Kate Middleton's Mint Green Maternity Look Is so Chic

Following her stunning St. Patrick's Day appearance, Kate Middleton has stepped out wearing green once again. Her latest maternity look is as chic as ever, and sees the Duchess wearing a custom-made Jenny Packham coat, and a matching dress.

As usual, Middleton's unique twist on maternity wear meant that the royal retained her trademark style, even opting to wear the blush pink suede heels she's often spotted in:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The pretty Jenny Packham coat had a sweet bow detail on the collar, and perfectly matched her dress underneath. Middleton also accessorized her outfit with a nude clutch:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Middleton was attending the Royal Society of Medicine in London, for an event seeking to provide better support to children and young people, especially those from deprived areas of the UK. According to Kensington Palace, "Her Royal Highness is bringing together academics, researchers, practitioners, educators and charities to discuss perinatal, maternal and infant mental health; parenting support; and resources for schools." The Daily Mail reports that Middleton will give a speech at today's event.

At today’s symposium The Duchess of Cambridge has heard from leading academics, @WesselyS @doctoralaing Professor Jane Barlow & @AFNCCF CEO, @PeterFonagy on perinatal, maternal and infant #MentalHealth & the importance of supporting parents pic.twitter.com/Ipkp8226I9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge's baby is due in April 2018, and it's thought that Middleton will take maternity leave shortly. However, her commitment to the organizations she works with means that she's not in a rush to stop working.

The due date of Middleton and Prince William's third baby was announced back in October 2017, prior to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement announcement. With the royal wedding due to take place on May 19, it's likely that the new royal baby will put in an appearance at the big event.