Rihanna's Lingerie Line Will Include More Sizes Following Complaints

Not all fans were happy with the current options.

Rihanna
Getty Images

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line is so popular the site crashed briefly on the day of the launch (we were on it shopping, of course). One of the most exciting aspects of the release is the inclusivity of the brand: Underwear goes up to 3X, bras are available up to 44DD, and there are even seven different shades of “nudes” to cater to diverse skin tones.

Despite these efforts to include a wide range of sizes, some fans who shopped the collection were disappointed that the pieces only catered to "straight sizes." People who were smaller than a 32A, in between sizes, or larger than double D's felt left out.

And, of course, they took to Twitter to air their grievances:

After the complaints started rolling in, the brand responded itself (on Twitter, of course) yesterday, releasing a quick message addressing the concerns:

"We understand how you feel. This is only the beginning. We'll keep you updated as more styles and sizes become available. Make sure to opt-in to receive our Savage X Fenty emails," they wrote.
While there's no information on when or which new sizes will be available (yet), we trust Riri, creator of pretty much the most inclusive makeup line ever, to make lingerie that's truly for every woman.

