​Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line Is Finally Here, and It Just Might Crash the Internet ​

Get your credit card ready.

Getty Images

Attention, world: Rihanna’s first lingerie collection is here. After teasing us for weeks about her Savage x Fenty line, the singer has finally released all 90 pieces. There's lingerie! sleepwear! accessories! There are even four capsule collections—lines within the line, if you will.

Her "On the Reg" collection includes everyday essentials (think: bras in every shade of nude, T-shirt bras, underwear, and more). The "U Cute" capsule collection is full of feminine, lacy pieces, while the "Damn" line moves toward the sexier end of the spectrum, featuring items like rompers, garter belt sets, and bodysuits. To round out the group, the "Black Widow" collection is for those super risqué ladies in the market for bodysuits, half-cut bras, and bikini bottoms with cut-outs.

The most exciting part of all this, however, isn't how sexy and stylish everything looks. It's how inclusive the sizing and color options are. Bras are available from a 32A (get in line my fellow small-boobed babes) to a 44DD. Lingerie, underwear, and loungewear come in sizes XS to 3XL and prices aren’t terrible either, with a range from $14 to $99.

“I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty,” Rihanna told Vogue.

The full Fenty x Savage collection is available now on SAVAGEX.com. Check out a few of our favorites, below.

