The L.A. real estate market is no joke—just ask the characters on Netflix’s latest comedy series No Good Deed. Created by Dead to Me showrunner Liz Feldman, the eight-episode show follows three families vying for a new house listing in the Los Feliz neighborhood. A coveted Spanish-style home is suddenly on the market after being passed down in the Morgan family for years, and the Morgans are desperate to keep the reason why they’re walking away from it a secret.

The prospective buyers—a wealthy couple living across the street, a nosy duo who have always dreamed of living in this house, and newlyweds in disagreement on whether this home is right for them—all circle the listing, threatening to uncover the Morgans's secret with their desperation. Adding to the must-watch show ’s appeal, the quirky cast of characters is an ensemble led by seasoned comedic and dramatic actors. Read on to see who’s who in the No Good Deed cast.

Lisa Kudrow as Lydia Morgan and Ray Romano as Paul Morgan

Lydia and Paul Morgan are the central long-married couple dealing with the grief of their son’s death. To move on, they put their 1920s Spanish-style Los Feliz home on the market, even though it’s the site of his death and the house still holds the secrets to what happened the night he died.

Lisa Kudrow , 61, is best known as Phoebe from Friends , the NBC sitcom she starred in from 1994 to 2004. She was also in the cult classic ‘90s movie Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and the critically acclaimed shortlived HBO mockumentary The Comeback.

Ray Romano , 66, is another ‘90s sitcom star. He had his own show Everybody Loves Raymond on CBS from 1996 to 2005. Since then, he starred in the TNT drama Men of a Certain Age and appeared in films like Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and the rom-com The Big Sick.

Linda Cardellini as Margo Starling and Luke Wilson as JD Campbell

Margo and JD are a mismatched couple who live across the street in a sleek state-of-the-art house. JD is a soap opera actor in a work rut, while Margo is his manipulative wife hiding personal and familial secrets from everyone around her.

Linda Cardellini , 49, rose to fame on the cult classic comedy series Freaks and Geeks. She followed that with stints on ER and Bloodline. She also starred in Netflix’s Dead to Me, meaning, No Good Deed sees her reunite with the show’s scribe. Feldman told Netflix’s Tudum that she wrote this character specifically for Cardellini after she expressed a desire to play a “badass bitch” in her next role.

Luke Wilson, 53, is best known for his partnership with director Wes Anderson, starring in the indie icon’s films Bottle Rocket and The Royal Tenenbaums—the former of which was co-written by Luke’s brother Owen Wilson and the latter of which co-starred Owen. He also famously played the romantic interest in the Legally Blonde movies, and on TV, he’s appeared on That ‘70s Show, Enlightened, and Stargirl.

Abbi Jacobson as Leslie Fisher and Poppy Liu as Sarah Webber

Leslie and Sarah are a lesbian couple hoping to raise a family in Lydia and Paul’s home, as Leslie has fixated on the property for many years. When Lydia and Paul begin acting funny, they take it upon themselves to dig deeper into what exactly happened in the house at the hands of the current owners.

Abbi Jacobson , 40, created the hilarious Comedy Central hit series Broad City with her comedic partner Ilana Glazer. Following its five-season run, Jacobson co-created and starred in the TV remake of the beloved sports movie A League of Their Own.

Poppy Liu , 32, is a comedic actress who has appeared in Hacks, Sunnyside, and iCarly. She also starred in the psychological thriller series Dead Ringers.

O-T Fagbenle as Dennis Sampson and Teyonah Parris as Carla Owens

Dennis and Carla are a newlywed couple—a marriage spurred by Carla’s surprise pregnancy. They’re searching for their dream home, but there are a few bumps in the road: Dennis’s mom (played by Anna Maria Horsford) makes her presence known by essentially moving in with the young family, while Carla hides from her husband that her dad is ultra-wealthy.

O-T Fagbenle , 43, is a British actor best known for his roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Presumed Innocent. He also portrayed President Barack Obama on The First Lady, and starred in Apple TV+ shows WeCrashed and Loot.

Teyonah Parris , 37, is best known as Monica Rambeau, a recurring role in multiple films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She also appeared in shows like Mad Men and Empire and has had a robust film career, starring in Dear White People, Chi-Raq, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Candyman.

Matt Rogers as Greg Boycelane

Greg is Lydia and Paul’s real estate agent, tasked with shuffling prospective buyers in and out of the home and ensuring the house’s current owners don’t accidentally sabotage the sale.

Matt Rogers, 34, is best known for his podcast “Las Culturistas,” which he co-hosts with his best friend, SNL ’s Bowen Yang. As an actor, Rogers has appeared in I Love That for You, Shrill, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Search Party, and the hit LGBTQ+ comedy Fire Island.

Denis Leary as Mikey Morgan

Mikey is Paul’s brother dealing with a drug addiction who reappears at the home after being released from jail, inevitably wreaking havoc on the family. Mikey knows more about what the Morgans are hiding, and his tumultuous relationship with his brother threatens to bring the truth to light.

Denis Leary, 67, is most recognizable from his starring role in Rescue Me, a series he co-created that ran for seven seasons. He also appeared in Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, and films like Judgment Night, Gunmen, and Draft Day.

Anna Maria Horsford as Denise

Denise is Dennis’s mother, who coddles her adult son and is weary of her new daughter-in-law.

Anna Maria Horsford, 76, is known for her penchant for sitcoms and has had memorable roles on Amen and The Wayans Bros. She also appeared on The Shield and the daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful. Horsford has also starred in several comedic films, like Friday and A Madea Christmas.

Kate Moennig as Gwen

Gwen is Margo’s secret lover trying to swoop in on Lydia and Paul’s home and flip it for a profit. Her plans are thwarted when she ends things with Margo—something Margo doesn’t take kindly to.

Kate Moennig, 46, is best known for starring in the iconic LGBTQ+ series The L Word. She reprised her role in the sequel series The L Word: Generation Q . Moennig has also starred in Ray Donovan, Grown-ish, and Young Americans.