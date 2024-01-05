Eva Longoria's Long Ponytail Is Oh-So-Easy to DIY

Awards season is here! And thank goodness, because there's nothing like major red carpet glam to push the January blues away.

Starting off strong on Thursday, January 4, celebrities took to the Californian desert to attend the Palm Springs Film Festival. While there were so many gorgeous beauty details at play during the event, one in particular stuck out—partially because it was practically begging to be recreated at home. The hairstyle of choice? A slick-yet-voluminous ponytail worn by the lovely Eva Longoria that swayed side to side as she made her way along the step-and-repeat.

Longoria's perfect pony was the creation of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who used SWAY Hair Extensions to get the lengthy look. Before the Flamin' Hot director put her dress on, Giannetos snapped a few photos of his work, posting them to Instagram with the caption, "The best way to start 2024 w the most beautiful inside and out."

Obviously, Giannetos had ponytails on the brain. Earlier in the day, he'd posted an old TikTok tutorial where he shared his tips for getting a voluminous updo with only a hair tie. The trick? Brush your hair in an upward direction before grabbing your tie. Twist and secure the ponytail three times with the tie, then pause.

"Before the fourth time, I'm going to split the ponytail in half and secure it there," shares Giannetos in the quick-but-so-helpful clip. "Voila! Extra-voluminous and extra-sexy."

As luck would have it, he also shared a video of Longoria before her event, showing the full body of the evening's 'do. (And her sultry makeup, created by Elan Bongiorno with a full face of L'Oréal products).

"Ahh, I've gotta go," says the UnbeliEVAble Entertainment CEO in the clip, before rushing to (likely) put on her stringy, cream lace gown from Ashi Studio's FW23 Couture Collection.

Oh, awards season. We've missed you so much.