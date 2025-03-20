Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes’ production company behind Netflix mega-hits like Bridgerton , Queen Charlotte , and Inventing Anna , is back with a new binge-worthy series: a whodunit called The Residence. The comedy , which hits Netflix on March 20, 2025, is a murder mystery taking place in a fictional White House, led by Uzo Aduba as quirky bird enthusiast Detective Cordelia Cupp and her appointed sidekick Edwin Park, a Secret Agent played by Randall Park.

It’s clear that The Residence is inspired by detective stories that came before it, both old and new: The characterization of the investigative duo at the heart of the story is very Sherlock and Watson, and there are homages built into the episode titles (like “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “Dial M for Murder,” and “Knives Out” that are directly lifted from Edgar Allen Poe, Alfred Hitchcock, and the popular Rian Johnson film ).

The central murder occurs during a dinner hosted at the White House, so Cupp has 132 rooms to investigate and 157 suspects (and characters) on her list. Below are the people you should keep an eye on while watching The Residence.

Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp

Cordelia Cupp (above, far right) is a consultant for the Metropolitan Police Department and a famed investigator. She’s a bit quirky in the vein of Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc (who is name-checked in the pilot), and Netflix’s Tudum describes her as “wry, funny, relentless, intensely focused, supremely confident, an astute observer of human behavior, and a legendary birder.”

Uzo Aduba , 44, is best known for playing Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on Orange is the New Black , a role for which she won two Emmy Awards and two SAG Awards. She also received recognition for playing Shirley Chisholm in Hulu’s 2020 miniseries Mrs. America. Aduba has also appeared on the stage, most notably in Clyde’s on Broadway, which earned her a Tony nomination in 2022, as well as in films like 2016’s American Pastoral and 2022’s Lightyear.

Giancarlo Esposito as A.B. Wynter

A.B. Wynter is the White House Chief Usher who’s found dead, prompting Cupp’s investigation. Wynter appears in flashbacks throughout the series. (The role was originally meant to be played by Andre Braugher before he died in 2023, which is why the series features a tribute to him .)

Giancarlo Esposito , 66, broke out as Gus Fring on the crime drama Breaking Bad, which earned him three Emmy nominations. He reprised the role in its spin-off Better Call Saul. A television fixture, he’s also appeared on Homicide: Life on the Street, Once Upon a Time, Dear White People, The Boys, The Mandalorian, and more. Esposito has also appeared in several Spike Lee films like Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X, Mo’ Better Blues, and School Daze, as well as other major motion pictures like Ali, Okja, and Captain America: Brave New World.

Randall Park as Edwin Park

Randall Park (above, right) plays Edwin Park, a Special Agent in the FBI assigned to work with Detective Cupp during the investigation at the White House. In a nod to Sherlock Holmes, Tudum dubbed him “our Watson.”

Park, 50, is best known for playing the patriarch of the central family on the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. He has also appeared in comedies like The Office, Veep, and Blockbuster, and films and series in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Ant-Man and the Wasp and WandaVision) and the DC Extended Universe (Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).

Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney

Susan Kelechi Watson ’s Haney (above, left) is the White House Assistant Usher who is upset that Wynter didn’t step down from his role to make way for her ascent. However, given the circumstances of his death, she keeps her resentment a secret.

Kelechi Watson, 43, is best known as Beth Pearson on the beloved comfort series This Is Us, which ran for six seasons on NBC. She has also appeared in shows like Louie and The Blacklist, and films like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Jason Lee as Tripp Morgan

Jason Lee plays Tripp Morgan (above, center), the President’s brother and “a bit of a screwup,” according to Tudum.

Lee, 54, is most recognizable for playing the lead on My Name is Earl. He has also appeared in films like Mall Rats, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Chasing Amy, and Almost Famous. Outside of acting, Lee is also a former professional skateboarder and co-owner of Stereo Skateboards.

Edwina Findley as Sheila Cannon

Edwina Findley plays Sheila Cannon (above, right), one of the Butlers in the White House who accidentally drank too much while on the job.

Findley, 44, was a recurring face on HBO with stints on both The Wire and Treme. She has also appeared on If Loving You Is Wrong and Chicago Med, and films like Get Hard, Insidious: Chapter 2, and Rogue Agent.

Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher

Molly Griggs plays Lilly Schumacher (above, center right), the President’s Social Secretary who helped plan the party during which Wynter’s murder occurred.

Griggs, 31, was a regular on the crime drama anthology Dr. Death and M. Night Shyamalan’s series Servant. She has also appeared in minor roles on Succession , Prodigal Son, and New Amsterdam.

Dan Perrault as Colin Trask

Dan Perrault ’s Colin Trask (above, left) is the Head of the Presidential Detail for the Secret Service.

Perrault is best known as the co-creator of the satirical true-crime series American Vandal and the mockumentary Players. He appeared as an actor in both series and was featured on Dave and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Al Mitchell as Rollie Bridgewater

Al Mitchell is Rollie Bridgewater, the White House’s head Butler and maître d’.

