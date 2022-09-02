Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Another stressful year has passed, but it's time for the ultimate comfort television to return. The Great British Baking Show (or Bake Off, as it's called in the U.K.) is one of the best parts of fall—a true feel-good reality show that makes us fall in love with cheerful contestants and truly unwind after a high-pressure day. The U.K. premiere date for season 13 of The Great British Baking Show has been set for mid-September, and assuming that Netflix follows its typical format of dropping episodes three days after they air in the U.K., U.S. audiences will quickly meet the brand-new cohort of bakers.

When will 'The Great British Baking Show' air in 2022?

The U.K. premiere date for The Great British Baking Show is Sept. 13, 2022. For the 2021 edition of The Great British Baking Show, U.S. fans could catch the show when episodes dropped on Netflix the Friday after they aired in the U.K. The streamer confirmed to What's on Netflix (opens in new tab) earlier this month that it would air weekly episodes of the new season, but didn't confirm a specific date.

Who will host 'The Great British Baking Show'?

Our four intrepid judges and hosts are all returning for a new season. Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will judge each week's three rounds of bakes: the dazzling signature, the surprising technical, and the intricate showstopper. Meanwhile, Noah Fielding and Matt Lucas will continue to host and amuse (or distract) the bakers throughout each show.

Who's in the cast of 'The Great British Baking Show'?

(Image credit: Channel 4)

This year sees a dozen amateur bakers enter the tent, with Channel 4 introducing the bakers in a sweet group photo (above). Among the contestants (opens in new tab) are an internet-obsessed teaching assistant, the host of a composting radio show, an 18-year-old who's been baking since she was 13, and a 45-year-old who's been baking since he was two! As always, the show has found a fun bunch.

Who won 'The Great British Baking Show' last year?

Italian baker Giuseppe Dell'Anno took home the cake-plate trophy, having gone up against Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar in the first-ever final where all three bakers had previously earned two Hollywood Handshakes and been Star Baker twice. Other standout contestants included Freya, the young psychology student who made plant-based bakes, and stellar German baker Jürgen.

What else can we expect?

In addition to the main show, Netflix also hosts the Baking Show franchise's spinoffs. Per What's on Netflix, two new episodes of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will land on the streamer on November 18 (both episodes originally aired in the U.K. in late 2021). Netflix has also brought the franchise's Junior Baking Show stateside; it was released earlier this month, featuring contestants aged 9-15.