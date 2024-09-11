Where Was 'The Perfect Couple' Filmed? All About the Nantucket and Cape Cod Filming Locations
Nicole Kidman's latest murder mystery is full of gorgeous New England locations.
Netflix's must-watch series The Perfect Couple has the quintessential recipe to create a new TV obsession: It's a page-to-screen adaptation, features a cast of Hollywood all-stars in a gorgeous location, and centered around a gripping murder mystery. The six-episode miniseries takes place during a WASP-y wedding weekend gone wrong, as a dead body brings the ceremony—which is supposed to be the event of the summer on Nantucket—to an immediate halt. As the police investigate the case, each of the members of the wealthy Winbury family (played by Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and more familiar faces) have their secrets brought to the surface, revealing everyone has a reason to kill.
To bring the New England thriller to life, the cast and crew set up shop in picturesque Cape Cod. Read on to learn more about The Perfect Couple's filming locations. (If you're looking for a breakdown of that shocking ending, we've got you covered.)
Where does 'The Perfect Couple' take place?
Like Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name, Netflix's The Perfect Couple is set on the picturesque island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. The New England hamlet has long been a vacation destination for the wealthy and WASP-y, beloved for its white sand beaches, majestic homes, and luxury boutiques. The island has also seen many celebrity visitors in recent years; the same weekend that The Perfect Couple premiered, Beyoncé was spotted attending a Nantucket wedding.
In an interview with Nantucket Current, Hilderbrand—who is a longtime Nantucket resident herself and has written 27 books set on the island—confirmed that The Perfect Couple is filled with local references, including establishing shots of Mitchell's Book Corner, the Brotherhood of Thieves restaurant, the tall ship Lynx in Nantucket Harbor. However, she also admitted that the small town would not have been able to handle such a huge production, so the Netflix series was filmed elsewhere in Massachusetts.
Where was the Winbury estate filmed in 'The Perfect Couple'?
To film the New England-set miniseries, the Perfect Couple crew headed to Chatham, a seaside town at the southeastern tip of Cape Cod. While arriving at the island of Nantucket requires a two-hour ferry ride, Chatham is attached to the mainland and offered easier logistics for filming, per location production assistant Sean Gibbons.
Speaking with Boston.com, Hilderbrand said, "Because the majority of The Perfect Couple was filmed on location in Chatham, the production will have an authentic Cape and island feel."
Per the Cape Cod Times, the grand house that stood in for the Winburys' Summerland estate is a private property in the coastal Eastward Point neighborhood, home to several single-family homes with private beaches on Pleasant Bay.
Where were the town scenes of 'The Perfect Couple' filmed?
Meanwhile, production reportedly transformed the storefronts of several shops in Northport Plaza in North Chatham, to stand in for the Nantucket Police Department and surrounding stores on the series. Per House & Garden, The Perfect Couple also filmed at the Chatham Beach and Tennis Club, which is located on Lighthouse Beach.
