Key has since stayed booked and busy with dozens of film, TV, and voice-acting roles, most notably Parks and Recreation, Friends From College, Schmigadoon!, Reboot, Wonka, and the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Jermaine Fowler as Randall

Multi-hyphenate Jermaine Fowler, 37, also joins the show as Randall, a new doorman at the Arconia whose training is cut short when Lester dies. Fowler began as a stand-up and sketch comedian before his breakout roles on the short-lived CBS sitcom Superior Donuts and the 2018 surreal sci-fi comedy Sorry to Bother You. He has also appeared in the films Judas and the Black Messiah, Coming 2 America, Am I Ok?, The Blackening, and Ricky Stanicky, as well as the FX series A Murder at the End of the World.

Beanie Feldstein as Althea

Season 5 has one new resident moving into the Arconia's penthouse: Althea, Mabel's childhood friend from 2010 (the era of Tim Kono and Zoey). Althea is now a famous pop star known as "Thé," which is pronounced as "Tea" and apparently great for search engine optimization. Unfortunately, she immediately looks down on Mabel's less-than-meteoric success.

Beanie Feldstein, 32, is an L.A. native who broke out in the late 2010s for her roles in the instant-classic coming-of-age films Lady Bird and Booksmart. She's also known for playing Monica Lewinsky in the true-crime series Impeachment: American Crime Story, and for briefly starring as Fanny Brice in the 2022 Broadway revival of Funny Girl. You also might have heard of her older brother, Jonah Hill.

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas; Julian Cihi as Tim Kono; Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny Folger; Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

In episode 2's Lester-centric episode, longtime fans will spot several familiar faces who return for cameos set throughout the doorman's career. (We also see younger versions of the main cast, including a literal baby Mabel.) Three of the show's previous murder victims return for the flashbacks: Mabel's childhood friend, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi); former co-op board head Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell); and Charles's beloved bodyguard Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Also, original Arconia resident Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) returns for the first time since season 2!