Are Jarrette and Iyanna Together After 'Love is Blind'?

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely have a rough journey to the altar on Love Is Blind season 2. Even the path to their engagement isn't smooth. Though they immediately like each other, Jarrette also builds a connection with Mallory Zapata. He shares that his choice changes day by day in the confessionals, saying at one point, "Right now it's Iyanna. Yesterday it was Mallory. It's tough."

Eventually, he asks Mallory about her feelings, and she admits that she was "more drawn to" someone else. Though the pseudo-breakup leaves him in tears, Jarrette says he still envisions "what marriage would be like" with Iyanna. He proposes, and she says yes. In Mexico, she admits that she's scared of feeling like a second choice, but also that she feels "really comfortable" and "protected" by him. They leave the vacation with a stronger bond.

They're also very different people. Iyanna doesn't believe in staying friends with exes, but Jarrette stays friends with his exes, and even has a long talk with Mallory during a party in Mexico. Iyanna's more of an introvert, and Jarrette goes out on Tuesday nights. Do they commit to each other and make it work despite all of that?

Are Iyanna and Jarrette together now?

Though the couple's wedding day happened in Spring 2021, when the season was filmed, we won't find out whether Jarrette and Iyanna both said "I do" until the final episode airs February 25. Then again, the Internet always has clues. Time for an investigation.

Iyanna and Jarrette do follow each other, but their feeds are pretty low-key, leaving little room for clues. In the year between season 2's filming and premiere, Jarrette's feed has mostly included selfies, while Iyanna's is filled with pics of herself with her friends and family.

They do have a very sweet shared post of their in-person reveal of the show, with a caption by Jarrette reading, "Some things are better left unsaid…But seeing her for the first time truly left me speechless…" If anything, looks like the pair are still on good terms a year after filming.

For fans, a lot of the developments in Iyanna and Jarrette's relationship have been overshadowed by his past connection by Mallory, though we didn't see JerBear and Mal Mal together on screen after the talk in Mexico. Because everyone's wondering, Mallory and Jarrette do follow each other on Instagram...but so do Iyanna and Mallory. So maybe everyone's just cool with each other at this point, no drama necessary.