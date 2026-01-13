After a long year, The Traitors season 4 is finally back with a new installment of scheming, backstabbing, and epic Alan Cumming outfits. Since it rose to pop-cultural dominance in early 2024, Peacock's take on the Mafia-style competition has become must-watch viewing for reality TV fans. Where else can you see over 20 of your favorite reality stars from across networks and franchises gather in a Scottish castle to compete in a massive mind game for up to $250,000?

Four years in, The Traitors US has found the formula for a buzz-worthy celebrity cast. Season 4's roster includes legendary Gamers from Survivor and Big Brother; several long-running Real Housewives; some dating-show heartthrobs; and literal Olympians. Based on the three-episode January 8 premiere, viewers are set for a season of shifting alliances and explosive drama. Below, read on for everything to know about the cast of The Traitors season 4.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Previously seen on: The Real Housewives of the Potomac seasons 3-8; The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season 3

Best known for: Being a multi-hyphenate (pageant queen, singer, entrepreneur, former White House staffer, etc.) with a penchant for stirring up drama.

Previous connections: She and Porscha Williams have feuded on and off.

Instagram: @therealcandiace

Caroline Stanbury

Previously seen on: Ladies of London seasons 1-3; The Real Housewives of Dubai seasons 1 and 2

Best known for: Bringing a bit of English high-society to Bravo.

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @carolinestanbury

Colton Underwood

Previously seen on: The Bachelorette season 14; Bachelor in Paradise season 5; The Bachelor season 23; Are You My First?; and more

Best known for: Being the first Bachelor franchise lead to come out as gay.

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @coltonunderwood

Donna Kelce

Previously seen on: Two Hallmark holiday movies (Christmas on Call and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story)

Best known for: She's mama to Travis and Jason Kelce (and future mother-in-law to Taylor Swift).

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @donnakelce

Dorinda Medley

Previously seen on: The Real Housewives of New York City, seasons 7-12; The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip seasons 2 and 4

Best known for: Being a legendary meme-generating Housewife, and getting "murdered" in the first episode of The Traitors season 3.

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @dorindamedley

Eric Nam

Previously seen on: The 2024 indie thriller Transplant; the K-pop talk show After School Club; and more

Best known for: His long-running singing and entertainment career in South Korea, including founding the digital media company DIVE Studios.

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @ericnam

Ian Terry

Previously seen on: Big Brother seasons 14 and 22

Best known for: Defeating Traitors alums Britney Haynes and Dan Gheesling to win Big Brother.

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @ianpterry14

Johnny Weir

Previously seen on: The 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics; Zoolander 2; Spinning Out; Dancing With the Stars; and more

Best known for: His trailblazing career as an openly-gay figure-skating icon.

Previous connections: He and Tara Lipinski have served as NBC's figure-skating commentators since 2014.

Instagram: @johnnygweir

Kristen Kish

Previously seen on: Top Chef seasons 10, 21, and 22; Fast Foodies; Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend; Top Chef: Destination Canada, and more

Best known for: Winning Top Chef in 2012, and returning as host over a decade later.

Previous connections: She appeared on Ron Funches's podcast.

Instagram: @kristenlkish

Lisa Rinna

Previously seen on: Days of Our Lives; Melrose Place; Dancing With the Stars; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seasons 4-12; and more

Best known for: Her evolution from goofy fan-favorite to chaotic villain over eight seasons of RHOBH.

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @lisarinna

Mark Ballas

Previously seen on: Dancing With the Stars seasons 5-22, 25, 31, and 34.

Best known for: Winning DWTS three times, alongside Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, and Charli D'Amelio

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @markballas

Maura Higgins

Previously seen on: Love Island UK season 5; Love Island USA: Aftersun; I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! season 24

Best known for: Being a standout on the best season of Love Island UK, and later becoming a go-to host for the franchise

Previous connections: Interviewed Rob Rausch on Love Island USA: Aftersun.

Instagram: @maurahiggins

Michael Rapaport

Previously seen on: True Romance, Higher Learning, Next Friday, Hitch, Atypical, Only Murders in the Building season 2, Fallout, and more

Best known for: His decades-long acting career (and his controversial political views).

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @michaelrapaport

Monét X Change

Previously seen on: RuPaul's Drag Race season 10; RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars seasons 4 and 7; Lovecraft Country; Survival of the Thickest; and more.

Best known for: Becoming the first queen of color inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame (and hosting a podcast with Traitors alum Bob the Drag Queen).

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @monetxchange

Natalie Anderson

Previously seen on: The Amazing Race seasons 21 and 24; Survivor seasons 29 and 40; The Challenge season 36

Best known for: Winning Survivor: San Juan del Sur and being runner-up in Survivor: Winners at War

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @natalieeand

Porsha Williams

Previously seen on: The Real Housewives of Atlanta seasons 5-13 and 16; Porsha's Family Matters; The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season 3; and more

Best known for: Over a decade of Porscha-isms across nine RHOA seasons.

Previous connections: She and Candiace Dillard Basset have feuded on and off.

Instagram: @porsha4real

Rob Cesternino

Previously seen on: Survivor seasons 6 and 8

Best known for: Known as the "smartest player to never win" Survivor.

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @robcesternino

Rob Rausch

Previously seen on: Love Island USA seasons 5 and 6

Best known for: Being a fan-favorite on the biggest reality show of 2024.

Previous connections: He met Maura Higgins on Love Island USA: Aftersun.

Instagram: @robert_rausch

Ron Funches

Previously seen on: Loot, 80 for Brady, A.P. Bio, Black-ish, New Girl, and countless voice-acting roles (including Inside Out 2)

Best known for: Being a triple-threat stand-up comic, writer, and actor.

Previous connections: Previously hosted Kristen Kish on his podcast.

Instagram: @ronfunch

Stephen Colletti

Previously seen on: Laguna Beach, The Hills, One Tree Hill, Everyone Is Doing Great, and more

Best known for: Going from reality TV heartthrob to teen drama star.

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @stephencolletti

Tara Lipinski

Previously seen on: The 1998 Winter Olympics

Best known for: Being the youngest Olympic gold medalist in figure skating history, from 1998 to 2019.

Previous connections: She and Johnny Weir have served as NBC's figure-skating commentators since 2014.

Instagram: @taralipinski

Tiffany Mitchell

Previously seen on: Big Brother season 23; Big Brother: Reindeer Games; The Challenge: USA seasons 1 and 2

Best known for: Leading the legendary Cookout alliance and winning America's Favorite Houseguest.

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @absolutelygorgeous100

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Previously seen on: Survivor sesaon 44

Best known for: Defeated Traitors alum Carolyn Wiger to win Survivor 44

Previous connections: N/A

Instagram: @yamilpr