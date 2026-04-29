Long before it arrived on Hulu, Perfect Crown was set to become the biggest K-drama of the year (so far). MBC and Disney+'s fantasy-romance series stars two of Korea's most famous stars—When Life Gives You Tangerines alum IU and Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo-seok—in a reimagining of the country as a 21st-century constitutional monarchy. (Think the British royals but with modern hanboks.)

Perfect Crown centers on two second children who defy societal expectations to make their own destiny. Seong Hui-ju (IU) is a successful businesswoman whose ambition is curtailed by her status as a commoner and an illegitimate child. Grand Prince I-AN (Byeon) is the most powerful man in the country, but he also lives under the most restrictions. When the pair strikes up a marriage of convenience, their growing romance challenges multiple hierarchies.

Since its April 10 premiere, Perfect Crown has become a smash hit across the globe, with the rom-com earning Disney+'s biggest K-drama premiere to date and trending in over 40 countries. This is thanks in large part to its talented cast, with rising stars like Gong Seung-yeon and Lee Yeon becoming quick fan favorites. With Perfect Crown airing on Fridays and Saturdays up to its May 16 finale, read on to learn more about the stars bringing the Disney+/Hulu hit to life.

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IU as Seong Hui-ju

(Image credit: Disney+)

Seong Hui-ju is the CEO of Castle Beauty and the second child of Castle Group, the country's top conglomerate. Her ruthless and competitive nature comes from a lifetime on the margins: Though she's wealthy and successful, her status as a commoner and illegitimate child means nobles look down upon her. Since marriage is necessary for her standing, she decides to aim for the top.

IU (real name Lee Ji-eun), 32, is a singer-songwriter and actress who's one of the most popular stars in South Korea. She made her singing debut at the age of 15 and rose to fame with hit songs including 2010's "Good Day," 2017's "Palette," 2020's "Eight," and 2024's "Love Wins All." On the acting side, she has starred in award-winning dramas and films, including My Mister, Hotel del Luna, Broker, and When Life Gives You Tangerines. She also hosts the YouTube interview series IU's Palette .

Instagram: @dlwlrma

Byeon Woo-seok as Crown Prince I-AN

(Image credit: Disney+)

I-AN is the second son of the royal family and the younger brother of the late king. He was raised to be quiet and obedient, hiding his fiery temper and ignoring his ambitions. But everything changes when the king unexpectedly dies, leaving his toddler son as the only heir. Three years after becoming regent, I-AN must choose between supporting his young nephew and his hidden ambition for the throne.

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Perfect Crown is Byeon Woo-seok's first K-drama since he rose to global fame with his role as Ryu Sun-jae in the time-travel romance Lovely Runner. The 34-year-old model made his acting debut in the 2016 drama Dear My Friends and went on to star in shows and movies like Search: WWW, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Record of Youth, Strong Girl Nam Soon, 20th Century Girl, and Soulmate. He's also an award-winning singer; his contribution to the Lovely Runner soundtrack, "Sudden Shower," won multiple Best OST prizes.

Instagram: @byeonwooseok

Steve Sanghyun Noh as Min Jeong-u

(Image credit: Disney+)

Jeong-u is one of the country's most popular nobles; he followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather to become prime minister. Unpredictable and influential, the political heir is also I-an's closest friend and confidant. All that changes when I-an becomes interested in Hui-ju, Jeong-u's old friend.

Noh Sang-hyun (English name, Steve Noh) spent his childhood living in Vancouver, Canada, and attended college in Boston. He made his acting debut in Korea with small roles in films like Bad Man and Seoul Searching, before landing his breakout roles as Isak in Apple TV's adaptation of Pachinko, and Heung-soo in the 2024 LGBTQ+ movie Love in the Big City. Next up, he'll reunite with his Pachinko co-star Kim Min-ha for the Netflix rom-com Messily Ever After.

Instagram: @steveshnoh

Gong Seung-yeon as Yun I-rang

(Image credit: Disney+)

Yun I-rang was raised from childhood to be the perfect queen, valuing grace and decorum over her own desires. In the years since her husband's death, the now-Queen Dowager will do anything to guarantee her son's eventual place on the throne. Her tight control over the royal family is threatened when Hui-ju enters the picture.

Gong Seung-yeon, 33, spent seven years as an SM vocal trainee before pivoting to acting in 2012. (Her younger sister is TWICE's Jeongyeon.) She's best known for her roles in the dramas Six Flying Dragons, Introverted Boss, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, The First Responders, and Karma. In 2021, she won Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. In Perfect Crown, she reunites with Byeon Woo-seok, her co-star in the 2019 period drama Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency.

Instagram: @0seungyeon

Yoo Su-bin as Choi Hyeon

(Image credit: MBC)

Choi Hyeon, aide to the Crown Prince, is played by Yu Su-bin. Since his debut in 2016, the 33-year-old actor has starred in several hit K-dramas, including Crash Landing on You, Prison Playbook, Special Labor Inspector Jo, Start-Up, Lost, D.P., and Tastefully Yours. He also played Choi Hyo-man in Netflix's thriller K-drama Weak Hero Class 2.

Instagram: @subinyu1106

Lee Yeon as Do Hye-jeong

(Image credit: MBC)

Lee Yeon plays Hui-ji's loyal assistant Hye-jeong. The 31-year-old actress rose to fame with roles in the 2020 LGBTQ+ movie Take Me Home and the 2022 drama Juvenile Justice; the latter earned her a Best New Actress nomination at that year's Baeksang Arts Awards. Since then, she has also appeared in shows and films like Weak Hero Class 1, Crash Course in Romance, Duty After School, D.P., and Kill Boksoon.

Instagram: @kiteleeflying

Lee Jae-won as Seong Tae-ju

(Image credit: MBC)

Hui-ju's only competition in inheriting Castle Group is her half-brother Tae-ju. Though he's older, Tae-ju has come up second to Hui-ju in every way but two: He's a legitimate child, and he's married to a noblewoman.

Lee Jae-won, 39, has played supporting roles in dozens of K-dramas. Some of his notable credits include Doctor Stranger, The Legend of the Blue Sea, Stranger, Record of Youth, Mr. Queen, Dr. Brain, Welcome to Samdal-ri, and The Tale of Lady Ok.

Chae Seo-an as Han Da-yeong

Tae-ju's wife, Da-yeong, is the eldest daughter of the former Minister of Justice. Though many think their marriage was a strategic alliance, the couple actually married for love.

Chae Seo-an (birth name Byeon Seo-yun), 29, made her acting debut in 2020 and has since appeared in dramas like Police University, Hellbound, and Pro Bono. She also had scene-stealing roles in two Netflix K-dramas. She played scheming teacher Han Ji-soo in Hierarchy, and the young version of Bu Sang-gil’s long-suffering wife, Young-ran, in When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Instagram: @serenity__an

Jo Seung-yeon as Seong Hyeon-guk

Hui-ju and Tae-ju's domineering father, Seong Hyeon-guk, is determined to have his son take over Castle Group, no matter how much better Hui-ji is for the role. Hyeon-guk is played by Jo Seung-yeon, a prolific TV and film actor who's appeared in dozens of projects. Some of his most notable K-dramas include Six Flying Dragons, Suspicious Partner, Arthdal Chronicles, Hospital Playlist, Little Women, Blind, The First Responders, My Dearest, and Bon Appetit, Your Majesty.