Mitchell is a working actor that you may recognize from small roles in shows across the spectrum, including Stranger Things , Ozark, Survivor’s Remorse, Halt & Catch Fire, and The Righteous Gemstones. His film career is also expansive, appearing in Just Mercy, Till, and The Hate U Give.

Bronson Pinchot as Didier Gotthard

Bronson Pinchot plays Didier Gotthard (above, left), a surly pastry chef who quickly becomes a person of interest in the investigation.

Pinchot, 65, starred in the sitcom Perfect Strangers as Balki Bartokomous from 1986 to 1993. He has appeared in many ‘80s and ‘90s films including Risky Business, True Romance, The First Wives Club, and the Beverly Hills Cop franchise.

Mary Wiseman as Marvella

Mary Wiseman plays Marvella (above, center back), the hot-headed executive chef in the White House kitchen.

Wiseman, 39, is best known for starring as Sylvia Tilly in Star Trek: Discovery. She’s also been seen in recurring roles on Longmire and Baskets.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes

From left: Uzo Aduba, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Andrew Friedman, Spencer Garrett, Ken Marino, Dan Perrault, Al Mitchell, and Randall Park. (Image credit: Jessica Brooks/Netflix)

Isiah Whitlock Jr. plays Larry Dokes (above, far left), the Chief of Police at the Metropolitan Police Department.

Whitlock Jr., 70, appeared in Goodfellas and played a corrupt senator on the HBO series The Wire. He also frequently stars in Spike Lee joints including Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansman, 25th Hour, and Chi-Raq.

Spencer Garrett as Wally Glick

Spencer Garrett is Wally Glick (above, blue shirt), the director of the FBI on The Residence.

Garrett, 61, is best known for his film roles including Air Force One, 21, and Public Enemies.

Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger

From left: Nathan Lovejoy, Ken Marino, and Brett Tucker (Image credit: Jessica Brooks/Netflix)

Ken Marino plays Harry Hollinger (above, center), one of the President’s close confidantes and best friends.

Marino, 56, is a comedian known for starring in cult classic shows like Party Down and the film Wet Hot American Summer. He was a regular on The Other Two, Children’s Hospital, and Marry Me and appeared in recurring roles on Veronica Mars, Fresh Off the Boat, Black Monday, and Eastbound & Down.

Brett Tucker as David Rylance

Brett Tucker plays David Rylance (above, right), the Australian Foreign Minister and one of the first suspects in the case.

Tucker, 52, is an Australian actor whose career first broke out on the series Neighbours. Stateside, you might recognize him from roles on Station 19, Dynasty, The Big Leap, and Mistresses.

Paul Fitzgerald as Perry Morgan

From left: Paul Fitzgerald, Barrett Foa, Kylie Minogue, Ken Marino, Dan Perrault, and Uzo Aduba. (Image credit: Jessica Brooks/Netflix)

Paul Fitzgerald plays the President of the United States (above, far left) on The Residence.

Fitzgerald, 54, wrote, directed, and starred in the film Forgiven, which was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2006. He has appeared in films like The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as TV shows like Veep, Treme, and Younger.

Barrett Foa as Elliot Morgan

Barrett Foa plays Elliot Morgan (above, second from left), the First Gentleman of the United States who often appears nervous while questioned by Detective Cupp.

Foa, 47, is a Broadway fixture, previously starring in hit shows like Mamma Mia! and Avenue Q. On TV, he was a regular on NCIS: Los Angeles from 2009 to 2021 and had supporting roles on shows like Entourage, Will & Grace, and Numbers.

Eliza Coupe as Senator Margery Bay Bix

From left: Eliza Coupe and Al Franken. (Image credit: Jessica Brooks/Netflix)

Eliza Coupe appears as the junior senator of Colorado (above, left), an antagonist force in the courtroom opposite Franken.

Coupe, 43, was one of the leads of the ensemble comedy Happy Endings. Primarily a comedic actor, she has also starred on shows like Scrubs, Pivoting, Benched, and Quantico.

Al Franken as Aaron Filkins

Al Franken doesn’t stray too far from reality in his role as Aaron Filkins (above, right), the senior senator from Washington State leading the courtroom hearing that frames the series.

Franken, 73, began his career as a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live in the’ 70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. He appeared in films like Coneheads and the cult TV series The Larry Sanders Show and later pivoted to politics, serving as a Minnesota Senator from 2009 to 2018.

Kylie Minogue as herself

Kylie Minogue plays herself in The Residence, where she is at the scene of the crime because she was performing at the White House dinner party.

While Minogue , 56, is probably best known as an international pop star , her career began on the Australian soap opera Neighbours. Over the years, she has continued to act in small roles, appearing in Moulin Rouge!, Doctor Who, and Galavant.