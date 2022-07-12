How to Watch 'Love Island' U.K. in the U.S.

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Summer is here and it's time to meet a new group of Islanders. The British reality hit Love Island has returned for its eighth season with its traditional premise: Young single people live in a beautiful Mallorca villa and try to find love (or garner enough popularity to win the show's £50,000 grand prize and instant Instagram fame).

For anyone who hasn't checked out the show, it's must-watch reality TV. While much of the runtime is made up of conversations between beautiful people lounging around a pool, there are also jaw-dropping twists that instantly shake up the cast's entire dynamic (two words: Casa Amor). Once you get into the season, don't be surprised if you find yourself cancelling plans to watch: the UK show airs six nights a week.

The cultural phenomenon has spawned several international versions, including one here in the U.S. (its third season premieres on NBC's streaming service Peacock (opens in new tab) next week). However, there's nothing like bingeing the original and speaking in British slang for the next few months. And luckily, Love Island UK is available on one of the Big Three streamers.

The UK series is available to stream on Hulu (opens in new tab), with the streamer adding new episodes nightly at 12am PST between Tuesday and Saturday. There is a catch, though. While UK viewers have been following (and tweeting about) the series since Day 1, the series didn't premiere on Hulu until two weeks after the premiere. So if you already have Hulu and are ready to tune in, you'll be two weeks behind the action. (We suggest taking precautions to avoid social media spoilers.)

If you don't have Hulu (due to frugality or living under a rock), the streamer has a generous 30-day free trial. That's half the length of Love Island's eight-week run, so if you time it right, you can have a month to binge through the whole show. The season eight finale is likely to air in the UK on August 1, and might hit Hulu around August 16.

