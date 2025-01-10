Spoilers for The Traitors season 3 episodes 1-3 ahead. Peacock's smash-hit competition series The Traitors has arrived to distract us from our winter blues with a dose of reality-star betrayal. Since the cast of The Traitors season 3 was announced, fans have theorized which contestants would be chosen as the show's titular Traitors. That's the fun of casting only already-known reality TV stars: We know all their baggage long before they arrive in Scotland. Would producers go obvious, giving the honors to a notorious villain like Vanderpump Rules star Tom Scandoval...er, Sandoval? Or would they give a notorious good girl like Selling Sunset favorite Chrishell Stause the chance to go bad?

The first three episodes landed on the streamer on Thursday, January 9, 2025, finally letting fans know the identities of the central group of Traitors. With the treacherous group, the series is determined to keep viewers on their toes, as the Traitors quickly begin betraying the Faithful...and potentially each other. Below, read everything you need to know about the Traitors on The Traitors season 3.

Danielle Reyes

Derrick Levasseur and Danielle Reyes in The Traitors season 3. (Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

There has to be at least one player among the Traitors, and Danielle Reyes is an excellent choice. The 52-year-old grandmother is considered one of the best Big Brother players to have never won, like season 2's Janelle Pierzina.

She also enters the castle with ready-made drama, courtesy of her beef with fellow former Big Brother contestant Britney Haynes. In the winter of 2023, Britney and Danielle were allies on Big Brother: Reindeer Games, until Britney sent Danielle because she betrayed their alliance and put Danielle up to a challenge (which she wasn't that good at). Things are still tense between the pair, but Danielle at least didn't target her frenemy when the chance came to exile a player in exchange for Survivor star Rob Mariano.

Once she gets her tap on the shoulder, Danielle gleefully gets into Traitor mode, and her biggest strength is winning over some loyal allies. Danielle also isn't afraid to speak up at the Round Table or at breakfast and try to steer the group's suspicions toward her desired targets, but that could become a flaw. Housewife Robyn Dixon quickly saw through Danielle's plan when Danielle theorized that a Housewife was a Traitor, but was so distracted by her beef with Bachelor Nation fave Wells Adams that she didn't follow up on Danielle's sketchiness. The biggest trouble for Danielle's tenure as a Traitor past episode 3 will come with whether she stays loyal to her fellow Traitors when things get dicey, and either they come under suspicion (Bob The Drag Queen) or don't agree with her strategy (Carolyn Wiger).

Carolyn Wiger

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

Even though Carolyn Wiger is the other strategist of the initial three Traitors, she and Danielle are opposites. The 38-year-old drug counselor is a unique addition to the show, just like she was on Survivor: a wacky chaos queen interested in playing the game more than just surviving it in the snarkiest way possible, à la The Traitors season 3 star Kate Chastain. Carolyn wears her heart on her sleeve—but that's her strategy, and the rest of the cast underestimates her. Fellow Survivor alum Jeremy Collins claims she could never keep her composure as a Traitor, but she's doing alright so far. She's quick on her feet with observing and adapting to the group's general suspicions.

The problem with Carolyn is that she doesn't know how to verbalize her strategy—I would've loved to have heard her argument for keeping RHONY star Dorinda Medley—and that finesse isn't her thing in general. She can stay under the radar better than the other Traitors, but by episode 3, it's clear that she and Danielle aren't vibing as co-conspirators. As soon as Carolyn rolled her eyes at Danielle's (rightful) assertion that, if Britney dies, then Danielle is toast, it became clear that either Danielle or Carolyn is not long for this game. Carolyn is the first to hear that Jeremy has his eye on Danielle, while the coffin event gives Danielle a chance to put a Traitor on the chopping block. The question isn't if Danielle and Carolyn will eventually come at odds, but when.

Bob The Drag Queen

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

Bob The Drag Queen (who uses both he/him and she/her pronouns) is the closest Traitor analog to season 3 player Phaedra Parks that season 3 has given us so far. The 38-year-old multi-hyphenate is here to serve looks, soundbites ("If anyone can keep a secret, it's a royal"), and be the best Traitor she can be. Her biggest loyalty lies with Danielle—their bond was solidified floating on that raft in the first challenge—though it's unclear whether she'd be willing to side with her in an eventual Danielle-Carolyn showdown.

Unfortunately, Bob is the first accurate Traitor to be named at the end of episode 2, as Robyn and Dylan Efron are theorizing. The two recognize that Bob was very active in trying to steer the Round Table and that she was one of the first people to throw out Wells Adams' name. Bob at least recognizes that she's on their radar, but she makes a risky move leaning into her constant-chaos, Housewife-hunter strategy. Bob can save herself at the Round Table, partly because of loyal stalwarts like former Bachelorette Gabby Windey. However, providing a great read at the Round Table only worked so long for Phaedra—and will only work so long for Bob.

Rob Mariano

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

Rob's entrance into The Traitors gives season 3 its first twist, less than seven minutes into the premiere. Instead of arriving with the rest of the cast, Rob is unmasked as a wild card that the cast can choose to let into the game if they exile someone else. For non-Survivor fans, Boston Rob has been on the show five times, has also been on The Amazing Race and Deal or No Deal Island, and would be considered the king of Survivor if he'd won more than one of his seasons. (Instead, that honor goes to Faithful Tony Vlachos.)

Even though the chance to get someone else out is tempting, the cast knows better than to let Rob into the game. Too bad that they didn't really have a choice! At the end of episode 1, host Alan Cumming meets up with Rob in the darkness of the woods to tell him that he'll be joining the game in the morning as a Traitor—confirming everyone's worst fears.

Rob only goes full Traitor by episode 3 and spends most of his time making sure Danielle, Carolyn, and Bob don't destroy themselves in a cloud of chaos. He tries to steer the turret conversation towards a unified front but seems to let Bob's chaos reign go through without much pushback. Judging by his constant look of exasperation, he could just be waiting for one or two of his fellow Traitors to implode and get banished, so he can take over in the aftermath and lead the remaining Traitors to victory. Only time will tell whether Boston Rob will be the last one standing at the end.