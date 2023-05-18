Calling all rom-com fans: It's time to return to the adorable, heart-fluttering world of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise! Netflix has revived the hit series with the brand-new spinoff show XO, Kitty, following everyone's favorite matchmaker, the youngest Song Covey sister, Kitty. The new series is everything you expect from the descendant of one of the buzziest rom-coms of the past decade, as the charming show presents an international take on high school love.

The new series created by book author Jenny Han takes place four years after To All the Boys: Always and Forever (opens in new tab), which saw 12-year-old Kitty begin a sweet long-distance romance with Dae, a boy she met during the Song Coveys' family vacation to Seoul, Korea. Through a series of star-crossed coincidences, Kitty gets the chance to attend the elite Korean Independent School of Seoul, where she'll join Dae and bring their relationship IRL for their junior year. Of course, there will be plenty of romantic drama and intrigue as Kitty adjusts to her new adventure on a whole other continent.

For the series filmed primarily in Seoul, Han has tapped a cast of up-and-coming actors from the worlds of American television, Korean dramas, and even international theatre. Read on to meet (and follow) the cast of XO, Kitty.

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Kitty is 16 years old when we catch up with her in the spinoff, and still living in Portland with her dad and stepmom. She's been virtual pals with Dae since they met at age 12, and the pair are now in a committed long-distance relationship. All of that changes when Kitty gets the chance to attend KISS, where she'll learn more about both her deceased mother and her adoring boyfriend.

Cathcart has played Kitty since the first To All the Boys film came out in 2018. The 19-year-old actress has also starred in the PBS Kids series Odd Squad, and the Disney films Descendants 2 and 3, as well as appearing in a short role on the ABC series Once Upon a Time.

Instagram: @annacathcart (opens in new tab)

Minyeong Choi as Dae Heon Kim

(Image credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix)

Dae (above, right) and Kitty have been long-distance dating since they met at Namsan Tower four years ago. The Seoul native is now one of the top students at KISS and completely devoted to Kitty, but taking a relationship from online to IRL can bring a lot of drama.

Choi got his start as a child actor in stage musicals and several beloved K-dramas, including W: Two Worlds Apart, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Chicago Typewriter, Mr. Sunshine, and Itaewon Class. The 20-year-old most recently starred in Twenty-Five Twenty-One as Baek Yi-jin's younger brother Yi-hyun.

Instagram: @choi_minyeong (opens in new tab)

Gia Kim as Yuri Han

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

KISS queen bee and social media star Yuri is the daughter of a successful CEO and the principal of the school. She's a magnet for paparazzi and is used to putting on a show of perfection, even when her family and romantic lives are in turmoil.

XO Kitty is Kim's first major role. The actress previously appeared in stage productions (opens in new tab) in Beijing, Seoul, and Los Angeles.

Instagram: @thisisgiakim (opens in new tab)

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Wealthy and privileged Min-ho seems cold and bratty on the surface, but he's fiercely loyal to his friends and family, including his longtime friend Dae. He doesn't have the best reaction when Kitty shows up and becomes changing the dynamics of his friend group.

Lee is making his acting debut in XO Kitty. The Los Angeles native is next set to appear in the action film Gran Turismo later this summer.

Instagram: @sangheonleesh (opens in new tab)

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy "Q" Shabazian

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Q (above, left) is an international student at KISS and one of Dae's best friends, though he quickly becomes confidants with fellow American Kitty. He's also one of the few openly gay students at the school.

22-year-old Keyvan was born in Orange County, CA, and started his career as a child actor. The TV veteran has appeared in shows including iCarly, Grey's Anatomy, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, NCIS, and Fresh Off the Boat. He recently starred in the HBO Max series Genera+ion and the Hulu series Love, Victor.

Instagram: @anthonykeyvan (opens in new tab)

Théo Augier as Florian

Florian (above, right) is another international student at KISS, who struggles with balancing his personal life with his studies.

Augier grew up in Athens, Greece, and moved to Paris at age 18 to pursue acting. He has appeared in several French-language projects, including teen series Grown Ups and Endless Night.

Instagram: @theo.augierbonaventure (opens in new tab)

Yunjin Kim as Jina Lim

(Image credit: PARK YOUNG-SOL/NETFLIX)

Jina Lim (above, right) is the principal of KISS and Yuri's mom. The administrator is an alum of the school, who attended at the same time as Kitty's mom.

Kim is a Korean-American actress who starred in all six seasons of Lost and the ABC soap Mistresses. She also appeared in several hit Korean movies, including Shiri, Ardor, Seven Days, and Ode to My Father. Most recently, she starred as negotiator Seon Woo-jin in the Netflix remake Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (opens in new tab).

Peter Thurnwald as Alex Finnerty

(Image credit: PARK YOUNG-SOL/NETFLIX)

Alex (above, right) is the friendly new chemistry teacher at KISS, who just moved to Seoul from Melbourne, Australia. He and Kitty quickly bond over adjusting to the new environment at the boarding school.

Thurnwald grew up in Australia and began studying acting after working as a featured extra on several films, including Kong: Skull Island and Thor: Ragnarok. He's best known for appearing on the Australian series Bump, the Paramount+ series Players, and NBC's Young Rock.

Instagram: @peterthurnwald (opens in new tab)

Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee

The fictional Professor Lee (above, left) is a long-time KISS teacher and much more stern when it comes to disciplining his students. His sky-high expectations give Kitty a rough wake-up call about the different standards between KISS and her US high school.

The real-life Lee is a stage and screen actor born in the U.S. who now resides in Seoul. He's best known for his work in musical theater, including roles in productions of Miss Saigon, Pacific Overtures, Rent, and Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as his supporting role in the fantasy drama A Korean Odyssey.

Instagram: @michaelkleeofficial (opens in new tab)

John Corbett as Dan Covey

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Corbett (above, left) returns as Kitty's loving and supportive father Dan. In addition to the To All the Boys trilogy, the actor's best known for his roles in Northern Exposure, The United States of Tara, the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films, and Sex in the City. He's next set to reprise the role of Aidan Shaw in the second season of And Just Like That... this June.