'Nobody Wants This' Stars Reunite and Tease Season 2 at the 2025 Golden Globes

Justine Lupe exclusively tells 'Marie' Claire on the Golden Globes red carpet that the next installment of the Netflix rom-com series is "giving the people what they want."

Kristen Bell as Joanne, Justine Lupe as Morgan in episode 104 of Nobody Wants This.
(Image credit: Hopper Stone/Netflix)
Justine Lupe is celebrating Nobody Wants This's Golden Globes nominations by spilling tea on the highly-anticipated second season.

At the 2025 Golden Globes, held on Sunday, January 5 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A., Lupe, who plays Morgan on the Netflix romance series led by Adrien Brody and Kristen Bell, opened up to Marie Claire about what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes.

justine lupe poses in a blue prada dress on the red carpet of the 2025 golden globes

Justine Lupe wearing Prada on the red carpet of the 2025 Golden Globes.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

"All I know is that they want to give the people what they want. They keep saying that over and over," the actress exclusively told Marie Claire on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Several cast members of the hit series, nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the awards show, also reunited on the red carpet. Lupe was joined by Timothy Simons, who plays Sasha, and Jackie Tohn, who plays Esther. The group had a heartfelt moment and expressed excitement for the upcoming season.

Leighton Meester wearing a lime green gown and Adam Brody wearing a green tux posing on Golden Globes 2025 red carpet

Adam Brody (right) with his real-life wife Leighton Meester (left) at the 2025 Golden Globes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On October 10, 2024, Netflix announced that Nobody Wants This was renewed for season 2, just two weeks after the series' debut. The romantic comedy created by Erin Foster follows the complicated love story of Joanne (Bell), an agnostic sex-and-dating podcaster, and an unconventional "hot rabbi" named Noah (Brody). Season 1 drew in viewers who fell for the actor's dazzling chemistry, Joanne's stellar wardrobe, and the will-they-won't-they romance.

Kristen Bell wearing a sparkly sleeveless dress on the carpet for the 2025 golden globes

Kristen Bell at the 2025 Golden Globes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to the series' nomination, on-screen couple Brody and Bell are up for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Other shows nominated for Best Comedy include Abbott Elementary, The Bear, The Gentlemen, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building.

Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

