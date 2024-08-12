Spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season 4 ahead. In 2019, Netflix debuted The Umbrella Academy, an eccentric superhero story based on the comic books of the same name by Gerard Way (of My Chemical Romance) and Gabriel Bá. By season 4's premiere on August 8, 2024, the Umbrellas found a passionate fanbase that adores the series' dysfunctional, super-powered family and their time-twisting adventures, as the seven (and later, eight) supes survive apocalypse after apocalypse after apocalypse. Unfortunately, season 4's catastrophe marks the team's final mission, with The Umbrella Academy reaching a series ending that was bold, heartbreaking, and inevitable.

Still, some hopeful fans are curious whether the Umbrellas could make a comeback, or if this is really the last time we'll see Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Ben (Justin H. Min), Viktor (Elliot Page), and Lila (Ritu Arya) in all their glory. Read on for everything we know about The Umbrella Academy's future.

From left: Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Viktor (Elliot Page), FIve (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Diego (David Castañeda), Luther (Tom Hopper), Ben (Justin H. Min), and Lila (Ritu Arya), in The Umbrella Academy season 4. (Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

Is 'The Umbrella Academy' coming back for season 5?

Unfortunately, season 4 marks the end of The Umbrella Academy. In August 2022 when Netflix announced the hit series was renewed for a fourth season, the streamer revealed that it would be the final one.

"I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago," creator and showrunner Steve Blackman said at the time, per Deadline. "But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure. ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/0zOYDb6JwmAugust 25, 2022

Of course, fans who have already completed the six-episode final season know that the Umbrellas finally met their demise in the season 4 finale. After realizing their births had broken the timeline and set off the cycle of apocalypses, the family sacrificed themselves to the Cleanse. The world was finally, truly saved, but the Umbrellas ceased to exist, with even their surviving family members having no memory of them.

That's a pretty final ending for the superhero team. However, in a post-credits scene, eight marigold flowers—a reference to the element that gave the Umbrellas their powers—bloomed in the new, idyllic world. Only time will tell whether this is a touching tribute or a cryptic hint, but, for now, it looks like the Netflix series has truly reached its end.

Viktor (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), and Diego (David Castañeda) in The Umbrella Academy season 4 finale. (Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

Will there be a spinoff of 'The Umbrella Academy?'

Even with the final season out, The Umbrella Academy fans have hardly learned about all of the inner workings of the fictional world in which the series is set. Several major questions were left unanswered, leaving plenty of fertile ground for possible spinoffs.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blackman revealed that he and Netflix have begun discussing the potential for a new series, but it sounds like, nothing's set in stone.

"It is really up to Netflix at the end of the day—and we’ve talked about it and it’s a lot of variables in play," Blackman explained, "but I think there’s a great story in young Hazel [Cameron Britton] and Cha-Cha [Blige] down the road. There’s obviously the Commission. I think there’s wonderful stories also with some other secondary characters. Then what’s wonderful about our world is we could crossover with our main characters anytime we want to because in a wonderful time-traveling world, you can end up with anyone anytime you want."

From left: Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Luther (Tom Hopper), Ben (Justin H. Min), Diego (David Castañeda), Viktor (Elliot Page), and FIve (Aidan Gallagher), in The Umbrella Academy season 4. (Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

He continued, "There are ideas, there’s things I’ve talked about, and if Netflix decides down the road, I’d love to do it. But ultimately Netflix will make that decision. I hope this isn’t the end of Umbrella Academy. I hope there’s another iteration somewhere down the road."

Will there be more 'The Umbrella Academy' comics?

While Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is over, the comics series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá is still ongoing. Like many book-to-TV adaptations, the Umbrella Academy comics are very different from the show; they have remarkably different plots and some of the most famous events (such as a battle with the Eiffel Tower) didn't jump from page to screen. (One of the Umbrellas even has entirely different powers.) As of August 2024, three volumes of The Umbrella Academy are out—"Apocalypse Suite," "Dallas," and "Hotel Oblivion"—with the fourth volume, "Sparrow Academy," in the works.