Kendall Jenner's Swimsuit Look Is Perfect for Instagram, Not-so-Perfect for Swimming

Kendall Jenner arrived for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, but she isn’t quite ready to hit the red carpet yet. Instead, the model got in some R&R by the pool at the exclusive Hotel du Cap.

Kendall wore a classic black swimsuit with skinny straps and a plunging neckline design with a high-waisted fit. She also wore a pair of Ray Bans and later added a backwards baseball cap—basically normal poolside attire (sun safety is important!).

Less traditional: The bold red lip and jewelry she chose. It's like the red carpet version of a pool look—or the Instagram-version. Which:

She did appear to remove the red lip before actually entering the water, but she still looks to be wearing the necklace which just seems highly impractical. But to each her own!

This poolside look comes right after the model was spotted in a pair of sheer leggings at the airport. See how Kendall styled her one piece below.

