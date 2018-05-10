Today's Top Stories
Kendall Jenner’s Leggings Are So Sheer, They’re Practically See-Through

Wait until you see the back.

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has arrived in France for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. The model landed at Nice airport with BFF Hailey Baldwin on Thursday morning, wearing the most comfy travel attire. Her monochrome gray ensemble consisted of a slouchy long-sleeved shirt and matching pair of leggings and can only be described as a "mullet outfit"—you know, business in the front, party in the back.

Getty Images

It wasn’t until she turned around that on-lookers realized Kendall’s shirt left her back exposed and that her leggings were completely sheer. The model’s skin appeared to show through her sporty bottoms and if I had to venture a guess…dare I say she might have even gone commando?

Getty Images
Of course, the second youngest KarJen sibling pulls it off in a way that only she can and looks completely amazing.

Better still, this see-through look may just give an indication of what she’ll wear on the Cannes red carpet—I’m thinking something sheer with a little bit of that surprise factor. Stay tuned! Meanwhile, check out all the incredible looks from Cannes thus far.

