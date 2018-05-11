Today's Top Stories
1
The Horrors of the Sex Abuse to Prison Pipeline
2
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sexy Swimsuit in Cannes
Rihanna
3
Shop Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection
cannes best dressed 2018
4
The Best Looks From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival
Prince Harry
5
Will Prince Harry Shave for the Royal Wedding?

Kendall Jenner's Swimsuit Look Is Perfect for Instagram, Not-so-Perfect for Swimming

Is that red lip waterproof?

Splash News

Kendall Jenner arrived for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, but she isn’t quite ready to hit the red carpet yet. Instead, the model got in some R&R by the pool at the exclusive Hotel du Cap.

Kendall wore a classic black swimsuit with skinny straps and a plunging neckline design with a high-waisted fit. She also wore a pair of Ray Bans and later added a backwards baseball cap—basically normal poolside attire (sun safety is important!).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Splash News

Less traditional: The bold red lip and jewelry she chose. It's like the red carpet version of a pool look—or the Instagram-version. Which:

Splash News

She did appear to remove the red lip before actually entering the water, but she still looks to be wearing the necklace which just seems highly impractical. But to each her own!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Splash News

This poolside look comes right after the model was spotted in a pair of sheer leggings at the airport. See how Kendall styled her one piece below.

Splash News

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Splash News

Splash News

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If you want to copy Kendall's black swimsuit (for Instagram, swimming, or instagramming yourself swimming) you can shop similar options below:

Courtesy

Vitamin A, $172 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Solid & Striped, $158 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Courtesy

Topshop, $38 SHOP IT

Courtesy

The Bikini Lab, $58 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Kendall Jenner's Best Looks
Kendall Jenner Wears Thong Bikini at Coachella
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Bella Hadid Is Business Sexy in Alexander Wang
Rihanna Shop Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 See Bella Hadid's Cannes Dress in All Its Glory
Meghan Markle Commonwealth Day hat Everything We Know About Meghan's Wedding Dress
Burberry Sues Target For Copying Its Check Print
Cate Blanchett Cannes 2018 pantsuit These Stars Wore Colorful Pantsuits to Cannes
georgina chapman harvey weinstein Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence
Kendall Jenner Wore Completely Sheer Leggings
Selena Gomez Responds to Met Gala Criticism
What Shoes Will Meghan Markle Wear to Her Wedding?