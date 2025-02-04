'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' Season 2: Everything We Know
Fans are begging for more episodes of Netflix's medical K-drama.
On January 24, 2025, Netflix started off the year in Korean entertainment with The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. Based on the popular webcomic Trauma Center: Golden Hour, Netflix's first original medical K-drama is a refreshing addition to the subgenre, focusing on the fast-paced, high-stress world of trauma medicine. Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon) is a genius surgeon and combat medic who's called back to his hometown to revamp the prestigious Hankuk University Hospital's trauma center, which handles extreme and dangerous cases.
Season 1 of The Trauma Code arrived on Netflix to widespread acclaim, with K-drama fans lauding the eight-episode season's excellent pacing, its balance of comedy and thriller elements, and the cast's talented rising stars. So, will Netflix's first hit K-drama of 2025 get a second season? Read on for everything we know about the future of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call so far.
Is 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' renewed for season 2?
Netflix hasn't given any news yet of whether The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call will return for a season 2. However, the series' odds are looking good based on viewer response. The Trauma Code was among Netflix's Top 10 non-English shows across 26 countries on the week of its debut, racking up 32.6 million hours viewed. It also hit no. 1 in its native South Korea, ranking ahead of hits including Single's Inferno season 4, Love Scout, and Squid Game season 2.
In an interview with Chosun Biz, director Lee Do-yoon said he was unsure of his future with the show. "I don't know what will happen tomorrow, so I don't know if I will do it or who will take charge of season 2, but I have prepared my own devices just in case," he said, per The Direct. Meanwhile, star Ju Ji-hoon added that "it's ultimately the public's choice" whether The Trauma Code returns.
Who in the 'Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' cast would return for season 2?
If the Trauma Code team gets the green light for season 2, it's highly likely that the entire main cast will return. That includes Ju Ji-hoon as (Dr. Baek Kang-hyuk), Choo Young-woo (fellow Yang Jae-won), Ha Young (nurse Cheon Jang-mi), Jeong Jae-kwang (anesthesiologist Park Gyeong-won), Yoon Kyung-ho (Dr. Han Yu-rim), Kim Won-hae (Dr. Hong Jae-hun), Kim Eui-sung (hospital director Choi Jo-eun), and Kim Sun-young (Minister of Health and Welfare Kang Myeong-hui).
Lucky for fans, both of the K-drama's leads have confirmed that they will return if Trauma Code is renewed. Per My Daily (translated by Papago), Ju said of the medical drama. "If you love this work and want the next story, it's not something you can refuse." Choo then added, "I will definitely do it. Since we've grown together, I want to play any role if Season 2 comes out."
What would 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' season 2 be about?
Season 1 of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call closely follows the plot of the source webtoon Trauma Center: Golden Hourr, which followed Dr. Baek as he builds the trauma center and wins over the support of the hospital's administration. However, there are still some plot threads that the series could explore in future episodes.
The webcomic included more supporting characters from the media and the government, who highlighted that government support and public opinion are also important to keep the trauma center viable. In one such subplot, residents who lived nearby lodged noise complaints about the trauma center's new helicopter, which could be season 2's first arc following the opening of the helipad in the season 1 finale.
