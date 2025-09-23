Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

Jen Affleck has been busy. In the past few months, she has had a baby and launched a Lab of Love campaign with Bio Oil. In the past few weeks, she’s picked up her life for a (temporary) stint in LA, made an iconic Dancing With the Stars debut, and scored a Dunkin' Donuts commercial with (maybe?) cousin Ben Affleck. Such a packed schedule necessitates a very efficient self-care routine.

We’re talking time-saving beauty hacks (shoutout sock curls), speedy showers (with a good playlist in the background), and morning mantras that help check negative self-talk at the door. But Affleck’s best little luxury—which is coming in handy given she’s spending so much time in dancing shoes these days—is her very sexy foot care routine. Get her secret to smooth heels, and all the other tips and tricks the reality star leans on to get In the Mood, ahead.

I tell myself affirmations every single day. When things start getting hard and self-talk becomes super negative, I try to remind myself that I am enough and that I have three healthy babies. Sometimes I’ll feel like I’m not doing enough or showing up enough, but then I remind myself that I am enough—in all the ways. I’m enough as a mom, as a person, as a wife. I remind myself that my body is amazing and does amazing things, like giving birth. I try to honor that.

Well, first things first: I put on a good playlist that makes me feel confident. But in the shower, there are two things that I try to do—exfoliating, which I think is so important, and applying Bio-Oil. I’ve been prone to eczema my whole life, so moisturizing my skin is key—mainly because I live in Utah. I won’t leave the shower without applying it.

I have this weird symptom during and after pregnancy. My feet get so dry and sometimes cracked to the point where they physically hurt. So I apply Vaseline or Aquaphor with some Bio-Oil on my heels and sleep with socks on at night. Let me tell you, my feet are glowing in the morning.

Anything Dossier. I’m currently loving the amber vanilla. I love their products because they’re pretty natural, and I want to use pregnancy-safe products because I’m still breastfeeding right now.

I love a highlighter. Huge fan. Basically, I’m into anything that enhances what I already have naturally. I always use a lip liner and a lip gloss. I love a bright eyeshadow—give me anything shimmery. Oh, and then a lot of bronzer.

It’s so funny, actually, because everyone talks about the Mormon Wives' curls. I actually get mine with the heatless sock curls. I don’t have time to do my hair every single day, and this makes it so I can have a good hair day every day, and still keep my hair healthy at the same time. Is it comfortable to sleep in? No, but honestly, as a mom, you’re already uncomfortable every night, so it’s just eh.

I love a good white [French] tip. Or if I’m going to do a color, it’s pink or red. I typically always stick to a white tip on my toes, too.

For the most part, I’ll always do my nighttime routine. If I don’t, I don’t wake up feeling the same, and then my whole day is off.

I’m really looking forward to embracing who I am. A lot of people like to focus on looks, but there’s so much beauty in aging—and I think wrinkles are honestly cute. It shows that you’re growing, which is a beautiful thing. I think of each wrinkle like a chapter that marks that you’re turning into a wiser, better version of yourself.

I would probably say applying oil. I’ve had eczema since I was five, so applying a cocktail of moisturizers and oils has been in my routine since I can remember.

