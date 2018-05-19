Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Mom Looked Stunning in Green Pastel at Her Daughter's Wedding

She was the first one to see Meghan in her dress!

Getty Images

Meghan Markle's amazing style clearly runs in the family. Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, wore a pastel green dress and matching top coat for her daughter's wedding at Windsor Castle today. Of course, she was in tears!

Caroline Castigliano

Earlier this week, Ragland was spotted carrying a Burberry garment bag on her way to the airport, though it's unclear what designer she's wearing. Ragland flew to the U.K. from Los Angeles to be by her daughter's side.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

