'Weak Hero Class 2': Everything We Know

One of the best thriller K-dramas just landed on Netflix ahead of its second season premiere.

A boy with a bruised face (Park Ji-hoon as Yeo Si-eun) stands in front of a blurred crowd, in &#039;Weak Hero Class 2.&#039;
(Image credit: Netflix)
By
published
in News

Netflix's latest hit Korean series, Weak Hero, is familiar to hardcore K-drama fans. Better known as Weak Hero Class 1, the high school-set thriller K-drama first premiered in November 2022 on Viki. The eight-episode drama became a quick word-of-mouth hit, but it never rose to the level of mainstream fame reached by shows like All of Us Are Dead or The Glory. Call it the Netflix effect: As soon as Weak Hero Class 1 arrived on Netflix on March 25, 2025, it went from being an acclaimed, underrated K-drama to one of the streamer's Top 10 shows.

For anyone new to the series, Weak Hero Class 1—adapted from the ongoing webtoon Weak Hero—follows the unlikely friendship between top student Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), skilled fighter Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), and troubled rich kid Beom-seok (Hong Kyung) as they battle systemic bullying at their high school. The violent and heart-wrenching drama ends its first season on a cliffhanger; thankfully, Netflix is set to continue Si-eun's story in just a couple of months. Below, read on for everything we know about Weak Hero Class 2 so far.

When will 'Weak Hero Class 2' come out?

Netflix has confirmed that Weak Hero Class 2 is set to release in the second quarter of 2025, or sometime between April and June 2025. The streamer has yet to announce the release date, but the news is expected to come out soon, especially as more viewers tune into the first season on the platform.

Though Weak Hero Class 1 was originally produced by the Korean streamer Wavve, Netflix announced it was making the drama's second season in December 2023. According to What's on Netflix, the new season was filmed in the first half of 2024 and will feature eight episodes, the same length as season 1.

A taller high school student (Lee Jun-young as Wolf Keum) fights with a shorter student (Park Ji-hoon as Yeo Si-eun), in 'Weak Hero Class 2.'

Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) fights Geum Sung-jae (Lee Jun-young) in a preview still from Weak Hero Class 2.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who in the 'Weak Hero' cast will return for season 2?

Warning: Spoilers for Weak Hero Class 1 ahead. By the end of Weak Hero Class 1, Si-eun is one of the only members of the show's main cast left standing. The season ends with Su-ho in a coma, due to his near-fatal attack by MMA fighter Woo-young (Cha Woo-min) and former friend Beom-seok. A devastated Si-eun returns to Byuksan High to take vengeance on everyone involved in the attack, but at the end of a gnarly fight sequence, he can't bring himself to injure Beom-seok (who seems to regret his actions) seriously. Beom-seok's abusive politician father (Jo Han-chul) sends him to a new school in the Philippines, while the now battle-weary Si-eun transfers to Eunjang High, a notoriously violent school and the only one that will admit Si-eun.

Based on that ending, it's likely that Park Ji-hoon will be the only member of Weak Hero Class 1's main cast to appear in the second season. (Unless Su-ho wakes up and Choi Hyun-wook comes back!) Netflix hasn't confirmed any other season 1 cast members set to return.

A boy (Park Ji-hoon as Yeo Si-eun) stands in a cluttered alley, in 'Weak Hero Class 1.'

Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) is the only main character expected to return in Weak Hero Class 2.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who are the new cast members in 'Weak Hero Class 2'?

Si-eun's new school, Eunjang High, will feature a cast of up-and-coming Korean stars. Netflix revealed that the actors playing Si-eun's new friends will include Ryeoun from Twinkling Watermelon as Park Hu-min, XO Kitty's Choi Min-young as Seo Jun-tae, and Crash Course in Romance's Lee Min-jae as Go Hyun-tak.

Meanwhile, D.P.'s Bae Na-ra and When Life Gives You Tangerines' Lee Jun-young will star as members of "the Union, a representation of the greater violence that Yeon Si-eun is up against," per Netflix. According to Time, Lee will play Geum Sung-jae (a.k.a. Wolf Keum), and Bae will play Na Baek-jin, the series' main antagonist and leader of the villainous "alliance" that's teased in the Weak Hero Class 1 mid-credits scene.

Crash Landing on You's Yu Su-bin will also reprise his brief role as Choi Hyo-man, the same student who confronts Si-eun in season 1's final scene.

A post shared by Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent)

A photo posted by on

What will 'Weak Hero Class 2' be about?

According to Netflix, Weak Hero Class 2 "tells the story of survival and growth of a student who transfers to a new school after standing up against school violence for a friend but failing to protect him, and faces even greater violence to never lose a friend again."

It's currently unknown how much Weak Hero Class 2 will follow the plot of the source manhwa (a.k.a. a Korean comic). For fans who have yet to dive into the Weak Hero webtoon, Weak Hero Class 1 was technically a prologue for the comic's main plot, as Si-eun's time at Byuksan High is only told through flashbacks in the source material. This allowed the first season to put its own spin on the plot; for example, in the comic, Su-ho is a model student rather than an MMA fighter. Weak Hero Class 2 is expected to follow a similar storyline as the webtoon. (Note: The English translation of Weak Hero has different character names than the series. Si-eun is called Gray, Su-ho is Stephen, Beom-seok is Bryce, and Baek-jin is Donald.)

Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

Latest in TV shows
A boy with a bruised face (Park Ji-hoon as Yeo Si-eun) stands in front of a blurred crowd, in &#039;Weak Hero Class 2.&#039;
'Weak Hero Class 2': Everything We Know
Two men (Ike Barinholtz and Seth Rogen) sit at a conference table with a script in front of them, as two women (Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders) stand behind them, in &#039;The Studio.&#039;
The Cast of 'The Studio': Your Guide
(L to R) Contestants Kyle Wimberley, Lydia Blair, Samantha Hubbard, and Cara Kies sit and stand around a chess table in episode 105 of Million Dollar Secret.
Meet the Cast of 'Million Dollar Secret'
Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence.
Who Is Owen Cooper, the First-Time Actor Who Plays Jamie in 'Adolescence'?
(L to R) Dan Perrault as Colin Trask, Spencer Garrett as Wally Glick, Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger, Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Andrew Friedman as Irv Samuelson, Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney in episode 101 of The Residence
Where Was 'The Residence' Filmed? What to Know About the Location Transformed Into The White House
Sydney Cole Alexander as natalie smiling and posing in a lumon office in severance
'Severance' Is a Vintage Furniture Collector’s Fever Dream
Latest in News
Selena Gomez with silver earrings, a straight bob haircut and natural makeup
Selena Gomez Hosts a Master Class in Matching Your Red Blush and Red Lipstick to Your Outfit
Dua Lipa walks in Australia wearing a hardcore tank top with a Chanel 22 bag and a sheer skirt
Dua Lipa Layers a Sheer Skirt and Chanel Beach Bag Over Her Teeny Polka Dot Bikini
A boy with a bruised face (Park Ji-hoon as Yeo Si-eun) stands in front of a blurred crowd, in &#039;Weak Hero Class 2.&#039;
'Weak Hero Class 2': Everything We Know
Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso at Sentebale’s Mamohato Children’s Centre in Maseru, Lesotho in October 2024
Why Prince Harry Is So "Torn Apart" Over Resigning From His Charity
Taylor Swift singing in a giant martini glass in the Bejeweled music video
How Working With Taylor Swift Was Different Than Dita Von Teese Expected
Selena Gomez red outfit
Selena Gomez Breaks Her All-Black Billionaire Dress Code for Two Inescapable Spring 2025 Color Trends
You might also like
View More ▸