For the past four years, Hulu's cozy murder-comedy Only Murders in the Building has been a staple of fall TV. In season 5, the murder-mystery series about true-crime podcasters Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) returned to its roots with a season centered on their pre-war building, The Arconia, and its faithful late doorman Lester (and the secret mob-run casino under the basement).

Now that Lester's killer has been found, it's time for OMITB to expand beyond the building once again. With the series officially renewed for another installment, it's time to go over everything we know about Only Murders in the Building season 6 so far.

Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) reveal the culprit in the season 5 finale. (Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

When will 'Only Murders in the Building' season 6 come out?

On October 28, 2025, Hulu renewed its Emmy-winning comedy on the same day as its season 5 finale. Though the streamer hasn't given word of a release date, OMITB has a regular spot on fans's TV calendars. Thus far, every season has aired between August and October of each year (minus season 2, which debuted early in June 2022). We'd bet big that season 6 will arrive around the same time next year, in fall 2026.

From left: Loretta (Meryl Streep), Oliver, Mabel, and Charles in season 5. (Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Who will be in the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' season 6?

Spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale ahead. Now that season 5 has concluded, it seems that most of the central cast is likely to return in season 6. In addition to the essential main trio of Steven Martin (Charles Haden-Savage), Martin Short (Oliver Putnam), and Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora), there's a high chance that Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard Morris), Jackie Hoffman (Uma Heller), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Detective Williams), and Meryl Streep (Loretta Durkin-Putnam) will return in some capacity. OMITB could also find another way to bring back Paul Rudd, who voiced the robot LESTR in season 5 and seems to love returning to the murder-mystery in some form.

As it turns out, one of the series's recurring guest stars is set to return as season 6's murder victim. Tina Fey will reprise her role as Cinda Canning, rival podcaster to our favorite trio since season 1 (not to mention their initial inspiration for their pod). In the final scenes of season 5, set three months after Lester's case was solved, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver sit down to listen to Cinda's new podcast, about a curly-haired woman who's suspected of killing a royal descendant, and whom Cinda "sent to America" for safety. Soon after, they come upon the same woman as she lies dying at the Arconia's front gate...and she turns out to be Cinda.

Season 6 will show the investigation into Cinda Canning's (Tina Fey) murder. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Where will 'Only Murders in the Building' season 6 take place?

Only Murders in the Building is headed to jolly old London! Following the Cinda finale cliffhanger, Hulu confirmed that season 6 will film in London, as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel unfurl the truth behind Cinda's murder.

While the show briefly pops over to L.A. in season 4, there's a chance that season 6 will be set in London for the majority of its run. Since Cinda's death stretches the definition of "in the building"—Cinda even grasps at the gate in her final moments to make sure that she counts—the trio may only be able to investigate from across the pond. Fans will have to wait and see how much of season 6 will actually take place in the building.

Oliver, Mabel, and Charles find Cinda outside the Arconia. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

What will 'Only Murders in the Building' season 6 be about?

I have so many questions about season 6 after that cliffhanger. Who is the "royal descendant" who was murdered? How much of Cinda's new podcast, "The Girl With the Curls," did she record before fleeing to the Arconia to, presumably, get help from our trio? Is Cinda herself the girl with the curls, and she made a podcast referring to herself in the third person? Or was she killed while posing as a decoy, and the titular girl is still out there?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator John Hoffman shared that, after season 5's Arconia-centered plot, season 6 will center on Cinda as another "origin point" for the trio. It'll also explore the classic detective literature that gave birth to murder-mystery storytelling.

The showrunner today the outlet, "[Season 6] all came together as wanting to look at origins for both the storytelling nature of what is at the source [of the detective genre] through the Agatha Christies and Arthur Conan Doyles and on and on, and on to podcasting today and that line between them, and what that might hold as fertile ground for next season beyond the incredible character that Tina Fey created for us that got this ball rolling."

Oliver, Mabel, Charles, and their season 5 murder board. (Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

"With Cinda, we have someone in the lexicon of the show who is the beginning of the legacy for our trio," he explained. "How does that extend further for the legacy of this endeavor of storytelling within this realm of murder mystery? All of that felt steeped in great history for the show and this kind of storytelling. I’m insanely stoked about an extra charge behind the ideas and the writing while also keeping very, very central who this trio is and where they come from, but being able to supercharge the season next year with some really new elements that feel well-timed."