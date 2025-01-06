'Nobody Wants This' Stars Reunite and Tease Season 2 at the 2025 Golden Globes
Justine Lupe exclusively tells 'Marie' Claire on the Golden Globes red carpet that the next installment of the Netflix rom-com series is "giving the people what they want."
Justine Lupe is celebrating Nobody Wants This's Golden Globes nominations by spilling tea on the highly-anticipated second season.
At the 2025 Golden Globes, held on Sunday, January 5 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A., Lupe, who plays Morgan on the Netflix romance series led by Adrien Brody and Kristen Bell, opened up to Marie Claire about what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes.
"All I know is that they want to give the people what they want. They keep saying that over and over," the actress exclusively told Marie Claire on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Several cast members of the hit series, nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the awards show, also reunited on the red carpet. Lupe was joined by Timothy Simons, who plays Sasha, and Jackie Tohn, who plays Esther. The group had a heartfelt moment and expressed excitement for the upcoming season.
On October 10, 2024, Netflix announced that Nobody Wants This was renewed for season 2, just two weeks after the series' debut. The romantic comedy created by Erin Foster follows the complicated love story of Joanne (Bell), an agnostic sex-and-dating podcaster, and an unconventional "hot rabbi" named Noah (Brody). Season 1 drew in viewers who fell for the actor's dazzling chemistry, Joanne's stellar wardrobe, and the will-they-won't-they romance.
In addition to the series' nomination, on-screen couple Brody and Bell are up for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
Other shows nominated for Best Comedy include Abbott Elementary, The Bear, The Gentlemen, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Look Like "Cinderella" and Prince Charming at the Golden Globes
Her custom Prada was fit for a princess.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Fans Think Zendaya Is Wearing an Engagement Ring at the Golden Globes
The enormous diamond on her ring finger can't be a coincidence...can it?
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Exclusive: The Secret to Zoe Saldana’s Glowing Skin and “Cut Glass” Cheekbones
Her facialist, Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine, gave Marie Claire the full breakdown.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Meet the 'Selling the City' Cast
Netflix's latest 'Selling Sunset' spinoff is full of stellar listings, sleek fashion, and some surprising name drops.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Who Is Grace Keeling, a.k.a GK Barry, from 'Missing You' on Netflix?
The influencer, whose real name is Grace Keeling, makes her acting debut on the new Netflix thriller series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Who Is Mary Malone, a.k.a Aqua from 'Missing You' on Netflix?
The rising star is being hailed for her performance in the must-watch Harlan Coben thriller series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Everything to Know About the 2025 Golden Globes, From How to Watch the Awards Show to the Nominees
Awards season has officially begun!
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
9 Korean Films Coming in 2025 That Should Be on Your Radar
Get excited, cinephiles.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Best True Crime Documentaries and Series Coming in 2025
Here's what should be on your radar.
By Abby Monteil Published
-
The Best New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2025
From fantasy rom-coms to mystery-thrillers to the final season of 'Squid Game.'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
8 Documentaries Coming Out in 2025 That Should Be on Your Watchlist
The nonfiction films coming in the new year are just as intriguing as the blockbusters we're looking forward to.
By Abby Monteil Published