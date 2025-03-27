Netflix's latest hit Korean series, Weak Hero, is familiar to hardcore K-drama fans. Better known as Weak Hero Class 1, the high school-set thriller K-drama first premiered in November 2022 on Viki. The eight-episode drama became a quick word-of-mouth hit, but it never rose to the level of mainstream fame reached by shows like All of Us Are Dead or The Glory. Call it the Netflix effect: As soon as Weak Hero Class 1 arrived on Netflix on March 25, 2025, it went from being an acclaimed, underrated K-drama to one of the streamer's Top 10 shows.

For anyone new to the series, Weak Hero Class 1—adapted from the ongoing webtoon Weak Hero—follows the unlikely friendship between top student Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), skilled fighter Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), and troubled rich kid Beom-seok (Hong Kyung) as they battle systemic bullying at their high school. The violent and heart-wrenching drama ends its first season on a cliffhanger; thankfully, Netflix is set to continue Si-eun's story in just a couple of months. Below, read on for everything we know about Weak Hero Class 2 so far.

When will 'Weak Hero Class 2' come out?

Netflix has confirmed that Weak Hero Class 2 is set to release in the second quarter of 2025, or sometime between April and June 2025. The streamer has yet to announce the release date, but the news is expected to come out soon, especially as more viewers tune into the first season on the platform.

Though Weak Hero Class 1 was originally produced by the Korean streamer Wavve, Netflix announced it was making the drama's second season in December 2023. According to What's on Netflix, the new season was filmed in the first half of 2024 and will feature eight episodes, the same length as season 1.

Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) fights Geum Sung-jae (Lee Jun-young) in a preview still from Weak Hero Class 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who in the 'Weak Hero' cast will return for season 2?

Warning: Spoilers for Weak Hero Class 1 ahead. By the end of Weak Hero Class 1, Si-eun is one of the only members of the show's main cast left standing. The season ends with Su-ho in a coma, due to his near-fatal attack by MMA fighter Woo-young (Cha Woo-min) and former friend Beom-seok. A devastated Si-eun returns to Byuksan High to take vengeance on everyone involved in the attack, but at the end of a gnarly fight sequence, he can't bring himself to injure Beom-seok (who seems to regret his actions) seriously. Beom-seok's abusive politician father (Jo Han-chul) sends him to a new school in the Philippines, while the now battle-weary Si-eun transfers to Eunjang High, a notoriously violent school and the only one that will admit Si-eun.

Based on that ending, it's likely that Park Ji-hoon will be the only member of Weak Hero Class 1's main cast to appear in the second season. (Unless Su-ho wakes up and Choi Hyun-wook comes back!) Netflix hasn't confirmed any other season 1 cast members set to return.

Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) is the only main character expected to return in Weak Hero Class 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who are the new cast members in 'Weak Hero Class 2'?

Si-eun's new school, Eunjang High, will feature a cast of up-and-coming Korean stars. Netflix revealed that the actors playing Si-eun's new friends will include Ryeoun from Twinkling Watermelon as Park Hu-min, XO Kitty's Choi Min-young as Seo Jun-tae, and Crash Course in Romance's Lee Min-jae as Go Hyun-tak.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, D.P.'s Bae Na-ra and When Life Gives You Tangerines' Lee Jun-young will star as members of "the Union, a representation of the greater violence that Yeon Si-eun is up against," per Netflix. According to Time, Lee will play Geum Sung-jae (a.k.a. Wolf Keum), and Bae will play Na Baek-jin, the series' main antagonist and leader of the villainous "alliance" that's teased in the Weak Hero Class 1 mid-credits scene.

Crash Landing on You's Yu Su-bin will also reprise his brief role as Choi Hyo-man, the same student who confronts Si-eun in season 1's final scene.

A post shared by Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) A photo posted by on

What will 'Weak Hero Class 2' be about?

According to Netflix, Weak Hero Class 2 "tells the story of survival and growth of a student who transfers to a new school after standing up against school violence for a friend but failing to protect him, and faces even greater violence to never lose a friend again."

It's currently unknown how much Weak Hero Class 2 will follow the plot of the source manhwa (a.k.a. a Korean comic). For fans who have yet to dive into the Weak Hero webtoon, Weak Hero Class 1 was technically a prologue for the comic's main plot, as Si-eun's time at Byuksan High is only told through flashbacks in the source material. This allowed the first season to put its own spin on the plot; for example, in the comic, Su-ho is a model student rather than an MMA fighter. Weak Hero Class 2 is expected to follow a similar storyline as the webtoon. (Note: The English translation of Weak Hero has different character names than the series. Si-eun is called Gray, Su-ho is Stephen, Beom-seok is Bryce, and Baek-jin is Donald.)