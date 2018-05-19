The Queen Wore a Bright, Neon Green Dress to the Royal Wedding

It wouldn't be a royal wedding without the Queen—after all, this day wouldn't be happening without Her Majesty's formal consent. And while all eyes are on Meghan Markle's wedding dress, we couldn't help but obsess over Her Majesty's brightly colored outfit.

As predicted by bookmakers, Queen Elizabeth II wore a vibrant, lime green dress designed by Stewart Parvin with a matching neon green coat and hat, which is by Angela Kelly, decked out with purple flowers around the rim.

At Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding in 2011, Queen Elizabeth wore a primrose yellow dress, designed by an in-house team led by her personal assistant Angela Kelly. The dress was made from crepe wool and hand-stitched with beads to look like sun-rays around her neckline.

She completed the look with a matching primrose-colored jacket and hat, which was made with handmade silk roses and apricot leaves. The iconic outfit she wore to Westminster Abbey that day was displayed in an exhibit at Buckingham Palace.

If you haven't noticed, the Queen is always wearing neon colors, but for a good reason. She wants people in the crowd to be able to spot her from wherever they're standing. And though people are mostly there to see Meghan and Harry today, of course, you'd want to be able to say you saw the Queen, too!

