Meghan Markle's Mom Looked Stunning in Green Pastel at Her Daughter's Wedding

Meghan Markle's amazing style clearly runs in the family. Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, wore a pastel green dress and matching top coat for her daughter's wedding at Windsor Castle today. Of course, she was in tears!

Caroline Castigliano

Earlier this week, Ragland was spotted carrying a Burberry garment bag on her way to the airport, though it's unclear what designer she's wearing. Ragland flew to the U.K. from Los Angeles to be by her daughter's side.

