Netflix is known for gathering all-star casts for its ensemble shows, but The Perfect Couple marks a new high for fans of prestige miniseries. Based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name and directed by The Undoing's Susanne Bier, the drama series begins on the eve of a high-society wedding, where the son of a Nantucket power couple (played by Nicole Kidman and Schreiber) is set to marry a working-class zoologist. However, the wedding is stopped in its tracks when a body washes up on the estate's private beach.

The six-episode series created by Jenna Lamia follows the WASP-y Winbury family as they slowly unravel under the murder investigations. To fill out the new must-watch TV show, Netflix tapped a roster of heavy hitters, from international stars to Broadway alums to the queen of the prestige murder-mystery herself. Read on to meet the talented cast of The Perfect Couple.

Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury

(Image credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

Greer Garrison Winbury, half of the titular perfect couple, is the acclaimed author of the long-running Dolly Hardaway murder-mystery novel series. She's also a devoted wife and mother of three sons, one of which is set to get married in the start of the Netflix series. However, she's not a big fan of her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Amelia. When a body is found and the police descends on her Nantucket home, Greer struggles to keep up her picture-perfect image.

Nicole Kidman needs no introduction; the Academy Award-winning actress and producer is a mainstay of the rich-people-behaving-badly murder-mystery sub-genre. Most recently, the Australian icon has starred in projects including Paramount+'s Lioness, Apple TV+'s Expats, Netflix's A Family Affair, and the erotic thriller Babygirl, for which she just received the Volpi Cup for Best Actress.

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury

(Image credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

Tag Winbury is a WASP-y, old-money patriarch, who is celebrating thirty years of marriage with the love-of-his-life, Greer. He's also the inspiration for the male lead of Greer's book series, and has his own fan following as the Dash to Greer's Dolly. However, he holds many of the flaws inherent with rich men, including strained relationships with his kids and a wandering eye.

Liev Schreiber is a prolific actor who's best known for his titular role in the Showtime crime series Ray Donovan. He has also appeared in movies including the first three Scream films, 2004's The Manchurian Candidate, 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2015's Spotlight, and several Wes Anderson films, including 2023's Asteroid City.

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

When The Perfect Couple begins, bride Amelia is set to join the Winbury family when she says "I do" to fiancé Benji. However, she still has some hesitation before the big day, and as the series unfurls with extensive flashbacks, we'll see that Amelia's hiding some secrets of her own.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eve Hewson is an Irish actress and the daughter of Paul Hewson, better known as U2 frontman Bono. (Fun fact, Hewson has called the rock legend "a stage dad" and "the male Kris Jenner." Since her acting debut in 2008, the rising star has appeared in acclaimed projects including 2015's Bridge of Spies, Cinemax's The Knick, Netflix's Behind Her Eyes, and Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters.

Billy Howle as Benji Winbury

(Image credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix)

Benji Winbury, the middle child and groom, is played by British stage and screen actor Billy Howle. Since his big break in the E4 miniseries Glue, Howle has appeared in several acclaimed U.K. productions, including the 2017 films The Sense of an Ending, Dunkirk, and On Chesil Beach. He made his Netflix debut in 2018's Outlaw King, and he also had a standout role as Allen Lafferty in FX's Under the Banner of Heaven.

Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco

(Image credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix)

Merritt is the maid-of-honor and beloved best friend of Amelia, who supports the bride no matter what. She's also a popular influencer, who is used to catching the eye of the men around her.

Meghann Fahy began her acting career on Broadway, appearing in musicals like Next to Normal and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark before transitioning to TV with a role in the soap opera One Life to Live. Fahy is best known for playing Sutton Brady in the Freeform drama The Bold Type, as well as Daphne Sullivan in The White Lotus season 2.

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Abby Winbury is set to become Amelia's sister-in-law, as she's married to and expecting her first child with the eldest Winbury son Thomas. The prim social climber came from money herself, but her family is nowhere near as rich as the Winburys, so she slowly becomes Amelia's ally in navigating the new enviornment.

Dakota Fanning rose to fame as a child actress in beloved 2000s movies like Sweet Home Alabama, Uptown Girls, Man on Fire, and The Secret Life of Bees, as well as the Twilight saga films. Recently, Fanning has starred in the 2024 horror film The Watchers, as well as the TV series The Alienist, The First Lady, and Ripley (for which she received an Emmy nomination).

Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury

(Image credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

Thomas Winbury is the type of douche-y, asshole, finance bro that often pops up in this sub-genre, complete with an antagonistic role among his brothers and a pill-roulette habit. The Wall Street bro is also hiding some major secrets from his pregnant wife Abby.

Irish actor Jack Reynor is best known for starring as bad boyfriend Christian in the acclaimed A24 horror film Midsommar. In addition to his breakout role, Reynor has also appeared in 2018's On the Basis of Sex, 2021's Cherry, and the Prime Video series The Peripheral. Fun fact: The Perfect Couple reunites Reynor with Hewson, after the pair starred in the 2023 film Flora and Son.

Sam Nivola as Will Winbury

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Will Winbury, the 17-year-old, entitled youngest brother, is played by Sam Nivola, an American actor and model, and the son of Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola. The Columbia University grad made his acting debut alongside his mom in the 2013 TV series Doll & Em, and went on to appear in the 2022 film White Noise and 2023's Maestro and Eileen. Nivola's next set to appear in The White Lotus season 3.

Ishaan Khatter as Shooter Dival

(Image credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

Shooter Dival is Benji's best man and childhood friend, who's been like an honorary son to Greer since he spent boarding school vacations with them as a kid. The mysterious character also forms a surprising connection to Amelia.

Ishann Khattar, 28, is an Indian actor who started his career in Bollywood films before appearing in international productions, including the BBC miniseries A Suitable Boy, the Netflix movie Don't Look Up and the Prime Video film Pippa. Next up, he's set to star in Netflix's Indian TV series The Royals.

Isabelle Adjani as Isabel Nallet

(Image credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix)

The Winburys' eccentric family friend Isabel (above, right) is portrayed by Isabelle Adjani, a French actress and singer who is the only person to win five César Awards for acting (the national film award of France). In 1990, she became the first French actress to receive two Academy Award nominations for foreign-language films, for 1975's The Story of Adèle H. and 1988's Camille Claudel. In 2023, she starred in Netflix's French heist film Wingwomen.

Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Detective Nikki Henry (above, left), a new-in-town detective who's put in charge of the murder investigation, is played by Massachusetts-born actress Donna Lynne Champlin. The actress and singer is best known to TV fans for her roles in The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Showtime's The First Lady. She's also a Drama Desk Award-winning Broadway actress, and she's a former national tap-dancing champion.

Michael Beach as Dan Carter

Local police officer Dan Carter (above, right) is played by Michael Beach, a Julliard-trained actor who has over 170 credits on IMDb, having appeared in films including 1989's Lean on Me, 1995's Waiting to Exhale, 1997's Soul Food, and 2018's Aquaman, as well as FX's Sons of Anarchy. Recently, he has starred in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, as well as Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives and CBS's S.W.A.T.

Mia Isaac as Chloe Carter

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Dan's daughter Chloe, who has a friendship/flirtation with Will Winbury, is played by Mia Isaac, an Atlanta native and rising actress who previously starred in the Prime Video movie Don't Make Me Go, 2022's Not Okay, Max's Gray Matter, and the Hulu miniseries Black Cake.