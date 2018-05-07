Katy Perry Wore Full Angel Wings to the 2018 Met Gala

Are you sitting down? Are you KNEELING? Because Katy Perry, goddess, just arrived on the Met Gala red carpet as a full angel—full-size angel wings and all—and ALL THE PRAISE HANDS EMOJIS.

The singer climbed out of a white vintage car (E! had some glorious footage of her trying to maneuver out of the car with those wings attached to her) and arrived on the red carpet in all of her winged glory.

She did have some help adjusting her wings before walking in:

What does one wear with humongous, angelic wings? Gold chainmail it seems, plus matching gold, heeled pumps:

Rihanna, Queen of the Met Gala red carpet (and one of this year's hosts), showed up to this year's Heavenly Bodies event dressed as the pope, so they make a good pairing as people who took this theme seriously.