Netflix's latest Korean series When Life Gives You Tangerines is the kind of genre-less K-drama that becomes an instant classic, unfurling across several generations like an epic novel. Directed by Misaeng, Signal, and My Mister helmer Kim Won-seok, the period K-drama spans from 1960s Jeju Island to the present day, while following the family of Oh Ae-sun (played by IU and Moon So-ri), a brilliant and headstrong girl determined to make more of her life than the expectations set out for her. By her side is the steadfast Yang Gwan-sik (played by Park Bo-gum and Park Hae-joon).

To bring the slice-of-life drama to the screen, Netflix has recruited Korea's most popular young stars and acclaimed veteran actors, who lead one of the most expensive K-dramas ever made. Below, read on to learn more about the all-star cast of When Life Gives You Tangerines.

IU as Oh Ae-sun (young adult)

(Image credit: Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix)

Ae-sun is an orphan and the daughter of a haenyeo diver. Despite her humble lifestyle and her community's expectations, Ae-sun dreams of becoming a poet and leaving Jeju behind.

IU (real name Lee Ji-eun), 31, is a superstar singer-songwriter and actress, known as "the Nation's Sweetheart" in South Korea. She made her singing debut at the age of 15 and rose to fame with hit songs including 2010's "Good Day," 2017's "Palette," 2020's "Eight," and 2024's "Love Wins All." On the acting side, she has starred in acclaimed dramas and films including My Mister, Hotel del Luna, and Broker. She also hosts the YouTube interview series IU's Palette.

Park Bo-gum as Yang Gwan-sik (young adult)

(Image credit: Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix)

Gwan-sik is the son of a fish seller and a star athlete in Jeju. He's been devoted to Ae-sun since the pair were children, even though his mother and grandmother disapprove.

Park Bo-gum, 31, made his acting debut in 2011 and rose to national fame in the mid-2010s, with his breakout role in the K-drama Reply 1988. He has since starred in the shows Hello Monster, Love in the Moonlight, Encounter, and Record of Youth. Next, he'll host The Seasons, a music talk show, and star in the upcoming action K-drama Good Boy.

Moon So-ri as Ae-sun (middle-age)

(Image credit: Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix)

Playing Ae-sun later in life is Moon So-ri, 50. The actress, director, and screenwriter began her career in theater before rising to fame with her award-winning film roles in 2002's Oasis and 2003's A Good Lawyer's Wife. Though best known as a film actress, she has also appeared in the K-dramas The Legend of the Blue Sea, Life, Queenmaker, Race, and Hellbound season 2.

Park Hae-joon as Gwan-sik (middle-age)

(Image credit: Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix)

Park Hae-joon, 48, plays Gwan-sik as an older man. After starting as a theater actor, Park rose to fame with his supporting roles in the 2014 K-dramas Doctor Stranger and Misaeng: Incomplete Life. He has also starred in the K-dramas My Beautiful Bride, My Mister, Arthdal Chronicles, The World of the Married, and The 8 Show.

Kim Tae-yeon as child Ae-sun; Lee Chun-moo as child Gwan-sik

In her earlier years, Ae-sun is played by two child actresses. Kim Tae-yeon, 13, debuted in 2018 and is best known for playing the child version of characters from hit K-dramas, including Se-ri in Crash Landing on You, and Chae-ok in Gyeongseong Creature.

Yoon Seo-yeon, 14, has also appeared in numerous K-dramas, including True Beauty, The King's Affection, Today's Webtoon, and Battle for Happiness. Most recently, she played the child version of Hong In-ah in When the Phone Rings.

Yoon Seo-yeon as teen Ae-sun; Moon Woo-jin as teen Gwan-sik

Lee Chun-moo, 11, debuted in 2019 and has appeared as a child actor in several shows, including Taxi Driver, Ghost Doctor, If You Wish Upon Me, and The Golden Spoon. He most recently played the young version of Eun-ho in the romance K-drama Love Scout.

Moon Woo-jin, 16, is a familiar face to K-drama fans, who has become an award-winning child actor since his debut in 2017. He has previously appeared in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, The Devil Judge, Castaway Diva, The Atypical Family, The Fiery Priest, Unmasked, and My Dearest Nemesis.

Yeom Hye-ran as Jeon Gwang-rye

(Image credit: Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix)

Ae-sun's mother Gwang-rye works as a haenyeo, a female Jeju diver who harvests seafood without using oxygen. Prickly and stubborn, Gwang-rye is constantly preoccupied with her dangerous job and serving as the breadwinner for her household. Though she doesn't get along well with Ae-sun, she's determined for her daughter to get a good education.

Yeom Hye-ran, 48, began her career in theater in 1999 and made her screen debut with a small part in Bong Joon-ho 2003's thriller Memories of Murder. She has since appeared in supporting roles in the dramas Dear My Friends, Goblin, Prison Playbook, When the Camellia Blooms, and Mystic Pop-up Bar. She also won a Baeksang Arts Award for her starring role in the supernatural drama The Uncanny Counter, and she also received nominations for her lead roles in The Glory and Citizen of a Kind.

Oh Jung-se as Yeom Byeong-chul

(Image credit: Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix)

Ae-sun's deadbeat stepfather Byeong-chul is played by Oh Jung-se, a prolific movie and film actor and a regular star of Netflix K-dramas. He's best known for starring in When the Camellia Blooms, Hot Stove League, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Revenant, Sweet Home, Mr. Plankton, and When the Stars Gossip. He's also set to star in Good Boy later this year.

Oh Min-ae as Kwon Gye-ok

(Image credit: Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix)

Oh Min-ae, 59, plays Gwan-sik's determined mother Gye-ok. The film and TV actress has appeared in shows including Miss Sunshine, Penthouse: War in Life, D.P., My Liberation Notes, Blind, The Glory, Daily Dose of Sunshine, A Killer Paradox, and The Whirlwind.