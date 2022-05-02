Is Maya Vander Leaving 'Selling Sunset'?

Season 5 of Selling Sunset included a bittersweet pseudo-goodbye for original cast member Maya Vander. One of our favorite realtors for her impressive business acumen and cute turns of phrase, Maya has split her time between Miami and LA since the beginning of the show. She even squeezed in a sale on a gorgeous Santa Monica house during her goodbye party. "I don’t want to say closure, but it will be a nice goodbye gift. At the end of the day, you know, I want to be a superwoman, but I can’t. I have to prioritize," she says on the show.

Many of us are wondering whether this means Maya is leaving the show behind, or if she'll still find a way to appear. Here's what we know so far.

Maya now lives and works full-time with her husband and children in Miami.

In an interview with Tudum, Maya confirmed that she'd decided to stay in Miami full-time. During the filming of season five, she was pregnant and explained that she wanted to spend more time with her family after the birth of her third child. After filming ended, in December 2021, she sadly experienced a stillbirth. She told Tudum that she plans to become pregnant again, adding, "I have my moments, but life goes on, and I’m OK most days."

She also reflected on the past five seasons, saying that the office scenes where she caught up with the team were her favorite scenes to film. She also shared how she stayed neutral on fights like the Chrishell-Christine war throughout the show. "If someone is wrong and someone is doing something wrong, I would say that," she said. "But it’s not my goal to put someone down or fight with anyone."

She may appear on the show part-time.

Maya first hinted that she would be leaving the show last December, telling the Domenick Nati Show that she wasn't likely to return full time if the show got a season 6. "I'm probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it's going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child," she said. "Realistically speaking, I'm probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season."

She also said in the Tudum interview that she'd be willing to make the trip out to LA once a month for cameos. "Nobody is going to quit on their own, I tell you," she says. "If they told me, 'Yes, come out once a month,' I’d be like, 'Sign me.' I don’t care who’s complaining and all that—nobody wants to leave the show. It’s a great opportunity. Even though I always complain to producers about me flying back and forth, I made it happen, because I wanted to be part of it."

She started her own brokerage in Miami.

Maya's been busy building her own real estate brand since filming ended on Sunset season 5. In addition to launching her own training course for new agents and posting informational clips on her Instagram, she announced in February that she's founded her own brokerage in Miami, the Maya Vander Group, with two female agents.

She also returned to Sunset to film the highly anticipated reunion that's airing on May 6. Though she's setting her shingle in Miami, she'll probably work on the odd project in LA, since her bio's still up on the Oppenheim Group's website (unlike another cast member who may have left, *whisper* Christine). Hopefully she can drop in and say hi some time during season 6.

She's up for a Miami-based real estate show.

Maya fans could also see the Selling franchise following her to her new business, following the premieres of Selling Tampa and the forthcoming Selling the OC. The realtor told Distractify that she would "100 percent" be up for being part of a real estate show in Miami.

"The real estate is so great and sexy [in Miami]. I would love to do something here. I think there is a tremendous amount of potential. If I don't have to hop on a flight for five hours back and forth in 48 hours, I would definitely do it," she said.

As for what that would look like—cameos on Sunset and Selling Tampa? A straight up Selling Miami? Her own show sans Adam DiVello?—only time will tell.