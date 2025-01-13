Meet the Cast of Prime Video's 'On Call'
If you love police dramas, Dick Wolf's latest procedural starring Troian Bellisario should be on your watch list.
If you're a ride-or-die Law & Order: SVU fan, Prime Video's new drama On Call may be next on your watchlist. Executive produced by Dick Wolf himself, the new eight-episode series doubles as a procedural and enticing murder mystery, starring Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario as a police officer training her department's new rookie, while also investigating the death of one of her fellow officers.
Since its release on January 9, the quick watch has risen to the No. 1 spot on Prime Video's Top 10. If you've watched and want to know the background of the show's familiar faces, read on for a breakdown of the cast of On Call.
Troian Bellisario as Traci Harmon
At the start of On Call, Long Beach training officer Traci Harmon is still grieving the loss of her former rookie, and hunting down the killer. She has her guard up when she's assigned to train a new officer, Alex Diaz.
Troian Bellisario is an actress born and raised in L.A. who had an early supporting role in the 1998 Olsen Twins movie Billboard Dad. Her breakout was on Spencer Hastings on ABC Family's popular teen drama Pretty Little Liars, where she starred in 160 episodes and made her TV directing debut. Since, she has appeared in 2019's Where'd You Go, Bernadette; ABC's Stumptown, and CBC's Plan B.
Brandon Larracuente as Alex Diaz
Alex Diaz is an impulsive rookie cop who strains against the strict rules Traci orders him to follow.
Brandon Larracuente, 30, started his career as a child theater actor, with roles Off-Broadway, and went on to star in shows including Netflix's Bloodline, Freeform's Party of Five, and ABC's The Good Doctor. He's best known for playing Jeff Atkins in the first two seasons of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.
Lori Loughlin as Lieutenant Bishop
Lieutenant Bishop, Traci's mentor and supervisor, is played by Lori Loughlin, 60, in her first major role since the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. Loughlin is best known for playing Aunt Becky in the beloved sitcom Full House and its Netflix revival Fuller House. She has also held supporting roles in CBS's The Edge of Night, The CW's 90210, and the Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart.
Eriq La Salle as Sergeant Lasman
Sergeant Lasman disagrees with Traci's tactics, but ultimately respects her as an officer and keeps her out of trouble behind the scenes.
Eriq La Salle—who also executive-produces On Call and directs four episodes—is best known for two iconic roles: Dr. Peter Benton on the NBC drama ER, and Darryl "Prince of Soul Glo" Jenks in 1988's Coming to America. The 62-year-old actor, director, and author's other notable credits include 2002's Crazy as Hell, HBO's How to Make It In America, and 2017's Logan.
Rich Ting as Tyson Koyama
Rich Ting, 44, plays Officer Koyoma, who leads the department's narcotics division. Ting grew up in L.A. and played football at Yale before transitioning to acting and splitting his time between the U.S. and South Korea. Stateside, he's best known for appearing in Max's Warrior, Prime Video's The Man in the High Castle, Netflix's Partner Track, and Paramount+'s Tulsa King. He has also provided English voiceover work for several K-dramas, including My Name, All of Us Are Dead, The 8 Show, and Squid Game season 2.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
