Jarrette and Iyanna From 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'

Turns out, dating pods are, in fact, a great way to get to know someone! Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely from the second season of Love Is Blind proved just that during a round of Marie Claire's trivia game, "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?"

The newlyweds aced the majority of the questions about each others' favorite foods, secret skills, and guilty pleasures while also showing off the adorable banter that made the couple fan favorites on the Netflix reality show.

The pair also shared their favorite parts about being married. "Seeing the growth from where we were eight months ago to where we are now, I think that's been the most rewarding thing about being married and being this happy couple." Jones said. McNeely added, "I think our goofiness aligns—I haven't always had that—so it's just nice to be able to be myself completely."



Watch "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?", above, and then catch the Love Is Blind reunion, streaming now on Netflix.