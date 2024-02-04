Doja Cat walked the 2024 Grammys red carpet in the night's most naked dress to date.



The award-winning performer arrived at 66th Annual Grammy Awards waring a completely see-through, champagne-colored gown, featuring a strapless corseted bodice.



In addition to the stunning corset, the naked dress featured a ruffled neckline, low-cut neckline, and a column skirt with messy draping details and a sheer overlay.



To finish the dramatic ensemble, the "Paint the Town Red" singer paired the show-stopping look with a floor-grazing train with cherry-red platform heels, layers of cross-shaped pendant necklaces and earrings, chunky rings, and black eyeglasses.

Doja Cat attends the 66th Grammy Awards in a blush corset dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat is nominated for three Grammy awards this year, including Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance for her hit single "Attention." She is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Paint the Town Red."

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” she told Harper's Bazaar's in an interview for the publication's September 2023 cover story.

“So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life," she added. "But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”

Doja Cat's blush dress featured a corset bodice and a wet look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat is known for pushing the fashion envelope, and this year's Grammys are certainly no reason to deviate from her now infamous fashion moments.



There's only one thing left to do: Wait to see what she wears on the nearest red carpet next—and whether she wins tonight.